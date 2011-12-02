Putin & Medvedev
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev (R) and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin meet their supporters in Moscow December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev (R) and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin leave after meeting their supporters in Moscow December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
A pre-election poster of Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev (R) and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, appealing to people to vote for their political party United Russia, is on display in St. Petersburg December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk more
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev (R) and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L, front) speak during a United Russia party congress in Moscow November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) attend a United Russia party congress in Moscow November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev (R) and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin address the audience during a United Russia party congress in Moscow November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev (R) speaks to Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a meeting at the residence Gorki outside Moscow, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/Ria Novosti/Kremlin
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev (C) and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) speak to Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting in the Gorki residence outside Moscow, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool
Workers attach a pre-election poster featuring Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev (R) and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, appealing to people to vote for the United Russia political party, onto an office building in the southern city of Krasnodar...more
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (R) and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin inspect a bus as they visit the production buildings of Gorky automobile factory (GAZ) in Nizhny Novgorod November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Kremlin more
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (L) shares a toast with Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during an awards ceremony on National Unity Day in Nizhny Novgorod November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (L) and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin walk after laying flowers at a monument of Minin and Pozharsky, the leaders of a liberation struggle against foreign invaders in 1612, on National Unity Day in Nizhny Novgorod...more
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and President Dmitry Medvedev (R) walk together during a visit to a farm in the Stavropol region in southern Russia October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) gestures as President Dmitry Medvedev looks on during a meeting with with workers and local "United Russia" party members on a farm in the Stavropol region in southern Russia October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alexei...more
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev (R) and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin attend a session of the Security Council at the Gorki presidential residence outside Moscow October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin chat during an informal meeting at the presidential residence at Gorki outside Moscow, June 11, 2011. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin enjoy some fishing on the river Volga in Russia's Astrakhan region, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin speak during their working meeting in the official vacation residence of Bocharov Ruchei in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, August 14, 2009. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Kremlin/Dmitry...more
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin play badminton, as Medvedev's golden retriever Aldo runs over the court, during their meeting in the official vacation residence of Bocharov Ruchei in the Black Sea resort of Sochi,...more
A vendor demonstrates opening a traditional Matryoshka doll or Russian nesting doll, bearing the faces of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and President Dmitry Medvedev at a souvenir market in St. Petersburg, September 26, 2011....more
Russia's then First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and then President Vladimir Putin attend a ceremony at the Kremlin, December 24, 2007. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin share a ride on a chairlift during their visit to the Krasnaya Polyana resort near the southern Russia city of Sochi, February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool more
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin pose in a file photo. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin attend an Orthodox Easter service at Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, April 19, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Mikhail Klimentyev/Pool
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin ski in the Krasnaya Polyana ski resort near Sochi, January 4, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev (R) and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin play Russian billiards at the presidential residence Bocharov Ruchei in Sochi, December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Vladimir Rodionov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin watch the international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Russia in a cafe at the Black Sea resort of Sochi, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Dmitry...more
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin meet in Moscow, December 25, 2008. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Mikhail Klimentyev
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev walks next to Prime Minister Vladimir Putin after a remembrance ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin talk during a skiing holiday in the Krasnaya Polyana ski resort near Sochi, January 4, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin smile in the center of the Black Sea resort of Sochi, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Dmitry Astakhov
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin visit a ski resort outside Russia's Black Sea city of Sochi, January 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolsky
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev toasts with Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and First Lady Svetlana Medvedeva during a festive reception to mark the Day of Russia in the Kremlin, June 12, 2011. Picture taken June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Alexei...more
Then Russian president-elect Dmitry Medvedev and outgoing President Vladimir Putin smile during a United Russia party congress in Moscow, April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin speaks with President Dmitry Medvedev in the Gorki residence outside of Moscow, December 17, 2008. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool
