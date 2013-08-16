Race around Siena

Porto Alabe, a horse belonging to jockey Sebastiano Murtas of the Tartuca (Turtle) parish, is led by the "Barbaresco" before the fourth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. Every year on July 2 and August 16, almost without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders compete bareback around Siena's shell-shaped central square in a bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini