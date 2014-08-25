Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Aug 25, 2014 | 6:58am IST

Quake hits California

A fallen statue of Bacchus, a Roman god of wine, is seen inside the Ceja Vineyards tasting room after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A fallen statue of Bacchus, a Roman god of wine, is seen inside the Ceja Vineyards tasting room after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, August 25, 2014
A fallen statue of Bacchus, a Roman god of wine, is seen inside the Ceja Vineyards tasting room after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
1 / 23
A vehicle is seen trapped beneath a collapsed parking structure in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A vehicle is seen trapped beneath a collapsed parking structure in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, August 25, 2014
A vehicle is seen trapped beneath a collapsed parking structure in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
2 / 23
Andrew Brooks (C), associate winemaker of Bouchaine Vineyards, surveys fallen wine barrels after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Andrew Brooks (C), associate winemaker of Bouchaine Vineyards, surveys fallen wine barrels after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, August 25, 2014
Andrew Brooks (C), associate winemaker of Bouchaine Vineyards, surveys fallen wine barrels after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
3 / 23
A car drives over cracked asphalt along Highway 12 after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A car drives over cracked asphalt along Highway 12 after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, August 25, 2014
A car drives over cracked asphalt along Highway 12 after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
4 / 23
Fallen olive oil bottles are seen at the Lucero Olive Oil store after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Fallen olive oil bottles are seen at the Lucero Olive Oil store after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, August 25, 2014
Fallen olive oil bottles are seen at the Lucero Olive Oil store after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
5 / 23
Karl Luchsinger (C) removes a car seat from a vehicle crushed by a collapsed parking structure in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Karl Luchsinger (C) removes a car seat from a vehicle crushed by a collapsed parking structure in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, August 25, 2014
Karl Luchsinger (C) removes a car seat from a vehicle crushed by a collapsed parking structure in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
6 / 23
Damage is seen at the U.S. Post Office building after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Damage is seen at the U.S. Post Office building after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, August 25, 2014
Damage is seen at the U.S. Post Office building after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
7 / 23
A wine opener is seen amidst broken wine glasses at the Ceja Vineyards tasting room after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A wine opener is seen amidst broken wine glasses at the Ceja Vineyards tasting room after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, August 25, 2014
A wine opener is seen amidst broken wine glasses at the Ceja Vineyards tasting room after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
8 / 23
The roof of a collapsed parking structure is seen in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The roof of a collapsed parking structure is seen in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, August 25, 2014
The roof of a collapsed parking structure is seen in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
9 / 23
A closed road is seen after an earthquake in downtown Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A closed road is seen after an earthquake in downtown Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, August 25, 2014
A closed road is seen after an earthquake in downtown Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
10 / 23
A woman surveys damage done to a downtown building after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A woman surveys damage done to a downtown building after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, August 25, 2014
A woman surveys damage done to a downtown building after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
11 / 23
A damaged vehicle is seen under a collapsed parking structure in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A damaged vehicle is seen under a collapsed parking structure in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, August 25, 2014
A damaged vehicle is seen under a collapsed parking structure in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
12 / 23
Doug Oliver (C) and Marcos Torres look at vehicles trapped beneath a collapsed parking structure after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Doug Oliver (C) and Marcos Torres look at vehicles trapped beneath a collapsed parking structure after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, August 25, 2014
Doug Oliver (C) and Marcos Torres look at vehicles trapped beneath a collapsed parking structure after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
13 / 23
Karl Luchsinger (C) surveys the damage on a vehicle crushed by a collapsed parking structure in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Karl Luchsinger (C) surveys the damage on a vehicle crushed by a collapsed parking structure in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, August 25, 2014
Karl Luchsinger (C) surveys the damage on a vehicle crushed by a collapsed parking structure in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
14 / 23
Fallen wine barrels are seen at Bouchaine Vineyards after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Fallen wine barrels are seen at Bouchaine Vineyards after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, August 25, 2014
Fallen wine barrels are seen at Bouchaine Vineyards after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
15 / 23
A stopped clock is seen in a damaged storefront after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A stopped clock is seen in a damaged storefront after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, August 25, 2014
A stopped clock is seen in a damaged storefront after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
16 / 23
A crack runs across the road following an earthquake in Saintsbury, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Christie

A crack runs across the road following an earthquake in Saintsbury, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Christie

Monday, August 25, 2014
A crack runs across the road following an earthquake in Saintsbury, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Christie
Close
17 / 23
Damage to a downtown building is seen after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Damage to a downtown building is seen after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, August 25, 2014
Damage to a downtown building is seen after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
18 / 23
A worker sweeps out water and debris from the Sala Salon after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A worker sweeps out water and debris from the Sala Salon after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, August 25, 2014
A worker sweeps out water and debris from the Sala Salon after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
19 / 23
Damage to a downtown building is seen after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Damage to a downtown building is seen after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, August 25, 2014
Damage to a downtown building is seen after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
20 / 23
A car damaged by bricks falling during an earthquake is seen next to a downtown building in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A car damaged by bricks falling during an earthquake is seen next to a downtown building in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, August 25, 2014
A car damaged by bricks falling during an earthquake is seen next to a downtown building in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
21 / 23
Damage to the Napa County Superior Court building is seen after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Damage to the Napa County Superior Court building is seen after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, August 25, 2014
Damage to the Napa County Superior Court building is seen after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
22 / 23
An unidentified woman walks past damage to a downtown building in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Christie

An unidentified woman walks past damage to a downtown building in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Christie

Monday, August 25, 2014
An unidentified woman walks past damage to a downtown building in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Christie
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

24 Aug 2014
Gaza fighting continues

Gaza fighting continues

Air strikes and rockets continue after the breakdown of another truce.

24 Aug 2014
Battle for east Ukraine

Battle for east Ukraine

Street fighting and heavy shelling hit cities and towns in rebel-held east Ukraine.

23 Aug 2014
Landslides hit Hiroshima

Landslides hit Hiroshima

Landslides triggered by torrential rain slammed into the outskirts of the Japanese city.

23 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures