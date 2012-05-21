Quake damages historic town
People gather in front of the damaged Delle Rocche castle after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. A strong earthquake rocked a large swathe of northern Italy early on Sunday, killing several and causing serious damage to the area's...more
People gather in front of the damaged Delle Rocche castle after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. A strong earthquake rocked a large swathe of northern Italy early on Sunday, killing several and causing serious damage to the area's cultural heritage. The epicentre of the 6.0 magnitude quake, the strongest to hit Italy in three years, was in the plains near Modena in the Emilia-Romagna region of the Po River Valley. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
The Town Hall building on Sant' Agostino near Ferrara is seen damaged after an earthquake May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
Destroyed cars are seen in the rubble after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
A boy looks at the damaged old tower of Delle Rocche castle after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
Guardia di Finanza officers stand near a crucifix that fell from a church roof in Crevalcore near Bologna May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
Carabinieri paramilitary police officers stand beside the body of a woman after an earthquake in Sant' Agostino near Ferrara May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
People from a hospital for the elderly receive first aid after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
A man carries his belongings after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
People stand in front of a damaged church after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
A damaged old tower is seen after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
A damaged church is seen after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
A family walks in an emergency tents camp in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti
A damaged old building is seen in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti
A man checks his mobile phone in a emergency tent in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti
A damaged bell tower is seen in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti
A woman carries a child as she sits in an emergency tent in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti
An elderly woman talks with a boy in a emergency tent in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti
A view is seen of Delle Rocche castle, damaged after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paolo Bona
