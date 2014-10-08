Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 9, 2014 | 2:21am IST

Radio-controlled witch

A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, October 09, 2014
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 7
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight through the sky in Carlsbad, California, October 8, 2014. Reuters was invited to photograph the testing of the life sized device by inventor Otto Dieffenbach lll. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight through the sky in Carlsbad, California, October 8, 2014. Reuters was invited to photograph the testing of the life sized device by inventor Otto Dieffenbach lll. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, October 09, 2014
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight through the sky in Carlsbad, California, October 8, 2014. Reuters was invited to photograph the testing of the life sized device by inventor Otto Dieffenbach lll. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 7
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, October 09, 2014
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 7
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, October 09, 2014
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 7
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight through the sky in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight through the sky in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, October 09, 2014
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight through the sky in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 7
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, October 09, 2014
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 7
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, October 09, 2014
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

01 Oct 2014
Chanel goes protest chic

Chanel goes protest chic

Models stage a 'street march' on the Boulevard Chanel runway at Paris Fashion Week.

01 Oct 2014
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

29 Sep 2014
Clooney marries in Venice

Clooney marries in Venice

George Clooney marries Amal Alamuddin in a blockbuster Venice wedding.

29 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

India this week

India this week

A look at our best photos from India this week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures