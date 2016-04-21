Queen Elizabeth turns 90
Queen Elizabeth before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, London, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files
Queen Elizabeth II is seen walking in the private grounds of Windsor Castle on steps at the rear of the East Terrace and East Garden with four of her dogs, clockwise from top left: Willow (corgi), Vulcan (dorgie), Candy (dorgie) and Holly (corgi), in...more
Queen Elizabeth II poses with her five great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren in the Green Drawing Room, part of Windsor Castle's semi-State apartments. The children are: James, Viscount Severn (left), 8, and Lady Louise (second...more
Queen Elizabeth II is pictured with her daughter, Anne, The Princess Royal, in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, in this official photograph released by Buckingham Palace to mark her 90th birthday, April 20, 2016. c2016 Annie...more
Britain's former Prime Minister Lady Thatcher is greeted by Queen Elizabeth as she stands with Cherie Blair (2nd L) and former Prime Minister Tony Blair during a service to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the liberation of the Falkland Islands at...more
Queen Elizabeth receives a scroll from Bruce Two Dogs Bozsum at Southwark Cathedral in London, November 22, 2006. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Queen Elizabeth leaves Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage in London May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Nelson Mandela and Queen Elizabeth ride in a carriage outside Buckingham Palace, London, July 9, 1996. REUTERS/Stringer
Queen Elizabeth boards a train at Kings Cross station in London, December 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Queen Elizabeth walks behind her mother's coffin following the Queen Mother's funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, April 9, 2002. REUTERS/Dan Chung
Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh look at floral tributes laid outside Buckingham Palace in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales in London, September 5, 1997. REUTERS/Ian Waldie
Queen Elizabeth at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Canada July 2, 2010. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Queen Elizabeth and Russian President Vladimir Putin ride in a carriage to Buckingham Palace in London, June 24, 2003. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Queen Elizabeth in London, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/Pool
Queen Elizabeth rides her horse in the grounds of Windsor Castle, three days after the death of her mother, April 2, 2002. REUTERS/Dan Chung
Queen Elizabeth boards her carriage as she travels on the new Scottish Borders railway line, in Scotland, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool
Queen Elizabeth walks through a field of ceramic poppies that form part of the art installation "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red", at the Tower of London in London October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Queen Elizabeth meets construction workers as she attends the official opening of the refurbished Reading Station, west of London, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/POOL/Ben Gurr
Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thrones in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Queen Elizabeth reacts with John Warren (front R), her racing adviser and bloodstock manager, as she watches her horse Estimate win the Gold Cup during ladies day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England, June 20, 2013....more
Queen Elizabeth leaves after visiting BBC Broadcasting House in London June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Queen Elizabeth strokes Harlequin, a horse she gave to The Kings Troop, during a visit to The Kings's Troop at Woolwich Barracks in southeast London May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Grover/Pool
President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle pose for a photograph with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Buckingham Palace in London April 1, 2009. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh look at the mass of floral tributes laid outside Buckingham Palace in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, September 5, 1997. REUTERS/Ian Waldie
Queen Elizabeth records her televised Christmas message broadcast, December 25, 1996. REUTERS/Handout
Queen Elizabeth lights a beacon floating in the Thames as she travels by boat to the Millennium Dome, December 31, 1999. REUTERS/File
Queen Elizabeth stands in silence inside the 'Neue Wache' anti-war memorial in front of a sculpture 'Mother with dead son' by German artist Kaethe Kollwitz in Berlin, November 2, 2004. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles point as they watch a sack race with Princess Anne during The Braemar Gathering in Braemar, September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by Prince Philip, sits in the House of Lords before delivering her speech at the State Opening of Parliament, May 14, 1997. REUTERS/Ian Waldie
Queen Elizabeth talks with her grandson Prince William, watched by Prince Philip, after being shown around a Sea King search and rescue helicopter during a visit to RAF Valley, in north Wales, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool
Prince William and his bride Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose for an official photograph with their families on the day of their wedding in the throne room at Buckingham Palace, April 29, 2011. (Front row L-R) Grace van Cutsem, Eliza Lopes,...more
Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother Queen Elizabeth at the end of her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge laughs as Queen Elizabeth gestures while they watch part of a children's sports event during a visit to Vernon Park in Nottingham, central England, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
