Putin: Live
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. Russia will not impose penalties against France over its failure to fulfill a 1.2 billion euro contract to supply two Mistral helicopter...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. Putin accused Washington on Thursday of putting pressure on some world leaders not to attend events in...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin (3rd R, front) poses for a picture with call center employees after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015.REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) attends a meeting with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Representatives of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) watch a live broadcast nationwide call-in attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Donetsk, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he meets with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Journalists gather at a media centre as they watch a live broadcast nationwide call-in attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) meets with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Women are seen at a bar during a live broadcast nationwide call-in attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
