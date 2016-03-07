Edition:
Pictures | Tue Mar 8, 2016 | 4:26am IST

Quiet on the Syrian front

A rebel fighter sits on a look-out point with his weapon in Al-Lataminah village, northern Hama countryside. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
1 / 15
Rebel fighters of the Al-Furqan brigade keep warm by a fire with their weapons in Aziziyah village, southern Aleppo. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
2 / 15
A rebel fighter from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' holds his weapon as he stands behind sand barricade in Tel Mamo village, in the southern countryside of Aleppo. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
3 / 15
A rebel fighter drinks tea while resting in Al-Lataminah village, northern Hama countryside. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
4 / 15
Female fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria use a tablet in al-Shadadi town, in Hasaka province. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
5 / 15
A rebel fighter sleeps with his weapon in a trench in Al-Lataminah village, northern Hama countryside. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
6 / 15
Rebel fighters from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' clean their weapons in Tel Mamo village, in the southern countryside of Aleppo. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
7 / 15
A rebel fighter sits near a weapon in Al-Lataminah village, northern Hama countryside. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
8 / 15
Rebel fighters from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' sit on a look-out point in Tel Mamo village, in the southern countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
9 / 15
Rebel fighters of the Al-Furqan brigade sit on a look-out point with their weapons in Aziziyah village, southern Aleppo countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
10 / 15
A rebel fighter rests in Al-Lataminah village, northern Hama countryside. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
11 / 15
Rebel fighters from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' rest in Tel Mamo village, in the southern countryside of Aleppo. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
12 / 15
Rebel fighters of the Al-Furqan brigade rest with their weapons in Aziziyah village, southern Aleppo countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
13 / 15
Rebel fighters rest in Al-Lataminah village, northern Hama countryside. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
14 / 15
Rebel fighters milk a sheep in Al-Lataminah village, northern Hama countryside. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
15 / 15
