Quebec battles floods
An overhead view showing homes in a flooded Montreal suburb of Pierrefonds, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Iven Ponce with his spouse Danielle tries to start his generator to pump water out of their home in Deux-Montagnes, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A swamped car is parked in front of a home in the flooded Montreal suburb of Pierrefonds. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
An overhead view showing flooded Deux-Montagnes, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A woman guides a boat to a house in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canadian Corporal Kody Njolstad tries to get a squirrel to grab onto a tree after he helped rescue it from a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
An overhead view showing the flooded residential neighbourhood of Ile Mercier, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Canadian soldiers talk to residents in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canadian Corporal Kody Njolstad tries to get a squirrel to grab onto a tree after he helped rescue it from a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Pierre Gagnon paddles to his flooded home in Deux-Montagnes, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
An overhead view showing St Jean Blvd., in the flooded residential neighbourhood in Pierrefonds, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A tractor pulls a trailer through a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
An overhead view showing the flooded residential neighbourhood in Ile Perrot, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
James Taylor paddles Heine Wentzel, a visitor from South Africa, out of the flooded neighbourhood he was visiting in Deux-Montagnes, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Canadian soldiers guide their boats through a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Men throw sandbags outside a home in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
An abandoned car with a sign reading 'R.I.P.' in the windshield is seen in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Jean-Francois Perrault (L) and Julie Theriault move mattresses from a home in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A man plays his guitar as he travels in a boat to collect water supplies in a flooded residential neighbourhood in Ile Bizard, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Canadian soldiers place sandbags outside a home in a flooded residential neighbourhood in Pierrefonds, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A man paddles a canoe in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Mina Tayarani carries a bag of her belongings as she is evacuated from her home in a flooded residential neighbourhood in Ile Bizard, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Marcel Theriault stands inside his flooded home in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A resident removes belongings from his home in a flooded residential neighbourhood in Rigaud, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Residents push a canoe in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canadian soldiers place sandbags outside a home in a flooded residential neighbourhood in Pierrefonds, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Surete du Quebec Police officers try to convince a resident to evacuate his home in a flooded residential neighbourhood in Rigaud, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
People row a boat in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Residents drink beer while sitting in a flooded gazebo in Rigaud, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A man places sandbags outside a home in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A woman kayaks in a flooded residential area in Rigaud, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
