Quakes hit Iran
An earthquake victim stands near damaged houses in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA
Earthquake victims react in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA
A woman mourns as rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, Iran, August 12, 2012. WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA
Rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaghan in East Azarbaijan, Iran, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA
Rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaghan in East Azarbaijan, Iran, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA
The body of an earthquake victim is seen in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaghan in East Azarbaijan, Iran, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA
An earthquake victim sits near a destroyed house in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA
Rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaghan in East Azarbaijan August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA
Rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA
An earthquake victim stands near a damaged house in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA
An earthquake victim carries clothing and other items in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA
A wall is seen inside of a home in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA
Relatives mourn over the bodies which were recovered in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA
Rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA
An earthquake victim mourns over the body of a relative at the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA
An earthquake victim reacts in this undated handout photo at an undisclosed village in East Azerbaijan province in Iran. REUTERS/Hamed Nazari/Mehr News Agency
Earthquake victims mourn in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA
Earthquake victims react in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA
Earthquake victims console each other in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA
A man stands near a grave in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA
A man stands near damaged houses in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA
A lamp is set on top of a generator in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA
Rescuers recover a body during a search for victims in an earthquake-stricken village at an undisclosed location, northwest Iran, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Roohollah Vahdati/ISNA
A doorway is seen near collapsed rubble in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA
A man holds the body of a baby as rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaghan in East Azarbaijan, Iran, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA
Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake-stricken town of Azerbaijan in Iran, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA
An earthquake victim is seen in this undated handout photo in Varzaqan village at East Azerbaijan province in Iran. REUTERS/Hassan Mousavi/Fars News Agency
An injured person is taken to hospital in Ahar, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kamel Rouhi/Fars News Agency
Relatives mourn over the bodies which were recovered in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA
Earthquake victims walk past rubble and demolished houses in this undated handout photo taken in an undisclosed location in northwest Iran. REUTERS/Hamed Nazari/Mehr News Agency
