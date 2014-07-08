Edition:
Quake rocks Guatemala and Mexico

An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Women wait for the bus in front of a wall damaged by an earthquake in San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, in northwest Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A cemetery employee stands next to a grave damaged by the earthquake in the cemetery of San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, in northwest Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Damaged coffins are burned after the human remains in them were exhumed from destroyed graves in the cemetery of San Marcos, after an earthquake struck the San Marcos region, in northwest Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Tombs damaged by the earthquake are seen in the cemetery of San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, in northwest Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man tries to knock down the wall of an earthquake-damaged house in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Children sit in a sofa next to debris after an earthquake in San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A soldier stands guard near the earthquake-damaged central market in downtown San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man takes a picture of a damaged church of San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man stands in an earthquake-damaged house in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man exits a damaged church of San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man passes near the damage to a church of San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

The damaged house of Marisa Sanchez is pictured in San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Marisa Sanchez collects debris with a shovel in her damaged house in San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

An earthquake-damaged building is pictured in the town of Huixtla, in the Mexican state of Chiapas, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Manuel Blanco

Residents clean up debris at a restaurant damaged by an earthquake in the town of Huixtla, Mexican state of Chiapas July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Manuel Blanco

Residents stand next a building damaged by an earthquake in the town of Huixtla, Mexican state of Chiapas July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Manuel Blanco

A crack on the floor is seen after an earthquake in the town of Huixtla, Mexican state of Chiapas July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Manuel Blanco

Municipal firefighters stand outside a damaged building in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Municipal fire department

A damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, in this July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Municipal fire department

A damaged church is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Municipal fire department

