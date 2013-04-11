Edition:
Quake hits Iran

<p>Men prepare a grave for an earthquake victim in the earthquake-stricken town of Khormoj in Bushehr province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hovaisi/ISNA</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>Bodies of earthquake victims are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Khormoj in Bushehr province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hovaisi/ISNA</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>Men react during a funeral of an earthquake victim in the earthquake-stricken town of Khormoj in Bushehr province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hovaisi/ISNA</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>Men prepare a grave for an earthquake victim in the earthquake-stricken town of Khormoj in Bushehr province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hovaisi/ISNA</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>Women react as they attend the funeral of earthquake victims in the earthquake-stricken town of Khormoj in Bushehr province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hovaisi/ISNA</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>A relative cries near the grave of an earthquake victim in the earthquake-stricken town of Khormoj in Bushehr province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hovaisi/ISNA</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>Women wait before the funeral of earthquake victims in the earthquake-stricken town of Khormoj in Bushehr province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hovaisi/ISNA</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>The body of an earthquake victim is lifted for burial in the earthquake-stricken town of Khormoj in Bushehr province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hovaisi/ISNA</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>People carry out a body before a burial procedure in the earthquake-stricken town of Khormoj in Bushehr province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hovaisi/ISNA</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>People wait before the funeral of earthquake victims in the earthquake-stricken town of Khormoj in Bushehr province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hovaisi/ISNA</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mehr News Agency</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>Survivors are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mehr News Agency</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>Earthquake survivors gather around a fire in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>Earthquake survivors sit near damaged houses in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>A man stands near houses damaged in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>A room inside a damaged house is seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>Survivors gather outside their home in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>Survivors sleep outside their houses in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

