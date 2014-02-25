Quiet in Ukraine as ousted leader flees

A woman takes photos of a "Wanted" notice for fugitive Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovich, plastered on the window of a car used as a barricade, near Kiev's Independent Square February 24, 2014. Fugitive Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich was indicted for "mass murder" over the shooting of demonstrators as new leaders in Kiev seek urgent Western aid to make up for a loss of funding from Russia. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis