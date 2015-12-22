Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 22, 2015 | 7:25am IST

Quentin Tarantino gets a star

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino poses on top of his star as actor and event emcee Samuel L. Jackson takes a selfie after Tarantino was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino poses on top of his star as actor and event emcee Samuel L. Jackson takes a selfie after Tarantino was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino poses on top of his star as actor and event emcee Samuel L. Jackson takes a selfie after Tarantino was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
1 / 14
Cast member from the film "The Hateful Eight" Zoe Bell (C) lies down on the star as Walton Goggins, (front L), Tim Roth (L, standing), Quentin Tarantino (rear R), Jennifer Jason Leigh and Samuel L. Jackson (front R) watch. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Cast member from the film "The Hateful Eight" Zoe Bell (C) lies down on the star as Walton Goggins, (front L), Tim Roth (L, standing), Quentin Tarantino (rear R), Jennifer Jason Leigh and Samuel L. Jackson (front R) watch. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Cast member from the film "The Hateful Eight" Zoe Bell (C) lies down on the star as Walton Goggins, (front L), Tim Roth (L, standing), Quentin Tarantino (rear R), Jennifer Jason Leigh and Samuel L. Jackson (front R) watch. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
2 / 14
Quentin Tarantino gives his autograph to fans. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Quentin Tarantino gives his autograph to fans. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Quentin Tarantino gives his autograph to fans. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
3 / 14
Quentin Tarantino sings happy birthday to Samuel L. Jackson before the unveiling of his star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Quentin Tarantino sings happy birthday to Samuel L. Jackson before the unveiling of his star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Quentin Tarantino sings happy birthday to Samuel L. Jackson before the unveiling of his star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
4 / 14
Quentin Tarantino gets a hug from Samuel L. Jackson. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Quentin Tarantino gets a hug from Samuel L. Jackson. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Quentin Tarantino gets a hug from Samuel L. Jackson. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
5 / 14
Cast member from the film "The Hateful 8" from left to right, Zoe Bell, Walton Goggins, James Parks, Tim Roth, Quentin Tarantino, Craig Stark, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Demian Bichir and Samuel L. Jackson pose on Tarantino's star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Cast member from the film "The Hateful 8" from left to right, Zoe Bell, Walton Goggins, James Parks, Tim Roth, Quentin Tarantino, Craig Stark, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Demian Bichir and Samuel L. Jackson pose on Tarantino's star. REUTERS/Kevork...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Cast member from the film "The Hateful 8" from left to right, Zoe Bell, Walton Goggins, James Parks, Tim Roth, Quentin Tarantino, Craig Stark, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Demian Bichir and Samuel L. Jackson pose on Tarantino's star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
6 / 14
Quentin Tarantino poses after he was honored with a star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Quentin Tarantino poses after he was honored with a star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Quentin Tarantino poses after he was honored with a star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
7 / 14
Shoes worn by Quentin Tarantino (L) and Samuel L. Jackson are seen as they pose on Tarantino's star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Shoes worn by Quentin Tarantino (L) and Samuel L. Jackson are seen as they pose on Tarantino's star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Shoes worn by Quentin Tarantino (L) and Samuel L. Jackson are seen as they pose on Tarantino's star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
8 / 14
(L-R) Cast members from the film "The Hateful Eight" Walton Goggins, Zoe Bell, Tim Roth and Demian Bichir touch the star of Quentin Tarantino during the ceremony. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

(L-R) Cast members from the film "The Hateful Eight" Walton Goggins, Zoe Bell, Tim Roth and Demian Bichir touch the star of Quentin Tarantino during the ceremony. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
(L-R) Cast members from the film "The Hateful Eight" Walton Goggins, Zoe Bell, Tim Roth and Demian Bichir touch the star of Quentin Tarantino during the ceremony. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
9 / 14
Quentin Tarantino acknowledges fans before the unveiling. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Quentin Tarantino acknowledges fans before the unveiling. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Quentin Tarantino acknowledges fans before the unveiling. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
10 / 14
Quentin Tarantino's star is seen on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Quentin Tarantino's star is seen on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Quentin Tarantino's star is seen on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
11 / 14
Quentin Tarantino and Courtney Hoffman pose on Tarantino's star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Quentin Tarantino and Courtney Hoffman pose on Tarantino's star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Quentin Tarantino and Courtney Hoffman pose on Tarantino's star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
12 / 14
Quentin Tarantino and actress Pam Grier pose on Tarantino's star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Quentin Tarantino and actress Pam Grier pose on Tarantino's star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Quentin Tarantino and actress Pam Grier pose on Tarantino's star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
13 / 14
Samuel L. Jackson poses with the star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Samuel L. Jackson poses with the star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Samuel L. Jackson poses with the star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Miss Universe mix-up

Miss Universe mix-up

Next Slideshows

Miss Universe mix-up

Miss Universe mix-up

The host of the Miss Universe pageant mistakenly announced the wrong winner, who then had to hand over the crown to the eventual winner.

21 Dec 2015
Star Wars wedding

Star Wars wedding

The Force is with an Australian couple who got married as they waited in line for the first U.S. public showings of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens".

18 Dec 2015
Star Wars: When nature calls

Star Wars: When nature calls

Chewbacca, Darth Vader and a Jedi are just some of the characters you could meet in the washroom as Star Wars fever spreads.

18 Dec 2015
Celebrity style: Lupita Nyong'o

Celebrity style: Lupita Nyong'o

The fashion and style of actress Lupita Nyong'o.

17 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast