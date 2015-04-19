Rahul Gandhi holds rally

Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (C) lifts a plough given to her by the head of the party's Delhi branch Ajay Maken as Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi (seated L) and former prime minister Manmohan Singh (R) look on during a farmers'...more

Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (C) lifts a plough given to her by the head of the party's Delhi branch Ajay Maken as Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi (seated L) and former prime minister Manmohan Singh (R) look on during a farmers' rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close