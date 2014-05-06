Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 6, 2014 | 11:10pm IST

Quake hits northern Thailand

<p>A Buddhist monk checks a Buddha statue that was damaged by an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Buddhist monk checks a Buddha statue that was damaged by an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

A Buddhist monk checks a Buddha statue that was damaged by an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
1 / 12
<p>An officer measures a drop on a section of a highway road, which was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

An officer measures a drop on a section of a highway road, which was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

An officer measures a drop on a section of a highway road, which was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
2 / 12
<p>People walk on a highway road damaged an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

People walk on a highway road damaged an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

People walk on a highway road damaged an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
3 / 12
<p>A local resident walks in front of a Buddha statue that was damaged in an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A local resident walks in front of a Buddha statue that was damaged in an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

A local resident walks in front of a Buddha statue that was damaged in an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
4 / 12
<p>A woman carries out belongings from a house that was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A woman carries out belongings from a house that was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

A woman carries out belongings from a house that was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
5 / 12
<p>People walk on a highway road damaged an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

People walk on a highway road damaged an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

People walk on a highway road damaged an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
6 / 12
<p>An officer measures a drop on a section of a highway road, which was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014.REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

An officer measures a drop on a section of a highway road, which was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014.REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

An officer measures a drop on a section of a highway road, which was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014.REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
7 / 12
<p>A woman with an umbrella jumps over a hole on a highway road, damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A woman with an umbrella jumps over a hole on a highway road, damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

A woman with an umbrella jumps over a hole on a highway road, damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
8 / 12
<p>A Buddhist monk walks in front of a Buddha statue damaged in the earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Buddhist monk walks in front of a Buddha statue damaged in the earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

A Buddhist monk walks in front of a Buddha statue damaged in the earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
9 / 12
<p>People walk along a highway road damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

People walk along a highway road damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

People walk along a highway road damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
10 / 12
<p>A family poses for a picture next to a highway road damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A family poses for a picture next to a highway road damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

A family poses for a picture next to a highway road damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
11 / 12
<p>A Buddhist monk stands in front of a Buddha statue damaged in an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Buddhist monk stands in front of a Buddha statue damaged in an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

A Buddhist monk stands in front of a Buddha statue damaged in an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
A village wiped out

A village wiped out

Next Slideshows

A village wiped out

A village wiped out

Between 500 and 2,700 people are presumed dead after a massive landslide buries a village in Afghanistan.

05 May 2014
Oscar Pistorius on trial

Oscar Pistorius on trial

The South African Olympic and Paralympic track star returns to court for the resumption of his murder trial.

05 May 2014
Odessa mourns its dead

Odessa mourns its dead

People in the Ukrainian city mourn near the burnt-out trade union building were dozens were killed.

05 May 2014
Unrest spreads to Odessa

Unrest spreads to Odessa

Pro-Russian separatists and Kiev supporters clash in the southern port town in Ukraine.

03 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Jaitley in Japan

Jaitley in Japan

Pictures from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's three-day visit to Japan.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures