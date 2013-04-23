Edition:
Quake hits China

People cry as they bury a relative killed in Saturday's earthquake, in Longmen village, Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

People cry as they bury a relative killed in Saturday's earthquake, in Longmen village, Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

People cry as they bury a relative killed in Saturday's earthquake, in Longmen village, Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

1 / 35
Chen Liujun carries books out of her classroom after Saturday's earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. Chen and her fellow third-year high school students in Lushan were transferred to Chengdu to complete their high school education and prepare for the coming college entrance exams in the provincial capital, reported local news. REUTERS/Stringer

Chen Liujun carries books out of her classroom after Saturday's earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. Chen and her fellow third-year high school students in Lushan were transferred to Chengdu to complete their high...more

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Chen Liujun carries books out of her classroom after Saturday's earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. Chen and her fellow third-year high school students in Lushan were transferred to Chengdu to complete their high school education and prepare for the coming college entrance exams in the provincial capital, reported local news. REUTERS/Stringer

2 / 35
A new-born baby which was born in a relief tent is attended by medical staff after Saturday's earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A new-born baby which was born in a relief tent is attended by medical staff after Saturday's earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A new-born baby which was born in a relief tent is attended by medical staff after Saturday's earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

3 / 35
A woman cries amongst collapsed houses in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong

A woman cries amongst collapsed houses in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A woman cries amongst collapsed houses in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong

4 / 35
A portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong is torn by cracks on a wall after Saturday's earthquake, in Longxing village, Lushan county, Sichuan province, April 23, 2013. The Chinese characters (L) on the wall read "Bless you". REUTERS/Stringer

A portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong is torn by cracks on a wall after Saturday's earthquake, in Longxing village, Lushan county, Sichuan province, April 23, 2013. The Chinese characters (L) on the wall read "Bless you". REUTERS/Stringer more

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong is torn by cracks on a wall after Saturday's earthquake, in Longxing village, Lushan county, Sichuan province, April 23, 2013. The Chinese characters (L) on the wall read "Bless you". REUTERS/Stringer

5 / 35
Tents outside a hospital light up at night after Saturday's earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. The Chinese characters on the tent read "Disaster relief". REUTERS/Stringer

Tents outside a hospital light up at night after Saturday's earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. The Chinese characters on the tent read "Disaster relief". REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Tents outside a hospital light up at night after Saturday's earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. The Chinese characters on the tent read "Disaster relief". REUTERS/Stringer

6 / 35
Rescue workers carry a pig out from a damaged house after Saturday's earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Rescue workers carry a pig out from a damaged house after Saturday's earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Rescue workers carry a pig out from a damaged house after Saturday's earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

7 / 35
Villagers carry the coffin of a man killed in Saturday's earthquake, in Longmen village, Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Villagers carry the coffin of a man killed in Saturday's earthquake, in Longmen village, Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Villagers carry the coffin of a man killed in Saturday's earthquake, in Longmen village, Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

8 / 35
Zhang Bin, a Chinese People's Liberation Army soldier carrying a 60-year-old survivor, looks up the mountainside as he makes his way down a stretch of the road to Lingguan township, in Baoxing county in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Zhang Bin, a Chinese People's Liberation Army soldier carrying a 60-year-old survivor, looks up the mountainside as he makes his way down a stretch of the road to Lingguan township, in Baoxing county in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. ...more

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Zhang Bin, a Chinese People's Liberation Army soldier carrying a 60-year-old survivor, looks up the mountainside as he makes his way down a stretch of the road to Lingguan township, in Baoxing county in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

9 / 35
A rescuer walks in front of a damaged building after Saturday's earthquake in Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

A rescuer walks in front of a damaged building after Saturday's earthquake in Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A rescuer walks in front of a damaged building after Saturday's earthquake in Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

10 / 35
A three-month-old baby, whose mother was killed in a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake, receives treatment at a medical point in Lushan county of Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A three-month-old baby, whose mother was killed in a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake, receives treatment at a medical point in Lushan county of Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A three-month-old baby, whose mother was killed in a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake, receives treatment at a medical point in Lushan county of Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

11 / 35
A man recovers his wedding photo from the wreckage of his house after Saturday's earthquake in Longmen township of Lushan county, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rooney Chen

A man recovers his wedding photo from the wreckage of his house after Saturday's earthquake in Longmen township of Lushan county, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rooney Chen

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A man recovers his wedding photo from the wreckage of his house after Saturday's earthquake in Longmen township of Lushan county, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rooney Chen

12 / 35
An aerial view shows houses damaged after a strong earthquake in Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

An aerial view shows houses damaged after a strong earthquake in Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

An aerial view shows houses damaged after a strong earthquake in Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

13 / 35
Yang Huan cries while waiting for workers to clear a landslide, in which she believes her husband is buried, after Saturday's earthquake, near Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Yang Huan cries while waiting for workers to clear a landslide, in which she believes her husband is buried, after Saturday's earthquake, near Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Yang Huan cries while waiting for workers to clear a landslide, in which she believes her husband is buried, after Saturday's earthquake, near Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

14 / 35
People walk next to a crack on the road after Saturday's earthquake in Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

People walk next to a crack on the road after Saturday's earthquake in Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

People walk next to a crack on the road after Saturday's earthquake in Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

15 / 35
A boy holds his mother's leg as he cries in front of their damaged house after a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake at Longmen village, Lushan county in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A boy holds his mother's leg as he cries in front of their damaged house after a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake at Longmen village, Lushan county in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A boy holds his mother's leg as he cries in front of their damaged house after a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake at Longmen village, Lushan county in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

16 / 35
A damaged car lies in the debris of a landslide caused by Saturday's earthquake on a road to Lingguan township, in Baoxing county in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A damaged car lies in the debris of a landslide caused by Saturday's earthquake on a road to Lingguan township, in Baoxing county in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A damaged car lies in the debris of a landslide caused by Saturday's earthquake on a road to Lingguan township, in Baoxing county in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

17 / 35
A damaged Buddha statue is seen beside a road on the second day after an earthquake hit Lushan county of Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A damaged Buddha statue is seen beside a road on the second day after an earthquake hit Lushan county of Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A damaged Buddha statue is seen beside a road on the second day after an earthquake hit Lushan county of Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

18 / 35
People stand near a van on a road blocked by a large rock after a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake, at Longmen village, Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

People stand near a van on a road blocked by a large rock after a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake, at Longmen village, Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

People stand near a van on a road blocked by a large rock after a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake, at Longmen village, Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

19 / 35
A woman walks among debris after Saturday's earthquake in Lushan county, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

A woman walks among debris after Saturday's earthquake in Lushan county, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A woman walks among debris after Saturday's earthquake in Lushan county, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

20 / 35
People stand on a tractor with a flag of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) after Saturday's earthquake hit Lingguan township, in Baoxing county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

People stand on a tractor with a flag of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) after Saturday's earthquake hit Lingguan township, in Baoxing county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

People stand on a tractor with a flag of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) after Saturday's earthquake hit Lingguan township, in Baoxing county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

21 / 35
A woman walks past debris with a cup of instant noodles after Saturday's earthquake in Lushan county, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

A woman walks past debris with a cup of instant noodles after Saturday's earthquake in Lushan county, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A woman walks past debris with a cup of instant noodles after Saturday's earthquake in Lushan county, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

22 / 35
Children on the roadside hold a sign that reads "no food, no tent" after a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the remote, mostly rural and mountainous Lushan county, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Children on the roadside hold a sign that reads "no food, no tent" after a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the remote, mostly rural and mountainous Lushan county, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Children on the roadside hold a sign that reads "no food, no tent" after a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the remote, mostly rural and mountainous Lushan county, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

23 / 35
A survivor reacts as she stands in her damaged house after a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Lushan county of Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A survivor reacts as she stands in her damaged house after a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Lushan county of Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A survivor reacts as she stands in her damaged house after a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Lushan county of Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

24 / 35
A survivor carries her sleeping daughter as she walks past debris at a village up on the mountainside after Saturday's earthquake hit Lingguan township, in Baoxing county in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A survivor carries her sleeping daughter as she walks past debris at a village up on the mountainside after Saturday's earthquake hit Lingguan township, in Baoxing county in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A survivor carries her sleeping daughter as she walks past debris at a village up on the mountainside after Saturday's earthquake hit Lingguan township, in Baoxing county in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

25 / 35
An elderly woman sitting on a sofa in front of damaged houses, cries, after Saturday's earthquake, in Taiping town of Lushan county, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

An elderly woman sitting on a sofa in front of damaged houses, cries, after Saturday's earthquake, in Taiping town of Lushan county, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

An elderly woman sitting on a sofa in front of damaged houses, cries, after Saturday's earthquake, in Taiping town of Lushan county, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

26 / 35
A woman pushes her bicycle past debris after Saturday's earthquake in Lushan county, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

A woman pushes her bicycle past debris after Saturday's earthquake in Lushan county, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A woman pushes her bicycle past debris after Saturday's earthquake in Lushan county, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

27 / 35
Survivor Chen Zhirong comforts her 18-month-old son next to debris at a village on the second day after an earthquake hit Longmen township of Lushan county, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Survivor Chen Zhirong comforts her 18-month-old son next to debris at a village on the second day after an earthquake hit Longmen township of Lushan county, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Survivor Chen Zhirong comforts her 18-month-old son next to debris at a village on the second day after an earthquake hit Longmen township of Lushan county, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

28 / 35
A survivor looks up the mountainside as he runs past the debris of a landslide caused by Saturday's earthquake, on the side of a road to Lingguan township, in Baoxing county in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A survivor looks up the mountainside as he runs past the debris of a landslide caused by Saturday's earthquake, on the side of a road to Lingguan township, in Baoxing county in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A survivor looks up the mountainside as he runs past the debris of a landslide caused by Saturday's earthquake, on the side of a road to Lingguan township, in Baoxing county in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

29 / 35
Residents eat lunch outside a damaged house after Saturday's earthquake in Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013.REUTERS/Aly Song

Residents eat lunch outside a damaged house after Saturday's earthquake in Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013.REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Residents eat lunch outside a damaged house after Saturday's earthquake in Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013.REUTERS/Aly Song

30 / 35
People stand outside a damaged house after a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit, at Longmen village, Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

People stand outside a damaged house after a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit, at Longmen village, Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

People stand outside a damaged house after a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit, at Longmen village, Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

31 / 35
A rescuer looks on as excavators clean up a road which is blocked by a landslide after Saturday's earthquake, in Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. T REUTERS/China Daily

A rescuer looks on as excavators clean up a road which is blocked by a landslide after Saturday's earthquake, in Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. T REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A rescuer looks on as excavators clean up a road which is blocked by a landslide after Saturday's earthquake, in Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. T REUTERS/China Daily

32 / 35
A woman looks at her child as they rest among the wreckage after Saturday's earthquake in Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

A woman looks at her child as they rest among the wreckage after Saturday's earthquake in Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A woman looks at her child as they rest among the wreckage after Saturday's earthquake in Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

33 / 35
A rescue worker stands beside a truck crushed by a landslide, after Saturday's earthquake, near Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

A rescue worker stands beside a truck crushed by a landslide, after Saturday's earthquake, near Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A rescue worker stands beside a truck crushed by a landslide, after Saturday's earthquake, near Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

34 / 35
A survivor sits outside a tent after Saturday's earthquake in Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

A survivor sits outside a tent after Saturday's earthquake in Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A survivor sits outside a tent after Saturday's earthquake in Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

35 / 35
