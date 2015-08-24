Edition:
Radom Air Show

Spanish Patrulla Aguila (C-101), aerobatic demonstration team of the Spanish Air Force, performs during the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Woman plays on a trampoline with ropes during the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Airplanes from Royal Jordanian Falcons perform during the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A soldier from a military base in Wegorzewo smiles as she attends an airplane performance at the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Italian Frecce Tricolori, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Aeronautica Militare (Air Force) performs during the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Spectators watch an airplane performance at the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Two airplanes from Poland's Zelazny acrobatic team form a heart-shaped vapor trail during a performance at the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Spectators attend an airplane performance at the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Polish Air Force MiG-29 pilot Adrian Rojek performs during the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People walk at the static plane exhibition during the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Two airplanes from Poland's Orlik team perform during the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Italian Frecce Tricolori, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Aeronautica Militare (Air Force) performs during the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Poland's military airplanes perform an attack simulation during the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A Belgium F-16 aircraft performs during the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

