Rahul Gandhi: a profile
Rahul Gandhi attends the 2013 annual general meeting and national conference of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rahul Gandhi smiles during the 2013 annual general meeting and national conference of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rahul Gandhi wears a Japi, a traditional bamboo sun shade, during an election campaign rally at Kharupetia, about 50 km (31 miles) from Guwahati, April 20, 2009. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files
Rahul Gandhi speaks during the 2013 annual general meeting and national conference of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rahul Gandhi speaks during the 2013 annual general meeting and national conference of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rahul Gandhi gestures during the annual general meeting and national conference 2013 of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rahul Gandhi attends the 2013 annual general meeting and national conference of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rahul Gandhi speaks to Sonia Gandhi (R) during the Indian National Congress meeting in Jaipur Rajasthan January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rahul Gandhi (R) is presented with a turban by his party supporters during a campaign rally at Sirhind Punjab January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Rahul Gandhi embraces his mother as Defence Minister A. K. Antony (L) watches during the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in Jaipur Rajasthan January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi (R) with her son Rahul Gandhi walk at Rajiv Gandhi's memorial on the occasion of former Prime Minister's 18th death anniversary in New Delhi May 21, 2009.REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
Rahul Gandhi attends the Nehru memorial lecture in New Delhi November 14, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C), Chief of ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi (R) and Rahul Gandhi wave to their supporters during rally in New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan ground November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
Rahul Gandhi (wearing black waist coat)and Omar Abdullah (wearing blue waist coat), Kashmir's chief minister, pose for a picture after a foundation stone laying ceremony for a tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh highway in Sonamarg, 89km (55 miles) east of...more
Rahul Gandhi speaks during the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in Jaipur January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rahul Gandhi speaks during the 2013 annual general meeting and national conference of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi (2nd L) listens to her son Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute at her husband Rajiv Gandhi's memorial on the 21st anniversary of the former Prime Minister's death in New Delhi May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files more
Rahul Gandhi smiles as he speaks with the media in New Delhi March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Rahul Gandhi waves to his supporters during an election campaign rally at Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A supporter of ruling Congress party carries billboards of Rahul Gandh after an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections at Moga in Punjab January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
People wave towards a helicopter carrying Rahul Gandhi, after he addressed an election campaign rally at Jari village in Uttar Pradesh January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Policemen guard from the roof of a house next to a giant cut-out of Rahul Gandhi at the venue of a campaign rally to be addressed by Rahul on the outskirts of Allahabad November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (C) and Queen Jetsun Pema take part in a dance with Rahul Gandhi (2nd R), and thousands of residents gathered for the third day of their wedding ceremony at the Changlimithang stadium in Bhutan's capital Thimphu...more
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) and Rahul Gandhi gesture during a public meeting in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
Rahul Gandhi gestures to a villager during his visit to Parsaul village after Saturday's clash between farmers and police in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Rahul Gandhi watches the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and Pakistan in Mohali March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Raveendran/Pool/Files
Rahul Gandhi is seen in the stands during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 semi-final match between India and Pakistan in Mohali March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Rahul Gandhi (C) smiles during his visit to a women's college in Patna February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan/Files
Congress Party chief Sonia Gandhi looks on as U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton shakes hands with her son Rahul Gandhi (R) before their meeting in New Delhi July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Rahul Gandhi (L) his sister Priyanka Vadera (R) and Priyanka's husband Robert Vadera attend an oath-taking ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi May 22, 2009.REUTERS/Stringer/Files
upporters of Congress party attend an election campaign rally addressed by Rahul Gandhi , in New Delhi May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abid/Files
Sonia Gandhi arrives to address her supporters during an election campaign rally in New Delhi April 29, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Rahul Gandhi speaks about his election campaign during a news conference in Kolkata April 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Rahul Gandhi (C receives a garland during an election campaign rally at Deoghar, about 345 km (218 miles) northeast Ranchi, April 15, 2009. REUTERS/Rajesh Kumar Sen/Files
Rahul Gandh on his way to file his nomination for the upcoming general elections in Sultanpur, in Uttar Pradesh state April 4, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
Rahul Gandh waves to his party supporters during a public rally in Ahmedabad January 30, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Rahul Gandh eats at a community kitchen after paying homage at the Golden temple, the holiest Sikh shrine, in Amritsar September 22, 2008. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
Schoolchildren wearing masks of Rahul Gandhi celebrate his 38th birthday in Hyderabad June 19, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Rahul Gandhi (R) talks with cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as they watch Rajiv Gandhi Rural Cricket Tournament in Amethi June 2, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) smiles as Rahul Gandh watches during their meeting in New Delhi September 26, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
Rahul Gandhi speaks during the party's convention in Hyderabad January 23, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Rahul Gandh talks with a school girl inside a school in the northern Indian city of Amethi July 30, 2004EUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
Rahul Gandhi (L) is welcomed by a Hindu priest (R) at a temple in Babuganj Baghra village of his constituency in Uttar Pradesh March 30, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
Rahul Gandhi (L) and his sister Priyanka Gandhi celebrate in Rae Bareli May 11, 2006. REUTERS/Files
Rahul Gandhi (L) and Priyanka Gandhi chat as they arrive in Lucknow, capital of Uttar Pradesh, April 5, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
