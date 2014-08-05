Edition:
Quake hits China

Mao Changxue carries the body of his son after it was dug out from the debris of their home, which collapsed when a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Longtoushan town, Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Mao Changxue carries the body of his son after it was dug out from the debris of their home, which collapsed when a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Longtoushan town, Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Mao Changxue carries the body of his son after it was dug out from the debris of their home, which collapsed when a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Longtoushan town, Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers check on victims buried under debris at the earthquake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Rescue workers check on victims buried under debris at the earthquake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Rescue workers check on victims buried under debris at the earthquake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A villager walks past a damaged vehicle at an earthquake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A villager walks past a damaged vehicle at an earthquake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A villager walks past a damaged vehicle at an earthquake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Yan Jinhua cries in front of the covered bodies of her son and daughter who died when a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Longtoushan town, Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Yan Jinhua cries in front of the covered bodies of her son and daughter who died when a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Longtoushan town, Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Yan Jinhua cries in front of the covered bodies of her son and daughter who died when a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Longtoushan town, Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Mao Changxue changes his son's clothes after the boy's body was dug out from the debris of their home in Longtoushan town in Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Mao Changxue changes his son's clothes after the boy's body was dug out from the debris of their home in Longtoushan town in Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Mao Changxue changes his son's clothes after the boy's body was dug out from the debris of their home in Longtoushan town in Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers walk past debris of houses at an earthquake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers walk past debris of houses at an earthquake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers walk past debris of houses at an earthquake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured woman is carried down a mountain on a ladder by rescue workers after a deadly earthquake hit Longtoushan town on Sunday, Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

An injured woman is carried down a mountain on a ladder by rescue workers after a deadly earthquake hit Longtoushan town on Sunday, Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

An injured woman is carried down a mountain on a ladder by rescue workers after a deadly earthquake hit Longtoushan town on Sunday, Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Villagers rest under a makeshift tent next to damaged houses, after a deadly earthquake hit Longtoushan town on Sunday, in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Villagers rest under a makeshift tent next to damaged houses, after a deadly earthquake hit Longtoushan town on Sunday, in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Villagers rest under a makeshift tent next to damaged houses, after a deadly earthquake hit Longtoushan town on Sunday, in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A rescue dog comes out from the debris as it searches for victims at the quake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A rescue dog comes out from the debris as it searches for victims at the quake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A rescue dog comes out from the debris as it searches for victims at the quake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman looks at a damaged truck at the quake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A woman looks at a damaged truck at the quake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A woman looks at a damaged truck at the quake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A woman looks around at the debris after her house collapsed due to a magnitude 6.3 earthquake that hit Longtoushan town, Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman looks around at the debris after her house collapsed due to a magnitude 6.3 earthquake that hit Longtoushan town, Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman looks around at the debris after her house collapsed due to a magnitude 6.3 earthquake that hit Longtoushan town, Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers are transported into an earthquake zone on a front loader in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers are transported into an earthquake zone on a front loader in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers are transported into an earthquake zone on a front loader in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A child sits on debris at an earthquake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A child sits on debris at an earthquake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A child sits on debris at an earthquake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers search on debris at an earthquake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers search on debris at an earthquake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers search on debris at an earthquake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man reacts as a helicopter takes off at the earthquake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A man reacts as a helicopter takes off at the earthquake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A man reacts as a helicopter takes off at the earthquake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Villagers who were injured due to a magnitude 6.3 earthquake, rest under makeshift tents in Longtoushan town, Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Villagers who were injured due to a magnitude 6.3 earthquake, rest under makeshift tents in Longtoushan town, Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Villagers who were injured due to a magnitude 6.3 earthquake, rest under makeshift tents in Longtoushan town, Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Paramilitary policemen carry an injured resident with a makeshift stretcher after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Paramilitary policemen carry an injured resident with a makeshift stretcher after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Paramilitary policemen carry an injured resident with a makeshift stretcher after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured woman walks with her relatives after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An injured woman walks with her relatives after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An injured woman walks with her relatives after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A helicopter prepares to land in front of relief tents at the quake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A helicopter prepares to land in front of relief tents at the quake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A helicopter prepares to land in front of relief tents at the quake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An excavator works on debris of houses to search for bodies of victims at the quake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

An excavator works on debris of houses to search for bodies of victims at the quake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

An excavator works on debris of houses to search for bodies of victims at the quake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A boy carries a toy as he walks next to collapsed houses at the quake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A boy carries a toy as he walks next to collapsed houses at the quake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A boy carries a toy as he walks next to collapsed houses at the quake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A severely injured person is carried through a window onto a train heading to Kunming to receive better medical treatment at a railway station after earthquake struck on Sunday, in Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

A severely injured person is carried through a window onto a train heading to Kunming to receive better medical treatment at a railway station after earthquake struck on Sunday, in Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

A severely injured person is carried through a window onto a train heading to Kunming to receive better medical treatment at a railway station after earthquake struck on Sunday, in Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Rescue workers evacuate a boy they dug out from under debris of collapsed houses, after a deadly earthquake hit Longtoushan town on Sunday, Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Rescue workers evacuate a boy they dug out from under debris of collapsed houses, after a deadly earthquake hit Longtoushan town on Sunday, Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Rescue workers evacuate a boy they dug out from under debris of collapsed houses, after a deadly earthquake hit Longtoushan town on Sunday, Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman sits among the debris of collapsed buildings after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A woman sits among the debris of collapsed buildings after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A woman sits among the debris of collapsed buildings after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
People walk past a damaged car smashed by debris of collapsed buildings after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk past a damaged car smashed by debris of collapsed buildings after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk past a damaged car smashed by debris of collapsed buildings after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A helicopter flies above collapsed houses after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Longtoushan town, Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A helicopter flies above collapsed houses after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Longtoushan town, Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A helicopter flies above collapsed houses after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Longtoushan town, Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers carry an injured boy on a makeshift stretcher after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Rescuers carry an injured boy on a makeshift stretcher after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Rescuers carry an injured boy on a makeshift stretcher after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
People carry a body of a resident as they walk past the site of a landslide after an earthquake hit Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People carry a body of a resident as they walk past the site of a landslide after an earthquake hit Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People carry a body of a resident as they walk past the site of a landslide after an earthquake hit Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured man looks up as he walks next to debris after an earthquake hit Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

An injured man looks up as he walks next to debris after an earthquake hit Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

An injured man looks up as he walks next to debris after an earthquake hit Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Liu Jiali (front L) cries as his daughter wipes his tear after an earthquake killed Liu's wife and two other children in Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Liu Jiali (front L) cries as his daughter wipes his tear after an earthquake killed Liu's wife and two other children in Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Liu Jiali (front L) cries as his daughter wipes his tear after an earthquake killed Liu's wife and two other children in Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Paramilitary policemen evacuate an injured man after a deadly earthquake hit Longtoushan town, Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Paramilitary policemen evacuate an injured man after a deadly earthquake hit Longtoushan town, Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Paramilitary policemen evacuate an injured man after a deadly earthquake hit Longtoushan town, Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Rescuers are reflected in broken glass cases as they search for survivors among debris of collapsed buildings in Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Rescuers are reflected in broken glass cases as they search for survivors among debris of collapsed buildings in Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Rescuers are reflected in broken glass cases as they search for survivors among debris of collapsed buildings in Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Rescuers transport an injured resident onto a helicopter after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Rescuers transport an injured resident onto a helicopter after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Rescuers transport an injured resident onto a helicopter after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Rescuers carry an injured man with a makeshift stretcher after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Rescuers carry an injured man with a makeshift stretcher after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Rescuers carry an injured man with a makeshift stretcher after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Rescuers stand around an injured resident covered by a blanket while waiting for a helicopter after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Rescuers stand around an injured resident covered by a blanket while waiting for a helicopter after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Rescuers stand around an injured resident covered by a blanket while waiting for a helicopter after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A man holds a picture as he stands among debris of collapsed buildings after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A man holds a picture as he stands among debris of collapsed buildings after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A man holds a picture as he stands among debris of collapsed buildings after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Rescuers carry an injured man with a makeshift stretcher after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers carry an injured man with a makeshift stretcher after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers carry an injured man with a makeshift stretcher after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers bow as they pay tribute to residents who were killed during an earthquake in Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers bow as they pay tribute to residents who were killed during an earthquake in Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers bow as they pay tribute to residents who were killed during an earthquake in Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers receive treatment in a crop field after a deadly earthquake hit Qiaojia county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Villagers receive treatment in a crop field after a deadly earthquake hit Qiaojia county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Villagers receive treatment in a crop field after a deadly earthquake hit Qiaojia county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A paramilitary policeman carries a baby in his arms after an earthquake hit Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province August 3, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

A paramilitary policeman carries a baby in his arms after an earthquake hit Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province August 3, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

A paramilitary policeman carries a baby in his arms after an earthquake hit Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province August 3, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
People run past a hillside alley which is at risk of landslide after an earthquake hit Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province August 3, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

People run past a hillside alley which is at risk of landslide after an earthquake hit Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province August 3, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

People run past a hillside alley which is at risk of landslide after an earthquake hit Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province August 3, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A boy cries next to his sister at a hospital after they were injured in an earthquake in Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A boy cries next to his sister at a hospital after they were injured in an earthquake in Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A boy cries next to his sister at a hospital after they were injured in an earthquake in Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A paramilitary policeman carries an elderly man on his back after an earthquake hit Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province August 3, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

A paramilitary policeman carries an elderly man on his back after an earthquake hit Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province August 3, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

A paramilitary policeman carries an elderly man on his back after an earthquake hit Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province August 3, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Yang Hongshun, 9, is seen at a hospital after he was injured in an earthquake in Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Yang Hongshun, 9, is seen at a hospital after he was injured in an earthquake in Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Yang Hongshun, 9, is seen at a hospital after he was injured in an earthquake in Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
