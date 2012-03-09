Rahul Dravid: The end of an era in Indian cricket
Rahul Dravid rests during a cricket training session in Kolkata, November 29, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Rahul Dravid walks away after batting during a practice session in Nagpur in this November 4, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Rahul Dravid plays a shot during the third day of India's third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rahul Dravid walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal on the first day of India's second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Rahul Dravid looks on as he leaves the field during the second cricket test match against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Rahul Dravid celebrates reaching his century during the first cricket test match against England at Lord's cricket ground in London July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Rahul Dravid picks up his bat after he dropped it while walking back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the fourth day of India's third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 6, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew...more
Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (L) talks with Rahul Dravid during a rain delay on the third day of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
Rahul Dravid catches a ball during a cricket practice session in Mumbai December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Rahul Dravid exercises during a practice session ahead of India's second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Kanpur November 23, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rahul Dravid prepares to bat during a practice session in Ahmedabad November 14, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Rahul Dravid arrives at a hotel in Colombo September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
Rahul Dravid signs autographs ahead of India's final one-day cricket international match against New Zealand, in Auckland, March 13, 2009. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Rahul Dravid dives to stop the ball on the fourth day of the second test cricket match against England in Mohali December 22, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rahul Dravid talks with teammate VVS Laxman (hand pictured) during a cricket training session in Mohali December 18, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rahul Dravid attends a practice session in Chennai March 23, 2008. REUTERS/Babu
(From L-R) Tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, cricket player Rahul Dravid and Bollywood actor Rahul Bose shave during a promotional event for a razor company in Mumbai March 11, 2008. Picture taken March 11, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Rahul Dravid arrives to attend the cricket training session in the Bangalore, December 6, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rahul Dravid practices during a cricket training session in New Delhi November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rahul Dravid throws a ball during a cricket training session in Vadodara, about 110 km south of Ahmedabad, October 10, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rahul Dravid speaks during the launch of Indian Premier League (IPL) to be played in the Twenty20 format in New Delhi September 13, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Rahul Dravid gestures during a nets session at Lords cricket ground in London, July 17, 2007. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
ahul Dravid speaks to the media as he announces his retirement from international cricket at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Rahul Dravid speaks to the media as he announces his retirement from international cricket at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Rahul Dravid speaks to the media as he announces his retirement from international cricket at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
