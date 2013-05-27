Edition:
Quenching thirst

A cow drinks water from a water pipe at Allahabad railway station in Allahabad October 26, 2012.

Monday, May 27, 2013

A man drinks water from a pipeline near the train at Allahabad railway station in Allahabad October 26, 2012.

Monday, May 27, 2013

Tourists sit on a camel as it takes a drink of water at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012.

Monday, May 27, 2013

A village woman drinks tea after she migrated due to shortage of water on the outskirts of Sami town in Gujarat August 6, 2012.

Monday, May 27, 2013

Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera drinks water as he rests during a practice session ahead of their third One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against India in Colombo, July 27, 2012.

Monday, May 27, 2013

A labourer drinks water as he takes a break from loading coal onto trucks at a coal yard near Chiwaki railway station in Allahabad May 28, 2012.

Monday, May 27, 2013

A woman carrying her belongings on her head, drinks water stored in an earthen pitcher along a roadside on a hot day in New Delhi May 8, 2012.

Monday, May 27, 2013

A labourer drinks water while harvesting wheat crop at a field in Jhanpur village of Punjab April 18, 2012.

Monday, May 27, 2013

P. Gopalakrishan, a traditionally dressed artist from Kerala, drinks water as he takes a break during a march as part of a cultural programme in Kolkata March 25, 2012.

Monday, May 27, 2013

A woman drinks water while having lunch inside a workshop in an industrial area in Mumbai, February 29, 2012.

Monday, May 27, 2013

A labourer drinks water while taking a break from spreading paddy crop in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 7, 2011.

Monday, May 27, 2013

Donkeys crowd at a water tank during an annual donkey fair at Vautha, 49 km Ahmedabad October 31, 2011.

Monday, May 27, 2013

Ravi Verma, a university student and supporter of Anna Hazare, who fasted alongside Hazare to show his support, takes a drink to end his fast in Chandigarh August 28, 2011.

Monday, May 27, 2013

A worker drinks water besides stacked empty oil canisters on the grounds of a wholesale fuel market in Kolkata June 2, 2011.

Monday, May 27, 2013

A woman drinks water as she waits for her turn to draw water from a well near the banks of the dried-up Dharji lake at Dharji village, west of Ahmedabad, May 14, 2011.

Monday, May 27, 2013

A girl drinks water next to a well near the banks of the dried-up Dharji lake at Dharji village, west of Ahmedabad, May 14, 2011.

Monday, May 27, 2013

A boy drinks water out of a broken pipeline in a slum in Mumbai, May 17, 2011.

Monday, May 27, 2013

Demonstrators from tribes of various parts of Maharashtra state gather around a tanker to collect drinking water in bottles during a rally in Mumbai March 15, 2011.

Monday, May 27, 2013

Diwali Ben Koli, 80, an earthquake survivor, drinks water at Rapar village in Gujarat January 24, 2011.

Monday, May 27, 2013

A Langur monkey drinks water while sitting on a road fence outside Talkatora stadium, one of the venues for the Commonwealth Games, in New Delhi September 29, 2010.

Monday, May 27, 2013

Poona gives water to her 18-month-old daughter Urmila, who is suffering from severe malnutrition, in Madhoun in Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh April 13, 2010.

Monday, May 27, 2013

A labourer drinks water as smokes rise from a chimney of a brick factory at Togga village on the outskirts of Chandigarh December 6, 2009.

Monday, May 27, 2013

Junior Foreign Minister Shashi Tharoor drinks water during the Fifth Ministerial Conference of the Community of Democracies in Lisbon July 12, 2009.

Monday, May 27, 2013

Rahul Gandhi drinks water during a tea party in New Delhi May 17, 2009.

Monday, May 27, 2013

A crow drinks water from a tap on a hot day in Chandigarh April 27, 2009.

Monday, May 27, 2013

A broker drinks water while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 24, 2008.

Monday, May 27, 2013

A child drinks water at a flood relief camp in Araria district town in Bihar, September 7, 2008.

Monday, May 27, 2013

An HIV/AIDS-infected boy drinks water as he attends a peaceful rally to observe the Global AIDS Week of Action in Kolkata May 21, 2008.

Monday, May 27, 2013

A policeman drinks water before taking part in a guard of honour outside the civil secretariat complex on the first day of the Darbar Move in Srinagar May 5, 2008.

Monday, May 27, 2013

A passenger drinks water from a pipe running along a railway track on a hot day in Allahabad May 4, 2008.

Monday, May 27, 2013

A farmer drinks water as he works in a wheat field on the outskirts of Jammu April 29, 2008.

Monday, May 27, 2013

Two boys drink water from a tap in the village of Bathi-Jalan, 115 km (71 miles) south of Srinagar April 27, 2008.

Monday, May 27, 2013

Harbhajan Singh drinks a glass of water before the start of his appeal hearing against a three-match ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), at the Adelaide Federal Court January 29, 2008.

Monday, May 27, 2013

A monkey drinks water from a roadside tap in Siliguri May 7, 2007.

Monday, May 27, 2013

A yellow pit viper snake drinks water droplets on a flower at the Dhupguri snake park, about 75 km from Siliguri, May 3, 2007.

Monday, May 27, 2013

