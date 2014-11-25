Rage for Michael Brown
A demonstrator sits in front of a street fire during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 25, 2014.
James Cartmill, of Veterans for Peace, holds an American flag upside down, to indicate distress, during a demonstration in Oakland, California November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson,...more
A demonstrator lies on the ground as students protest against a grand jury's decision of no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown, in front of the Justice Department in Washington November 25, 2014.
A protester holds up a sign during a demonstration in Oakland, California November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
A line of police officers prepares to advance on protesters during a demonstration in Oakland, California November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
Protesters block the freeway during a demonstration in Oakland, California November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
A man looks through a beer carton as police officers advance on protesters during a demonstration in Oakland, California November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
A protester reacts to being pepper sprayed by police after a group of demonstrators attempted to stop traffic on Interstate 5 following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Seattle, Washington, November 24,...more
A woman holds a sign during a rally at Union Square in New York November 24, 2014.
Police grab a protester during a demonstration in Oakland, California, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, November 24, 2014.
A protester carrying an upside down flag marches past cars on Highway 580 during a demonstration in Oakland, California following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri November 24, 2014.
Police officers in gas masks form a line during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 25, 2014.
Demonstrators march through the streets following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Seattle, Washington November 24, 2014.
President Barack Obama pauses while making a statement following the grand jury decision, at the White House in Washington November 24, 2014.
A demonstrator steps on an American flag during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 24, 2014.
A line of police officers block off a highway off-ramp during a demonstration in Oakland, California following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri November 24, 2014.
A demonstrator is held by police officers on Highway 580 during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 24, 2014.
A demonstrator chants at a line of police officers during a demonstration, following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 24, 2014.
A protester burns an American flag on Highway 580 during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 24, 2014.
Protesters face off against police during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California, November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
Police officers point flashlights toward a group of demonstrators on Highway 580 during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 24, 2014.
Demonstrators push down New York Police Department (NYPD) barricades during a protest against the verdict announced in the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown, at Union Square in New York, November 24, 2014.
A police officer walks through the crowd after being sprayed by fake blood during a demonstration in Times Square in New York November 24, 2014.
A man leaves a Smart & Final food and supply store during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 25, 2014.
A protester faces off against a line of police on the 110 freeway during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
Demonstrators spray words on a wall during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 24, 2014.
A man holds his hand up during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, November 24, 2014.
Protesters demonstrate after the decision by a Missouri grand jury not to indict a white Ferguson police officer in the fatal shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown, in front of the White House in Washington November 24, 2014.
A protester throws a trash can on a fire during a demonstration in Oakland, California following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri November 24, 2014.
Rapper Macklemore walks with demonstrators following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Seattle, Washington November 24, 2014.
People lay on the ground on Rodeo Drive and Wilshire Blvd during a demonstration in Beverly Hills, California November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
A woman speaks to an LAPD officer during a demonstration at LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
A woman holds a child before the verdict was announced in the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown, at Union Square in New York November 24, 2014.
A protester is detained by a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer in Times Square during a rally in New York, November 24, 2014, after the grand jury decided not to indict a Ferguson police officer in the death of 18-year-old Michael Brown in...more
A protester lies on the sidewalk in downtown Denver, November 24, 2014 after a grand jury declined to bring murder charges against a Ferguson, Missouri police officer who killed unarmed teenager Michael Brown.
