Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 24, 2014 | 11:15pm IST

Queen visits Game of Thrones set

Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thrones in Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thrones in Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thrones in Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
1 / 13
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip talk with members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip talk with members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip talk with members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
2 / 13
Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne on the set of the television series in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne on the set of the television series in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne on the set of the television series in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool
Close
3 / 13
Queen Elizabeth looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Queen Elizabeth looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Queen Elizabeth looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool
Close
4 / 13
Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to an unidentified guest as she looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to an unidentified guest as she looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to an unidentified guest as she looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool
Close
5 / 13
Queen Elizabeth holds a miniature Iron Throne as she visits the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Queen Elizabeth holds a miniature Iron Throne as she visits the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Queen Elizabeth holds a miniature Iron Throne as she visits the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool
Close
6 / 13
Queen Elizabeth smiles during a visit to the set of the television show Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Queen Elizabeth smiles during a visit to the set of the television show Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Queen Elizabeth smiles during a visit to the set of the television show Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
7 / 13
Queen Elizabeth looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Queen Elizabeth looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Queen Elizabeth looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool
Close
8 / 13
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip talk with members of the cast on the set of Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip talk with members of the cast on the set of Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip talk with members of the cast on the set of Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
9 / 13
Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to an unidentified guest as she looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to an unidentified guest as she looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to an unidentified guest as she looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool
Close
10 / 13
Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
11 / 13
Queen Elizabeth looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Queen Elizabeth looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Queen Elizabeth looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool
Close
12 / 13
Queen Elizabeth looks at costumes and props as she visits the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Queen Elizabeth looks at costumes and props as she visits the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Queen Elizabeth looks at costumes and props as she visits the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Firefly Music Festival

Firefly Music Festival

Next Slideshows

Firefly Music Festival

Firefly Music Festival

Concertgoers party day and night in Delaware.

24 Jun 2014
Critic's Choice Television Awards

Critic's Choice Television Awards

Celebrities arrive for the Critic's Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills.

21 Jun 2014
Transformers premiere

Transformers premiere

Cast members celebrate the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong.

19 Jun 2014
London men's style

London men's style

Burberry Prorsum, Paul Smith, Jimmy Choo and Alexander McQueen show new collections in London.

17 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures