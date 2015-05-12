Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 13, 2015 | 12:45am IST

Quake in Nepal, tremors felt in India

People stand outside a office building after vacating it following an earthquake in Kolkata, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
People stand on a road divider after vacating their office buildings following an earthquake in Kolkata, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A woman speaks on her mobile phone as she stands with others after vacating their office buildings following an earthquake in Kolkata, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A man speaks on his mobile phone after an earthquake in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Nepalese military personnel stands on a collapsed building after an earthquake in the centre of Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A Nepalese women holds her daughter after evacuating to a street minutes after earthquake in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Nepalese military personnel and International rescue check on a collapsed building after an earthquake in the centre of Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A woman is rushed to a hospital after she fainted following an earthquake in Siliguri, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Nepalese military personnel stands on a collapsed building after earthquake in centre of Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Local residents evacuate onto a street minutes after an earthquake in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Local residents evacuate onto a street minutes after an earthquake in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Local residents evacuate from a shop during an earthquake in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Local residents comfort each others during an earthquake in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Local residents evacuate from a shop during an earthquake in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha?

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Local residents comfort each others during an earthquake in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha?

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A U.S. rescue team member walks above debris in search for survivors after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A woman injured in an earthquake gets a stitch in a field hospital at Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A U.S. rescue team member (top C) along with a sniffer dog searches for victims on the collapsed house after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A U.S. rescue team member along with a sniffer dog searches for victims on a collapsed house after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
An armed police personnel looking for survivors stands in front of a collapsed house after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A woman injured in an earthquake walks toward a hospital soon after the earthquake in Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Nepalese police personnel run to rescue earthquake victims believed to be trapped after the earthquake in Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A man stands on the debris of collapsed houses after a fresh 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, in Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A man digs on the debris of a collapsed house after a fresh 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, in Sankhu

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A rescuer carries a man on his back as authorities carry out rescue operations after a fresh 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, in Gyirong county, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
People walk along the debris of the collapsed houses after a fresh 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, in Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A woman stands on the debris of collapsed houses after a fresh 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, in Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Nepalese military personnel remove debris in search of survivors after a fresh 7.3 earthquake struck, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Nepalese military personnel remove debris in search of survivors after a fresh 7.3 earthquake struck, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Local residents evacuate onto a street minutes after a fresh 7.3 earthquake struck, in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Local residents fall down as they evacuate from a shop during a fresh 7.3 earthquake, in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
An earthquake victim reacts in pain after being moved out from the hospital to the open ground for treatment, in Kathmandu, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Earthquake victims are kept on the open ground for treatment after the earthquake, in Kathmandu, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A girl lies on a bed after being moved out from the hospital to the open ground for treatment, in Kathmandu, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Women mourn the death of their relative who died after a wall collapsed in an earthquake, in Bihar, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
People walk past a collapsed building after a fresh 7.3 earthquake struck, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
People evacuate onto a street minutes after a fresh 7.3 earthquake struck, in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Local residents gather inside their temporary makeshift shelter after a fresh 7.3 earthquake struck, in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Local residents gather inside their temporary makeshift shelter after a fresh 7.3 earthquake struck, in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Nepalese service members load relief supplies into a U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom from Joint Task Force 505 at Sindhuli, Nepal in this May 11, 2015 photo in response to the Nepalese government requested assistance after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the country on April 25. Picture taken on May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hernan Vidana/U.S. Marine Corps photo/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
