Quenching thirst
A cow drinks water from a water pipe at Allahabad railway station in Allahabad October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files
A man drinks water from a pipeline near the train at Allahabad railway station in Allahabad October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files
Tourists sit on a camel as it takes a drink of water at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A village woman drinks tea after she migrated due to shortage of water on the outskirts of Sami town in Gujarat August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera drinks water as he rests during a practice session ahead of their third One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against India in Colombo, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
A labourer drinks water as he takes a break from loading coal onto trucks at a coal yard near Chiwaki railway station in Allahabad May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A woman carrying her belongings on her head, drinks water stored in an earthen pitcher along a roadside on a hot day in New Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A labourer drinks water while harvesting wheat crop at a field in Jhanpur village of Punjab April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
P. Gopalakrishan, a traditionally dressed artist from Kerala, drinks water as he takes a break during a march as part of a cultural programme in Kolkata March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A woman drinks water while having lunch inside a workshop in an industrial area in Mumbai, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A labourer drinks water while taking a break from spreading paddy crop in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Donkeys crowd at a water tank during an annual donkey fair at Vautha, 49 km Ahmedabad October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Ravi Verma, a university student and supporter of Anna Hazare, who fasted alongside Hazare to show his support, takes a drink to end his fast in Chandigarh August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A worker drinks water besides stacked empty oil canisters on the grounds of a wholesale fuel market in Kolkata June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A woman drinks water as she waits for her turn to draw water from a well near the banks of the dried-up Dharji lake at Dharji village, west of Ahmedabad, May 14, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A girl drinks water next to a well near the banks of the dried-up Dharji lake at Dharji village, west of Ahmedabad, May 14, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A boy drinks water out of a broken pipeline in a slum in Mumbai, May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Demonstrators from tribes of various parts of Maharashtra state gather around a tanker to collect drinking water in bottles during a rally in Mumbai March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Diwali Ben Koli, 80, an earthquake survivor, drinks water at Rapar village in Gujarat January 24, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A Langur monkey drinks water while sitting on a road fence outside Talkatora stadium, one of the venues for the Commonwealth Games, in New Delhi September 29, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Poona gives water to her 18-month-old daughter Urmila, who is suffering from severe malnutrition, in Madhoun in Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files
A labourer drinks water as smokes rise from a chimney of a brick factory at Togga village on the outskirts of Chandigarh December 6, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Junior Foreign Minister Shashi Tharoor drinks water during the Fifth Ministerial Conference of the Community of Democracies in Lisbon July 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/Files
Rahul Gandhi drinks water during a tea party in New Delhi May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A crow drinks water from a tap on a hot day in Chandigarh April 27, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A broker drinks water while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A child drinks water at a flood relief camp in Araria district town in Bihar, September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
An HIV/AIDS-infected boy drinks water as he attends a peaceful rally to observe the Global AIDS Week of Action in Kolkata May 21, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A policeman drinks water before taking part in a guard of honour outside the civil secretariat complex on the first day of the Darbar Move in Srinagar May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A passenger drinks water from a pipe running along a railway track on a hot day in Allahabad May 4, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A farmer drinks water as he works in a wheat field on the outskirts of Jammu April 29, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
Two boys drink water from a tap in the village of Bathi-Jalan, 115 km (71 miles) south of Srinagar April 27, 2008. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Harbhajan Singh drinks a glass of water before the start of his appeal hearing against a three-match ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), at the Adelaide Federal Court January 29, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Cianflone/Pool/Files
A monkey drinks water from a roadside tap in Siliguri May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A yellow pit viper snake drinks water droplets on a flower at the Dhupguri snake park, about 75 km from Siliguri, May 3, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
