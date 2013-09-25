Edition:
Quake hits Pakistan

<p>Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan</p>

<p>An island that rose from the sea following an earthquake is pictured off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>People walk on an island that rose from the sea following an earthquake, off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A survivor of an earthquake sits as he takes tea on the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. said. REUTERS/Sallah Jan</p>

<p>The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan</p>

<p>The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan</p>

