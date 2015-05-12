Quake in Nepal, tremors felt in India

Nepalese service members load relief supplies into a U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom from Joint Task Force 505 at Sindhuli, Nepal in this May 11, 2015 photo in response to the Nepalese government requested assistance after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake...more

Nepalese service members load relief supplies into a U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom from Joint Task Force 505 at Sindhuli, Nepal in this May 11, 2015 photo in response to the Nepalese government requested assistance after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the country on April 25. Picture taken on May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hernan Vidana/U.S. Marine Corps photo/Handout

