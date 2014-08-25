Quake hits California
A fallen statue of Bacchus, a Roman god of wine, is seen inside the Ceja Vineyards tasting room after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A vehicle is seen trapped beneath a collapsed parking structure in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Andrew Brooks (C), associate winemaker of Bouchaine Vineyards, surveys fallen wine barrels after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A car drives over cracked asphalt along Highway 12 after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Fallen olive oil bottles are seen at the Lucero Olive Oil store after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Karl Luchsinger (C) removes a car seat from a vehicle crushed by a collapsed parking structure in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Damage is seen at the U.S. Post Office building after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A wine opener is seen amidst broken wine glasses at the Ceja Vineyards tasting room after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The roof of a collapsed parking structure is seen in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A closed road is seen after an earthquake in downtown Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A woman surveys damage done to a downtown building after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A damaged vehicle is seen under a collapsed parking structure in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Doug Oliver (C) and Marcos Torres look at vehicles trapped beneath a collapsed parking structure after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Karl Luchsinger (C) surveys the damage on a vehicle crushed by a collapsed parking structure in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Fallen wine barrels are seen at Bouchaine Vineyards after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A stopped clock is seen in a damaged storefront after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A crack runs across the road following an earthquake in Saintsbury, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Christie
Damage to a downtown building is seen after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A worker sweeps out water and debris from the Sala Salon after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Damage to a downtown building is seen after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A car damaged by bricks falling during an earthquake is seen next to a downtown building in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Damage to the Napa County Superior Court building is seen after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An unidentified woman walks past damage to a downtown building in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Christie
