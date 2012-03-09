Edition:
Rahul Dravid: The end of an era in Indian cricket

Rahul Dravid rests during a cricket training session in Kolkata, November 29, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Rahul Dravid rests during a cricket training session in Kolkata, November 29, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Rahul Dravid walks away after batting during a practice session in Nagpur in this November 4, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Rahul Dravid walks away after batting during a practice session in Nagpur in this November 4, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Rahul Dravid plays a shot during the third day of India's third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Rahul Dravid plays a shot during the third day of India's third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Rahul Dravid walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal on the first day of India's second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Rahul Dravid walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal on the first day of India's second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Rahul Dravid looks on as he leaves the field during the second cricket test match against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Rahul Dravid looks on as he leaves the field during the second cricket test match against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Rahul Dravid celebrates reaching his century during the first cricket test match against England at Lord's cricket ground in London July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Rahul Dravid celebrates reaching his century during the first cricket test match against England at Lord's cricket ground in London July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Rahul Dravid picks up his bat after he dropped it while walking back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the fourth day of India's third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 6, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Rahul Dravid picks up his bat after he dropped it while walking back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the fourth day of India's third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 6, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (L) talks with Rahul Dravid during a rain delay on the third day of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (L) talks with Rahul Dravid during a rain delay on the third day of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Rahul Dravid catches a ball during a cricket practice session in Mumbai December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Rahul Dravid catches a ball during a cricket practice session in Mumbai December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Rahul Dravid exercises during a practice session ahead of India's second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Kanpur November 23, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rahul Dravid exercises during a practice session ahead of India's second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Kanpur November 23, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rahul Dravid prepares to bat during a practice session in Ahmedabad November 14, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Rahul Dravid prepares to bat during a practice session in Ahmedabad November 14, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Rahul Dravid arrives at a hotel in Colombo September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Rahul Dravid arrives at a hotel in Colombo September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Rahul Dravid signs autographs ahead of India's final one-day cricket international match against New Zealand, in Auckland, March 13, 2009. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Rahul Dravid signs autographs ahead of India's final one-day cricket international match against New Zealand, in Auckland, March 13, 2009. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Rahul Dravid dives to stop the ball on the fourth day of the second test cricket match against England in Mohali December 22, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rahul Dravid dives to stop the ball on the fourth day of the second test cricket match against England in Mohali December 22, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rahul Dravid talks with teammate VVS Laxman (hand pictured) during a cricket training session in Mohali December 18, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rahul Dravid talks with teammate VVS Laxman (hand pictured) during a cricket training session in Mohali December 18, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rahul Dravid attends a practice session in Chennai March 23, 2008. REUTERS/Babu

Rahul Dravid attends a practice session in Chennai March 23, 2008. REUTERS/Babu

(From L-R) Tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, cricket player Rahul Dravid and Bollywood actor Rahul Bose shave during a promotional event for a razor company in Mumbai March 11, 2008. Picture taken March 11, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

(From L-R) Tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, cricket player Rahul Dravid and Bollywood actor Rahul Bose shave during a promotional event for a razor company in Mumbai March 11, 2008. Picture taken March 11, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Rahul Dravid arrives to attend the cricket training session in the Bangalore, December 6, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rahul Dravid arrives to attend the cricket training session in the Bangalore, December 6, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rahul Dravid practices during a cricket training session in New Delhi November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rahul Dravid practices during a cricket training session in New Delhi November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rahul Dravid throws a ball during a cricket training session in Vadodara, about 110 km south of Ahmedabad, October 10, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rahul Dravid throws a ball during a cricket training session in Vadodara, about 110 km south of Ahmedabad, October 10, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rahul Dravid speaks during the launch of Indian Premier League (IPL) to be played in the Twenty20 format in New Delhi September 13, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Rahul Dravid speaks during the launch of Indian Premier League (IPL) to be played in the Twenty20 format in New Delhi September 13, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Rahul Dravid gestures during a nets session at Lords cricket ground in London, July 17, 2007. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Rahul Dravid gestures during a nets session at Lords cricket ground in London, July 17, 2007. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Rahul Dravid speaks to the media as he announces his retirement from international cricket at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

ahul Dravid speaks to the media as he announces his retirement from international cricket at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Rahul Dravid speaks to the media as he announces his retirement from international cricket at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Rahul Dravid speaks to the media as he announces his retirement from international cricket at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Rahul Dravid speaks to the media as he announces his retirement from international cricket at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Rahul Dravid speaks to the media as he announces his retirement from international cricket at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

