Radio-controlled witch
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight through the sky in Carlsbad, California, October 8, 2014. Reuters was invited to photograph the testing of the life sized device by inventor Otto Dieffenbach lll. REUTERS/Mike Blake
