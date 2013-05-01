Edition:
Queen Beatrix passes crown to son

Princess Beatrix of Netherlands (C), her son, Dutch King Willem-Alexander (L) and his wife Queen Maxima wave to the crowd from the balcony of the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker

Princess Beatrix of Netherlands (C), her son, Dutch King Willem-Alexander (L) and his wife Queen Maxima wave to the crowd from the balcony of the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Princess Beatrix of Netherlands (C), her son, Dutch King Willem-Alexander (L) and his wife Queen Maxima wave to the crowd from the balcony of the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker

The crown is seen at the credence-table prior to the inauguration of Dutch King Willem-Alexander at Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lex Van Lieshout/Pool

The crown is seen at the credence-table prior to the inauguration of Dutch King Willem-Alexander at Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lex Van Lieshout/Pool

The crown is seen at the credence-table prior to the inauguration of Dutch King Willem-Alexander at Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lex Van Lieshout/Pool

Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands signs an act of abdication next to her son Crown Prince Willem-Alexander during a ceremony at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pool

Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands signs an act of abdication next to her son Crown Prince Willem-Alexander during a ceremony at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pool

Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands signs an act of abdication next to her son Crown Prince Willem-Alexander during a ceremony at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pool

People watch Queen Beatrix's abdication ceremony, handing over to her eldest son Willem-Alexander on a giant screen in Amsterdam's Dam Square April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

People watch Queen Beatrix's abdication ceremony, handing over to her eldest son Willem-Alexander on a giant screen in Amsterdam's Dam Square April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

People watch Queen Beatrix's abdication ceremony, handing over to her eldest son Willem-Alexander on a giant screen in Amsterdam's Dam Square April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

The signed act of abdication of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands is shown after the official meeting at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pool

The signed act of abdication of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands is shown after the official meeting at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pool

The signed act of abdication of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands is shown after the official meeting at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pool

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima with members of the royal household attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/Pool

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima with members of the royal household attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/Pool

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima with members of the royal household attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/Pool

Amsterdam mayor Eberhard van der Laan (top R) smiles as Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia (bottom R) Princess Alexia (C) and Princess Ariane wave to the crowd during a boat parade in Amsterdam, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Amsterdam mayor Eberhard van der Laan (top R) smiles as Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia (bottom R) Princess Alexia (C) and Princess Ariane wave to the crowd during a boat parade in Amsterdam, April 30,...more

Amsterdam mayor Eberhard van der Laan (top R) smiles as Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia (bottom R) Princess Alexia (C) and Princess Ariane wave to the crowd during a boat parade in Amsterdam, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Fireworks explode during a parade, part of the inauguration ceremonies for the Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Fireworks explode during a parade, part of the inauguration ceremonies for the Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Fireworks explode during a parade, part of the inauguration ceremonies for the Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Britain's Prince Charles (centre R) and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive to attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Robin Utrecht/Pool

Britain's Prince Charles (centre R) and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive to attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Robin Utrecht/Pool

Britain's Prince Charles (centre R) and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive to attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Robin Utrecht/Pool

A woman celebrates the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander who succeeds his mother Queen Beatrix, in Amsterdam's Dam Square April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

A woman celebrates the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander who succeeds his mother Queen Beatrix, in Amsterdam's Dam Square April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

A woman celebrates the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander who succeeds his mother Queen Beatrix, in Amsterdam's Dam Square April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Sheikha Moza bint Nasser al Misned of Qatar (L) Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco and Prince Albert of Monaco wait for the begining of the religious crowning ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

Sheikha Moza bint Nasser al Misned of Qatar (L) Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco and Prince Albert of Monaco wait for the begining of the religious crowning ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool more

Sheikha Moza bint Nasser al Misned of Qatar (L) Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco and Prince Albert of Monaco wait for the begining of the religious crowning ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

People relax on a boat on a canal in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

People relax on a boat on a canal in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

People relax on a boat on a canal in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

F-16 fighter jets fly over Amsterdam during a parade, part of the inauguration ceremonies for the Dutch King Willem-Alexander April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

F-16 fighter jets fly over Amsterdam during a parade, part of the inauguration ceremonies for the Dutch King Willem-Alexander April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

F-16 fighter jets fly over Amsterdam during a parade, part of the inauguration ceremonies for the Dutch King Willem-Alexander April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

A man wears a crown as he celebrates the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander who succeeds his mother Queen Beatrix, in Amsterdam's Dam Square April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

A man wears a crown as he celebrates the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander who succeeds his mother Queen Beatrix, in Amsterdam's Dam Square April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

A man wears a crown as he celebrates the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander who succeeds his mother Queen Beatrix, in Amsterdam's Dam Square April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

General view of the religious crowning ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lex Van Lieshout/Pool

General view of the religious crowning ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lex Van Lieshout/Pool

General view of the religious crowning ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lex Van Lieshout/Pool

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima walk after attending a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jasper Juinen/Pool

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima walk after attending a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jasper Juinen/Pool

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima walk after attending a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jasper Juinen/Pool

Overview of Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima inauguration ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

Overview of Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima inauguration ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

Overview of Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima inauguration ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

European Commission President Manuel Barroso (L) adjust his glasses next to European Council President Herman Van Rompuy (R) and his wife Geertrui Windels as they attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

European Commission President Manuel Barroso (L) adjust his glasses next to European Council President Herman Van Rompuy (R) and his wife Geertrui Windels as they attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. ...more

European Commission President Manuel Barroso (L) adjust his glasses next to European Council President Herman Van Rompuy (R) and his wife Geertrui Windels as they attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

People sit next to anti-monarchy banners reading "Willem no" (L) and "The republic which you knew it would come. Willem the last" during the ceremonies for the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

People sit next to anti-monarchy banners reading "Willem no" (L) and "The republic which you knew it would come. Willem the last" during the ceremonies for the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares more

People sit next to anti-monarchy banners reading "Willem no" (L) and "The republic which you knew it would come. Willem the last" during the ceremonies for the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, her son, Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima hold hands as they sing the Dutch national anthem on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, her son, Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima hold hands as they sing the Dutch national anthem on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, her son, Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima hold hands as they sing the Dutch national anthem on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Netherlands Princess Beatrix accompanied by her granddaughters Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia (L) and Princess Alexia attends the religious crowning cerimonies at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/POOL

Netherlands Princess Beatrix accompanied by her granddaughters Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia (L) and Princess Alexia attends the religious crowning cerimonies at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/POOL more

Netherlands Princess Beatrix accompanied by her granddaughters Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia (L) and Princess Alexia attends the religious crowning cerimonies at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/POOL

Boats jam a channel during the ceremonies for the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Boats jam a channel during the ceremonies for the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Boats jam a channel during the ceremonies for the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

A couple hug at the end of the celebrations on Dam square in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A couple hug at the end of the celebrations on Dam square in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A couple hug at the end of the celebrations on Dam square in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Spanish Crown Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia arrive to attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

Spanish Crown Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia arrive to attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

Spanish Crown Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia arrive to attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

Albert II, Prince of Monaco leaves the Nieuwe Kerk church after the inauguration in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Albert II, Prince of Monaco leaves the Nieuwe Kerk church after the inauguration in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Albert II, Prince of Monaco leaves the Nieuwe Kerk church after the inauguration in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde of Belgium arrive for a boat parade in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. The Netherlands is celebrating Queen's Day on Tuesday, which also marks the abdication of Queen Beatrix and the investiture of her eldest son Willem-Alexander. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde of Belgium arrive for a boat parade in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. The Netherlands is celebrating Queen's Day on Tuesday, which also marks the abdication of Queen Beatrix and the investiture of her...more

Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde of Belgium arrive for a boat parade in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. The Netherlands is celebrating Queen's Day on Tuesday, which also marks the abdication of Queen Beatrix and the investiture of her eldest son Willem-Alexander. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde of Belgium leave the Nieuwe Kerk church after the inauguration in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde of Belgium leave the Nieuwe Kerk church after the inauguration in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde of Belgium leave the Nieuwe Kerk church after the inauguration in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel arrive to attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013.REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel arrive to attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013.REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel arrive to attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013.REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn and Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn leave Nieuwe Kerk church after the religious crowning ceremony of Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn and Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn leave Nieuwe Kerk church after the religious crowning ceremony of Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn and Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn leave Nieuwe Kerk church after the religious crowning ceremony of Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

