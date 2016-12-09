Quake strikes Indonesia
A woman and child ride a motorcycle past damaged buildings following this week's strong earthquake in Meureudu market, Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A woman stands near a collapsed building following this week's strong earthquake in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A Muslim man attends Friday prayers at Jami Quba mosque which collapsed during this week's earthquake in Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
People walk past damaged buildings near the market following this week's strong earthquake in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya, Aceh province. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A boy stands on rubble from a collapsed building following this week's strong earthquake in Meureudu market, Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Muslims attend Friday prayers at Jami Quba mosque which collapsed during this week's earthquake in Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A man and a boy look at the damage to buildings following this week's strong earthquake in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
People prepare to spend the night in a makeshift outdoor shelter following a strong earthquake near Meureudu, Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A man retrieves fans from a collapsed shop following a strong earthquake in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A patient is treated in the outdoor walkway, for saftey reasons, at a hospital after a strong earthquake in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
People walk near a collapsed mosque following an earthquake in Meuredu, Pidie Jaya in the northern province of Aceh, Indonesia. Antara Foto/ Irwansyah Putra
A man retrieves goods from a collapsed shop following a strong earthquake in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Rescue teams use heavy equipment to dig through a collapsed building following a strong earthquake in Meureudu market, Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Rescue workers try to remove a victim from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Lueng Putu, Pidie Jaya in the northern province of Aceh, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Irwansyah Putra
Rescue teams use heavy equipment to dig through a collapsed building following a strong earthquake in Meureudu market, Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
People survey the damage after dozens of buildings collapsed following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Ule Glee, Pidie Jaya in the northern province of Aceh, Indonesia. REUTERS/Nunu Husien
Motorcyclists pass a damaged section of a road following an earthquake in Meuredu, Pidie Jaya, in the northern province of Aceh, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Irwansyah Putra
Indonesian rescue workers carry a survivor from a fallen building after an earthquake in Ulee Glee, Pidie Jaya, in the northern province of Aceh, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Ampelsa
Injured people receive medical attention at a hospital following an earthquake in Sigli, Pidie regency, in the northern province of Aceh, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Irwansyah Putra
Indonesian rescue workers carry a survivor from a fallen building after an earthquake in Trienggadeng, Pidie Jaya, in the northern province of Aceh, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Ampelsa
A medical officer checks the condition of an injured child at a hospital following an earthquake in Sigli, Pidie regency, in the northern province of Aceh, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Irwansyah Putra
People survey the damage after dozens of buildings collapsed following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Ule Glee, Pidie Jaya in the northern province of Aceh, Indonesia. REUTERS/Nunu Husien
Injured people receive medical attention at a hospital following an earthquake in Sigli, Pidie regency, in the northern province of Aceh, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Irwansyah Putra
Rescue workers and police remove a victim from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Lueng Putu, Pidie Jaya in the northern province of Aceh, Indonesia. Antara Foto/ Irwansyah Putra
An injured man arrives at a hospital following an earthquake in Sigli, Pidie regency, in the northern province of Aceh, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Irwansyah Putra
