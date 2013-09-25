Quake hits Pakistan
Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan
An island that rose from the sea following an earthquake is pictured off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk on an island that rose from the sea following an earthquake, off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A survivor of an earthquake sits as he takes tea on the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. said. REUTERS/Sallah Jan
The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan
