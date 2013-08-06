Raghuram Rajan: A profile
Chief Economic Adviser Raghuram Rajan speaks during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Chief Economic Adviser Raghuram Rajan speaks during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
Vice Chairman of Global Banking for Citigroup Peter R. Orszag (L-R), Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde and India's chief economic advisor Raghuram Rajan attend the...more
Vice Chairman of Global Banking for Citigroup Peter R. Orszag (L-R), Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde and India's chief economic advisor Raghuram Rajan attend the Tokyo International Forum October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Jaffe/IMF/Handout/Files
Chief economic adviser Raghuram Rajan pauses during a news conference in New Delhi February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Arif Naqvi, founder and Group CEO, Abraaj Capital, Raghuram Rajan, Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and Dennis Nally, Chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers International (R-L), attend a session at the World...more
Arif Naqvi, founder and Group CEO, Abraaj Capital, Raghuram Rajan, Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and Dennis Nally, Chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers International (R-L), attend a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files
Raghuram G. Rajan speaks at the American Economic Association Conference in Atlanta, Georgia January 5, 2010. REUTERS/Tami Chappell/Files
Robert Shiller, professor of Economics at Yale University, speaks regarding "Why Did Economists Not Predict the Economic Crisis" as Raghuram G. Rajan (R) listens at the American Economic Association Conference in Atlanta, Georgia January 5, 2010....more
Robert Shiller, professor of Economics at Yale University, speaks regarding "Why Did Economists Not Predict the Economic Crisis" as Raghuram G. Rajan (R) listens at the American Economic Association Conference in Atlanta, Georgia January 5, 2010. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Raghuram Rajan (R) answers a question during a news conference on the World Economic Outlook (WEO) along with Charles Collyns (C), Deputy Director for the Research Department and Tim Callen (L), Chief of the World Economics Studies Division at the...more
Raghuram Rajan (R) answers a question during a news conference on the World Economic Outlook (WEO) along with Charles Collyns (C), Deputy Director for the Research Department and Tim Callen (L), Chief of the World Economics Studies Division at the Suntec Covention Center in Singapore September 14, 2006. REUTERS/Stephen Jaffe/IMF/Handout/Files
Raghuram Rajan answers a question during a news conference on the World Economic Outlook (WEO) at the Suntec Covention Center in Singapore September 14, 2006. REUTERS/Stephen Jaffe/IMF/Handout/Files
Raghuram Rajan speaks during a news conference on the World Economy Outlook in Singapore September 14, 2006. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
Chief economic adviser Raghuram Rajan stands outside his room at the finance ministry in New Delhi August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Chief economic adviser Raghuram Rajan walks inside the finance ministry in New Delhi August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
