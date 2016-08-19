Edition:
Putin visits annexed Crimea

Russian President Vladimir Putin poses for a photo with participants of the Tavrida national youth educational forum in Bakal Spit, Crimea. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolsky/via REUTERS

Putin visits the Tavrida national youth educational forum in Bakal Spit, Crimea. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolsky/via REUTERS

Putin visits the Tavrida national youth educational forum in Bakal Spit, Crimea. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolsky/via REUTERS

Putin visits the Tavrida national youth educational forum in Bakal Spit, Crimea. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolsky/via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the Tavrida national youth educational forum in Bakal Spit, Crimea. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolsky/via REUTERS

Putin listens to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during their meeting in Crimea. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/Sputnik/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Tavrida national youth educational forum in Bakal Spit, Crimea. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolsky/via REUTERS

Putin visits the Tavrida national youth educational forum in Bakal Spit, Crimea. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolsky/via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Tavrida national youth educational forum in Bakal Spit, Crimea. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolsky/via REUTERS

Putin takes part in the Tavrida (Taurida) national youth educational forum in Bakal Spit, Crimea. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolsky/via REUTERS

Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council in Crimea. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolsky/via REUTERS

