Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 7, 2012 | 12:00am IST

Quake hits Costa Rica

<p>A resident of Bella Vista town stands outside the church destroyed by an earthquake in Nicoya September 6, 2012. Costa Rica escaped relatively unscathed after a powerful earthquake hit the country, sparking landslides and knocking down buildings without killing anyone. Having briefly sparked tsunami warnings, the 7.6 magnitude earthquake was first thought to have claimed two lives, but the Red Cross later revised its estimate and said just one woman died in the quake when she suffered a heart attack. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

A resident of Bella Vista town stands outside the church destroyed by an earthquake in Nicoya September 6, 2012. Costa Rica escaped relatively unscathed after a powerful earthquake hit the country, sparking landslides and knocking down buildings...more

Friday, September 07, 2012

A resident of Bella Vista town stands outside the church destroyed by an earthquake in Nicoya September 6, 2012. Costa Rica escaped relatively unscathed after a powerful earthquake hit the country, sparking landslides and knocking down buildings without killing anyone. Having briefly sparked tsunami warnings, the 7.6 magnitude earthquake was first thought to have claimed two lives, but the Red Cross later revised its estimate and said just one woman died in the quake when she suffered a heart attack. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
1 / 25
<p>Wilmer Sequiera looks at his damaged house following an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

Wilmer Sequiera looks at his damaged house following an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Friday, September 07, 2012

Wilmer Sequiera looks at his damaged house following an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
2 / 25
<p>Sandra Baltodano looks at her damaged house following an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

Sandra Baltodano looks at her damaged house following an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Friday, September 07, 2012

Sandra Baltodano looks at her damaged house following an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
3 / 25
<p>A resident of Bella Vista town holds a statue of Jesus Christ destroyed during an earthquake in Nicoya September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

A resident of Bella Vista town holds a statue of Jesus Christ destroyed during an earthquake in Nicoya September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Friday, September 07, 2012

A resident of Bella Vista town holds a statue of Jesus Christ destroyed during an earthquake in Nicoya September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
4 / 25
<p>A woman walks past fallen roof tiles in a small shopping center in downtown Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Zoraida Diaz </p>

A woman walks past fallen roof tiles in a small shopping center in downtown Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Zoraida Diaz

Friday, September 07, 2012

A woman walks past fallen roof tiles in a small shopping center in downtown Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Zoraida Diaz

Close
5 / 25
<p>A priest looks at damages of the Colonial Church of Nicoya following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

A priest looks at damages of the Colonial Church of Nicoya following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Friday, September 07, 2012

A priest looks at damages of the Colonial Church of Nicoya following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
6 / 25
<p>Damage to the walls of Hospital Monsenor Sanabria are seen following an earthquake in Puntarenas, north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

Damage to the walls of Hospital Monsenor Sanabria are seen following an earthquake in Puntarenas, north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Friday, September 07, 2012

Damage to the walls of Hospital Monsenor Sanabria are seen following an earthquake in Puntarenas, north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
7 / 25
<p>Sandra Baltodano walks next to her house damage by an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

Sandra Baltodano walks next to her house damage by an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Friday, September 07, 2012

Sandra Baltodano walks next to her house damage by an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
8 / 25
<p>A clock is seen among debris inside of the Municipal building after an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

A clock is seen among debris inside of the Municipal building after an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Friday, September 07, 2012

A clock is seen among debris inside of the Municipal building after an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
9 / 25
<p>A woman talks on her mobile phone after being evacuated from a building following an earthquake in San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

A woman talks on her mobile phone after being evacuated from a building following an earthquake in San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Friday, September 07, 2012

A woman talks on her mobile phone after being evacuated from a building following an earthquake in San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
10 / 25
<p>A motorcyclist passes in front of a landslide following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

A motorcyclist passes in front of a landslide following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Friday, September 07, 2012

A motorcyclist passes in front of a landslide following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
11 / 25
<p>Sandra Baltodano walks next to her damaged house following an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

Sandra Baltodano walks next to her damaged house following an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Friday, September 07, 2012

Sandra Baltodano walks next to her damaged house following an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
12 / 25
<p>A man looks at damage caused by an earthquake inside a municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

A man looks at damage caused by an earthquake inside a municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Friday, September 07, 2012

A man looks at damage caused by an earthquake inside a municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
13 / 25
<p>Nurses receive instructions after being evacuated from Hospital Monsenor Sanabria following an earthquake in Puntarenas, north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

Nurses receive instructions after being evacuated from Hospital Monsenor Sanabria following an earthquake in Puntarenas, north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Friday, September 07, 2012

Nurses receive instructions after being evacuated from Hospital Monsenor Sanabria following an earthquake in Puntarenas, north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
14 / 25
<p>Maritza Billarreal sits outside her damaged house after an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

Maritza Billarreal sits outside her damaged house after an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Friday, September 07, 2012

Maritza Billarreal sits outside her damaged house after an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
15 / 25
<p>People look at damage to the front wall of the Colonial Church of Nicoya following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

People look at damage to the front wall of the Colonial Church of Nicoya following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Friday, September 07, 2012

People look at damage to the front wall of the Colonial Church of Nicoya following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
16 / 25
<p>Residents look upon the ruins of the Bellavista Catholic Church in Bellavista after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake, in the mountains of Nandayure, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Zoraida Diaz </p>

Residents look upon the ruins of the Bellavista Catholic Church in Bellavista after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake, in the mountains of Nandayure, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Zoraida Diaz

Friday, September 07, 2012

Residents look upon the ruins of the Bellavista Catholic Church in Bellavista after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake, in the mountains of Nandayure, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Zoraida Diaz

Close
17 / 25
<p>A man collects debris from the front wall of the Colonial Church of Nicoya following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

A man collects debris from the front wall of the Colonial Church of Nicoya following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Friday, September 07, 2012

A man collects debris from the front wall of the Colonial Church of Nicoya following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
18 / 25
<p>A patient is evacuated from Hospital Monsenor Sanabria following an earthquake in Puntarenas, north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

A patient is evacuated from Hospital Monsenor Sanabria following an earthquake in Puntarenas, north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Friday, September 07, 2012

A patient is evacuated from Hospital Monsenor Sanabria following an earthquake in Puntarenas, north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
19 / 25
<p>A man walks next to debris caused by an earthquake, inside a municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

A man walks next to debris caused by an earthquake, inside a municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Friday, September 07, 2012

A man walks next to debris caused by an earthquake, inside a municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
20 / 25
<p>People gathered in front of the Supreme Court talk on their mobile phones after being evacuated from buildings following an earthquake in San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

People gathered in front of the Supreme Court talk on their mobile phones after being evacuated from buildings following an earthquake in San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Friday, September 07, 2012

People gathered in front of the Supreme Court talk on their mobile phones after being evacuated from buildings following an earthquake in San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
21 / 25
<p>A man walks next to debris caused by earthquake inside the Municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

A man walks next to debris caused by earthquake inside the Municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Friday, September 07, 2012

A man walks next to debris caused by earthquake inside the Municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
22 / 25
<p>A man looks at damage caused by an earthquake inside a municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

A man looks at damage caused by an earthquake inside a municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Friday, September 07, 2012

A man looks at damage caused by an earthquake inside a municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
23 / 25
<p>A patient is evacuated from Hospital Monsenor Sanabria following an earthquake in Puntarenas, the north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

A patient is evacuated from Hospital Monsenor Sanabria following an earthquake in Puntarenas, the north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Friday, September 07, 2012

A patient is evacuated from Hospital Monsenor Sanabria following an earthquake in Puntarenas, the north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
24 / 25
<p>Damage to the front wall of the Colonial Church of Nicoya, is seen following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

Damage to the front wall of the Colonial Church of Nicoya, is seen following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Friday, September 07, 2012

Damage to the front wall of the Colonial Church of Nicoya, is seen following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Holy Jerusalem

Holy Jerusalem

Next Slideshows

NY fashion goes to the dogs

NY fashion goes to the dogs

The "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event showcased designer and home-made fashion for dogs and featured a "dog-walk" as opposed to a catwalk.

06 Sep 2012
At the LA County Fair

At the LA County Fair

The Los Angeles County Fair, the nation's largest, celebrates its 90th anniversary this year.

06 Sep 2012
Putin vs. the wild

Putin vs. the wild

A look at Russian President Vladimir Putin, a man of the wilderness.

06 Sep 2012
Gutka addiction

Gutka addiction

An estimated 65 million Indians use "gutka" - a heady form of chewing tobacco.

06 Sep 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast