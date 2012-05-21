Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 21, 2012 | 9:45pm IST

Quake damages historic town

<p>People gather in front of the damaged Delle Rocche castle after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. A strong earthquake rocked a large swathe of northern Italy early on Sunday, killing several and causing serious damage to the area's cultural heritage. The epicentre of the 6.0 magnitude quake, the strongest to hit Italy in three years, was in the plains near Modena in the Emilia-Romagna region of the Po River Valley. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti </p>

People gather in front of the damaged Delle Rocche castle after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. A strong earthquake rocked a large swathe of northern Italy early on Sunday, killing several and causing serious damage to the area's...more

Monday, May 21, 2012

People gather in front of the damaged Delle Rocche castle after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. A strong earthquake rocked a large swathe of northern Italy early on Sunday, killing several and causing serious damage to the area's cultural heritage. The epicentre of the 6.0 magnitude quake, the strongest to hit Italy in three years, was in the plains near Modena in the Emilia-Romagna region of the Po River Valley. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
1 / 18
<p>The Town Hall building on Sant' Agostino near Ferrara is seen damaged after an earthquake May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti </p>

The Town Hall building on Sant' Agostino near Ferrara is seen damaged after an earthquake May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

The Town Hall building on Sant' Agostino near Ferrara is seen damaged after an earthquake May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
2 / 18
<p>Destroyed cars are seen in the rubble after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti </p>

Destroyed cars are seen in the rubble after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

Destroyed cars are seen in the rubble after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
3 / 18
<p>A boy looks at the damaged old tower of Delle Rocche castle after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti </p>

A boy looks at the damaged old tower of Delle Rocche castle after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

A boy looks at the damaged old tower of Delle Rocche castle after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
4 / 18
<p>Guardia di Finanza officers stand near a crucifix that fell from a church roof in Crevalcore near Bologna May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti </p>

Guardia di Finanza officers stand near a crucifix that fell from a church roof in Crevalcore near Bologna May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

Guardia di Finanza officers stand near a crucifix that fell from a church roof in Crevalcore near Bologna May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
5 / 18
<p>Carabinieri paramilitary police officers stand beside the body of a woman after an earthquake in Sant' Agostino near Ferrara May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti </p>

Carabinieri paramilitary police officers stand beside the body of a woman after an earthquake in Sant' Agostino near Ferrara May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

Carabinieri paramilitary police officers stand beside the body of a woman after an earthquake in Sant' Agostino near Ferrara May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
6 / 18
<p>People from a hospital for the elderly receive first aid after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti </p>

People from a hospital for the elderly receive first aid after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

People from a hospital for the elderly receive first aid after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
7 / 18
<p>A man carries his belongings after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti </p>

A man carries his belongings after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

A man carries his belongings after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
8 / 18
<p>People stand in front of a damaged church after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti </p>

People stand in front of a damaged church after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

People stand in front of a damaged church after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
9 / 18
<p>A damaged old tower is seen after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti </p>

A damaged old tower is seen after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

A damaged old tower is seen after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
10 / 18
<p>A damaged church is seen after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti</p>

A damaged church is seen after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

A damaged church is seen after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
11 / 18
<p>A family walks in an emergency tents camp in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti </p>

A family walks in an emergency tents camp in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

A family walks in an emergency tents camp in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
12 / 18
<p>A damaged old building is seen in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti </p>

A damaged old building is seen in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

A damaged old building is seen in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
13 / 18
<p>A man checks his mobile phone in a emergency tent in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti </p>

A man checks his mobile phone in a emergency tent in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

A man checks his mobile phone in a emergency tent in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
14 / 18
<p>A damaged bell tower is seen in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti </p>

A damaged bell tower is seen in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

A damaged bell tower is seen in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
15 / 18
<p>A woman carries a child as she sits in an emergency tent in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti</p>

A woman carries a child as she sits in an emergency tent in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

A woman carries a child as she sits in an emergency tent in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
16 / 18
<p>An elderly woman talks with a boy in a emergency tent in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti </p>

An elderly woman talks with a boy in a emergency tent in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

An elderly woman talks with a boy in a emergency tent in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
17 / 18
<p>A view is seen of Delle Rocche castle, damaged after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paolo Bona </p>

A view is seen of Delle Rocche castle, damaged after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

Monday, May 21, 2012

A view is seen of Delle Rocche castle, damaged after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Solar ring of fire

Solar ring of fire

Next Slideshows

Solar ring of fire

Solar ring of fire

An annular eclipse dimmed the skies over parts of Asia and North America, which briefly turned the sun into a blazing ring of fire.

21 May 2012
London dreams for wrestler Geeta

London dreams for wrestler Geeta

A look at the life of Geeta Phogat, the first female Indian wrestler to qualify for the Olympics.

21 May 2012
Til death do us bark

Til death do us bark

Scenes from a canine bridal shower.

19 May 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top pictures from the past week.

19 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast