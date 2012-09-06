Quake hits Costa Rica
A resident of Bella Vista town stands outside the church destroyed by an earthquake in Nicoya September 6, 2012. Costa Rica escaped relatively unscathed after a powerful earthquake hit the country, sparking landslides and knocking down buildings without killing anyone. Having briefly sparked tsunami warnings, the 7.6 magnitude earthquake was first thought to have claimed two lives, but the Red Cross later revised its estimate and said just one woman died in the quake when she suffered a heart attack. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Wilmer Sequiera looks at his damaged house following an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Sandra Baltodano looks at her damaged house following an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A resident of Bella Vista town holds a statue of Jesus Christ destroyed during an earthquake in Nicoya September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A woman walks past fallen roof tiles in a small shopping center in downtown Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Zoraida Diaz
A priest looks at damages of the Colonial Church of Nicoya following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Damage to the walls of Hospital Monsenor Sanabria are seen following an earthquake in Puntarenas, north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Sandra Baltodano walks next to her house damage by an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A clock is seen among debris inside of the Municipal building after an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A woman talks on her mobile phone after being evacuated from a building following an earthquake in San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A motorcyclist passes in front of a landslide following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Sandra Baltodano walks next to her damaged house following an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A man looks at damage caused by an earthquake inside a municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Nurses receive instructions after being evacuated from Hospital Monsenor Sanabria following an earthquake in Puntarenas, north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Maritza Billarreal sits outside her damaged house after an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
People look at damage to the front wall of the Colonial Church of Nicoya following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Residents look upon the ruins of the Bellavista Catholic Church in Bellavista after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake, in the mountains of Nandayure, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Zoraida Diaz
A man collects debris from the front wall of the Colonial Church of Nicoya following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A patient is evacuated from Hospital Monsenor Sanabria following an earthquake in Puntarenas, north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A man walks next to debris caused by an earthquake, inside a municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
People gathered in front of the Supreme Court talk on their mobile phones after being evacuated from buildings following an earthquake in San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A man walks next to debris caused by earthquake inside the Municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A man looks at damage caused by an earthquake inside a municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A patient is evacuated from Hospital Monsenor Sanabria following an earthquake in Puntarenas, the north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Damage to the front wall of the Colonial Church of Nicoya, is seen following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
