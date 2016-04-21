Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 21, 2016 | 7:25am IST

Queen Elizabeth turns 90

Queen Elizabeth before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, London, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files

Queen Elizabeth before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, London, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Queen Elizabeth before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, London, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files
Close
1 / 33
Queen Elizabeth II is seen walking in the private grounds of Windsor Castle on steps at the rear of the East Terrace and East Garden with four of her dogs, clockwise from top left: Willow (corgi), Vulcan (dorgie), Candy (dorgie) and Holly (corgi), in this official photograph released by Buckingham Palace to mark her 90th birthday, April 20, 2016. c2016 Annie Leibovitz /Handout via Reuters

Queen Elizabeth II is seen walking in the private grounds of Windsor Castle on steps at the rear of the East Terrace and East Garden with four of her dogs, clockwise from top left: Willow (corgi), Vulcan (dorgie), Candy (dorgie) and Holly (corgi), in...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Queen Elizabeth II is seen walking in the private grounds of Windsor Castle on steps at the rear of the East Terrace and East Garden with four of her dogs, clockwise from top left: Willow (corgi), Vulcan (dorgie), Candy (dorgie) and Holly (corgi), in this official photograph released by Buckingham Palace to mark her 90th birthday, April 20, 2016. c2016 Annie Leibovitz /Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 33
Queen Elizabeth II poses with her five great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren in the Green Drawing Room, part of Windsor Castle's semi-State apartments. The children are: James, Viscount Severn (left), 8, and Lady Louise (second left), 12, the children of The Earl and Countess of Wessex; Mia Tindall (holding The Queen's handbag), the two-year-old-daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall; Savannah (third right), 5, and Isla Phillips (right), 3, daughters of The Queen's eldest grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn; Prince George (second right), 2, and in The Queen's arms and in the tradition of Royal portraiture, the youngest great-grandchild, Princess Charlotte (11 months), children of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in this official photograph, released by Buckingham Palace to mark her 90th birthday April 20, 2016. c2016 Annie Leibovitz/Handout via Reuters

Queen Elizabeth II poses with her five great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren in the Green Drawing Room, part of Windsor Castle's semi-State apartments. The children are: James, Viscount Severn (left), 8, and Lady Louise (second...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Queen Elizabeth II poses with her five great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren in the Green Drawing Room, part of Windsor Castle's semi-State apartments. The children are: James, Viscount Severn (left), 8, and Lady Louise (second left), 12, the children of The Earl and Countess of Wessex; Mia Tindall (holding The Queen's handbag), the two-year-old-daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall; Savannah (third right), 5, and Isla Phillips (right), 3, daughters of The Queen's eldest grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn; Prince George (second right), 2, and in The Queen's arms and in the tradition of Royal portraiture, the youngest great-grandchild, Princess Charlotte (11 months), children of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in this official photograph, released by Buckingham Palace to mark her 90th birthday April 20, 2016. c2016 Annie Leibovitz/Handout via Reuters
Close
3 / 33
Queen Elizabeth II is pictured with her daughter, Anne, The Princess Royal, in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, in this official photograph released by Buckingham Palace to mark her 90th birthday, April 20, 2016. c2016 Annie Leibovitz/Handout via Reuters

Queen Elizabeth II is pictured with her daughter, Anne, The Princess Royal, in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, in this official photograph released by Buckingham Palace to mark her 90th birthday, April 20, 2016. c2016 Annie...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Queen Elizabeth II is pictured with her daughter, Anne, The Princess Royal, in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, in this official photograph released by Buckingham Palace to mark her 90th birthday, April 20, 2016. c2016 Annie Leibovitz/Handout via Reuters
Close
4 / 33
Britain's former Prime Minister Lady Thatcher is greeted by Queen Elizabeth as she stands with Cherie Blair (2nd L) and former Prime Minister Tony Blair during a service to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the liberation of the Falkland Islands at Pangbourne College, Berkshire, Britain, June 14, 2007. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Britain's former Prime Minister Lady Thatcher is greeted by Queen Elizabeth as she stands with Cherie Blair (2nd L) and former Prime Minister Tony Blair during a service to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the liberation of the Falkland Islands at...more

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Britain's former Prime Minister Lady Thatcher is greeted by Queen Elizabeth as she stands with Cherie Blair (2nd L) and former Prime Minister Tony Blair during a service to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the liberation of the Falkland Islands at Pangbourne College, Berkshire, Britain, June 14, 2007. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
Close
5 / 33
Queen Elizabeth receives a scroll from Bruce Two Dogs Bozsum at Southwark Cathedral in London, November 22, 2006. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Queen Elizabeth receives a scroll from Bruce Two Dogs Bozsum at Southwark Cathedral in London, November 22, 2006. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Queen Elizabeth receives a scroll from Bruce Two Dogs Bozsum at Southwark Cathedral in London, November 22, 2006. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Close
6 / 33
Queen Elizabeth leaves Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage in London May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Queen Elizabeth leaves Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage in London May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Queen Elizabeth leaves Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage in London May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
7 / 33
Nelson Mandela and Queen Elizabeth ride in a carriage outside Buckingham Palace, London, July 9, 1996. REUTERS/Stringer

Nelson Mandela and Queen Elizabeth ride in a carriage outside Buckingham Palace, London, July 9, 1996. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Nelson Mandela and Queen Elizabeth ride in a carriage outside Buckingham Palace, London, July 9, 1996. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 33
Queen Elizabeth boards a train at Kings Cross station in London, December 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Queen Elizabeth boards a train at Kings Cross station in London, December 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Queen Elizabeth boards a train at Kings Cross station in London, December 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Close
9 / 33
Queen Elizabeth walks behind her mother's coffin following the Queen Mother's funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, April 9, 2002. REUTERS/Dan Chung

Queen Elizabeth walks behind her mother's coffin following the Queen Mother's funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, April 9, 2002. REUTERS/Dan Chung

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Queen Elizabeth walks behind her mother's coffin following the Queen Mother's funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, April 9, 2002. REUTERS/Dan Chung
Close
10 / 33
Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh look at floral tributes laid outside Buckingham Palace in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales in London, September 5, 1997. REUTERS/Ian Waldie

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh look at floral tributes laid outside Buckingham Palace in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales in London, September 5, 1997. REUTERS/Ian Waldie

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh look at floral tributes laid outside Buckingham Palace in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales in London, September 5, 1997. REUTERS/Ian Waldie
Close
11 / 33
Queen Elizabeth at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Canada July 2, 2010. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Queen Elizabeth at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Canada July 2, 2010. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Queen Elizabeth at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Canada July 2, 2010. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Close
12 / 33
Queen Elizabeth and Russian President Vladimir Putin ride in a carriage to Buckingham Palace in London, June 24, 2003. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Queen Elizabeth and Russian President Vladimir Putin ride in a carriage to Buckingham Palace in London, June 24, 2003. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Queen Elizabeth and Russian President Vladimir Putin ride in a carriage to Buckingham Palace in London, June 24, 2003. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
13 / 33
Queen Elizabeth in London, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/Pool

Queen Elizabeth in London, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Queen Elizabeth in London, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/Pool
Close
14 / 33
Queen Elizabeth rides her horse in the grounds of Windsor Castle, three days after the death of her mother, April 2, 2002. REUTERS/Dan Chung

Queen Elizabeth rides her horse in the grounds of Windsor Castle, three days after the death of her mother, April 2, 2002. REUTERS/Dan Chung

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Queen Elizabeth rides her horse in the grounds of Windsor Castle, three days after the death of her mother, April 2, 2002. REUTERS/Dan Chung
Close
15 / 33
Queen Elizabeth boards her carriage as she travels on the new Scottish Borders railway line, in Scotland, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool

Queen Elizabeth boards her carriage as she travels on the new Scottish Borders railway line, in Scotland, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Queen Elizabeth boards her carriage as she travels on the new Scottish Borders railway line, in Scotland, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool
Close
16 / 33
Queen Elizabeth walks through a field of ceramic poppies that form part of the art installation "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red", at the Tower of London in London October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Queen Elizabeth walks through a field of ceramic poppies that form part of the art installation "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red", at the Tower of London in London October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Thursday, October 16, 2014
Queen Elizabeth walks through a field of ceramic poppies that form part of the art installation "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red", at the Tower of London in London October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
17 / 33
Queen Elizabeth meets construction workers as she attends the official opening of the refurbished Reading Station, west of London, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/POOL/Ben Gurr

Queen Elizabeth meets construction workers as she attends the official opening of the refurbished Reading Station, west of London, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/POOL/Ben Gurr

Reuters / Thursday, July 17, 2014
Queen Elizabeth meets construction workers as she attends the official opening of the refurbished Reading Station, west of London, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/POOL/Ben Gurr
Close
18 / 33
Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thrones in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thrones in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thrones in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
19 / 33
Queen Elizabeth reacts with John Warren (front R), her racing adviser and bloodstock manager, as she watches her horse Estimate win the Gold Cup during ladies day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Queen Elizabeth reacts with John Warren (front R), her racing adviser and bloodstock manager, as she watches her horse Estimate win the Gold Cup during ladies day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England, June 20, 2013....more

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2013
Queen Elizabeth reacts with John Warren (front R), her racing adviser and bloodstock manager, as she watches her horse Estimate win the Gold Cup during ladies day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
20 / 33
Queen Elizabeth leaves after visiting BBC Broadcasting House in London June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Queen Elizabeth leaves after visiting BBC Broadcasting House in London June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2013
Queen Elizabeth leaves after visiting BBC Broadcasting House in London June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
21 / 33
Queen Elizabeth strokes Harlequin, a horse she gave to The Kings Troop, during a visit to The Kings's Troop at Woolwich Barracks in southeast London May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Grover/Pool

Queen Elizabeth strokes Harlequin, a horse she gave to The Kings Troop, during a visit to The Kings's Troop at Woolwich Barracks in southeast London May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Grover/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 31, 2013
Queen Elizabeth strokes Harlequin, a horse she gave to The Kings Troop, during a visit to The Kings's Troop at Woolwich Barracks in southeast London May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Grover/Pool
Close
22 / 33
President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle pose for a photograph with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Buckingham Palace in London April 1, 2009. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle pose for a photograph with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Buckingham Palace in London April 1, 2009. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2009
President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle pose for a photograph with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Buckingham Palace in London April 1, 2009. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Close
23 / 33
Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh look at the mass of floral tributes laid outside Buckingham Palace in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, September 5, 1997. REUTERS/Ian Waldie

Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh look at the mass of floral tributes laid outside Buckingham Palace in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, September 5, 1997. REUTERS/Ian Waldie

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh look at the mass of floral tributes laid outside Buckingham Palace in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, September 5, 1997. REUTERS/Ian Waldie
Close
24 / 33
Queen Elizabeth records her televised Christmas message broadcast, December 25, 1996. REUTERS/Handout

Queen Elizabeth records her televised Christmas message broadcast, December 25, 1996. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2009
Queen Elizabeth records her televised Christmas message broadcast, December 25, 1996. REUTERS/Handout
Close
25 / 33
Queen Elizabeth lights a beacon floating in the Thames as she travels by boat to the Millennium Dome, December 31, 1999. REUTERS/File

Queen Elizabeth lights a beacon floating in the Thames as she travels by boat to the Millennium Dome, December 31, 1999. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Queen Elizabeth lights a beacon floating in the Thames as she travels by boat to the Millennium Dome, December 31, 1999. REUTERS/File
Close
26 / 33
Queen Elizabeth stands in silence inside the 'Neue Wache' anti-war memorial in front of a sculpture 'Mother with dead son' by German artist Kaethe Kollwitz in Berlin, November 2, 2004. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Queen Elizabeth stands in silence inside the 'Neue Wache' anti-war memorial in front of a sculpture 'Mother with dead son' by German artist Kaethe Kollwitz in Berlin, November 2, 2004. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2009
Queen Elizabeth stands in silence inside the 'Neue Wache' anti-war memorial in front of a sculpture 'Mother with dead son' by German artist Kaethe Kollwitz in Berlin, November 2, 2004. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
27 / 33
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles point as they watch a sack race with Princess Anne during The Braemar Gathering in Braemar, September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles point as they watch a sack race with Princess Anne during The Braemar Gathering in Braemar, September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2009
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles point as they watch a sack race with Princess Anne during The Braemar Gathering in Braemar, September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
28 / 33
Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by Prince Philip, sits in the House of Lords before delivering her speech at the State Opening of Parliament, May 14, 1997. REUTERS/Ian Waldie

Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by Prince Philip, sits in the House of Lords before delivering her speech at the State Opening of Parliament, May 14, 1997. REUTERS/Ian Waldie

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2009
Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by Prince Philip, sits in the House of Lords before delivering her speech at the State Opening of Parliament, May 14, 1997. REUTERS/Ian Waldie
Close
29 / 33
Queen Elizabeth talks with her grandson Prince William, watched by Prince Philip, after being shown around a Sea King search and rescue helicopter during a visit to RAF Valley, in north Wales, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool

Queen Elizabeth talks with her grandson Prince William, watched by Prince Philip, after being shown around a Sea King search and rescue helicopter during a visit to RAF Valley, in north Wales, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2011
Queen Elizabeth talks with her grandson Prince William, watched by Prince Philip, after being shown around a Sea King search and rescue helicopter during a visit to RAF Valley, in north Wales, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool
Close
30 / 33
Prince William and his bride Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose for an official photograph with their families on the day of their wedding in the throne room at Buckingham Palace, April 29, 2011. (Front row L-R) Grace van Cutsem, Eliza Lopes, Prince Philip, Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Louise Windsor, William Lowther-Pinkerton. (Back Row L-R) Tom Pettifer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton, James Middleton, Pippa Middleton. REUTERS/Hugo Burnand/Clarence House

Prince William and his bride Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose for an official photograph with their families on the day of their wedding in the throne room at Buckingham Palace, April 29, 2011. (Front row L-R) Grace van Cutsem, Eliza Lopes,...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2011
Prince William and his bride Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose for an official photograph with their families on the day of their wedding in the throne room at Buckingham Palace, April 29, 2011. (Front row L-R) Grace van Cutsem, Eliza Lopes, Prince Philip, Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Louise Windsor, William Lowther-Pinkerton. (Back Row L-R) Tom Pettifer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton, James Middleton, Pippa Middleton. REUTERS/Hugo Burnand/Clarence House
Close
31 / 33
Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother Queen Elizabeth at the end of her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother Queen Elizabeth at the end of her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2012
Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother Queen Elizabeth at the end of her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool
Close
32 / 33
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge laughs as Queen Elizabeth gestures while they watch part of a children's sports event during a visit to Vernon Park in Nottingham, central England, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge laughs as Queen Elizabeth gestures while they watch part of a children's sports event during a visit to Vernon Park in Nottingham, central England, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2012
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge laughs as Queen Elizabeth gestures while they watch part of a children's sports event during a visit to Vernon Park in Nottingham, central England, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Aftermath in Ecuador

Aftermath in Ecuador

Next Slideshows

Aftermath in Ecuador

Aftermath in Ecuador

Amid the ruins following Ecuador's devastating earthquake.

20 Apr 2016
Syria's truce in tatters

Syria's truce in tatters

Intense fighting in Syria has left the six-week-old ceasefire in question.

20 Apr 2016
Remembering Norway's attacks

Remembering Norway's attacks

A look back at the 2011 shooting on Utoeya island following an explosion in Oslo.

20 Apr 2016
Suicide attack in Kabul

Suicide attack in Kabul

A Taliban suicide car bomber attacks an office of Afghanistan's main national security agency near the U.S. embassy.

19 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast