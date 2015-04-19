Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Apr 19, 2015 | 9:50pm IST

Rahul Gandhi holds rally

Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi gestures during an address at a farmers' rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi gestures during an address at a farmers' rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi gestures during an address at a farmers' rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
1 / 9
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (C) lifts a plough given to her by the head of the party's Delhi branch Ajay Maken as Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi (seated L) and former prime minister Manmohan Singh (R) look on during a farmers' rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (C) lifts a plough given to her by the head of the party's Delhi branch Ajay Maken as Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi (seated L) and former prime minister Manmohan Singh (R) look on during a farmers'...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (C) lifts a plough given to her by the head of the party's Delhi branch Ajay Maken as Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi (seated L) and former prime minister Manmohan Singh (R) look on during a farmers' rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
2 / 9
Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi addresses a farmers' rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi addresses a farmers' rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi addresses a farmers' rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
3 / 9
A farmer balances himself on a barricade as he shouts slogans during a farmers rally addressed by Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A farmer balances himself on a barricade as he shouts slogans during a farmers rally addressed by Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
A farmer balances himself on a barricade as he shouts slogans during a farmers rally addressed by Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
4 / 9
A farmer shouts slogans as he holds up a placard during a farmers rally addressed by Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A farmer shouts slogans as he holds up a placard during a farmers rally addressed by Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
A farmer shouts slogans as he holds up a placard during a farmers rally addressed by Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
5 / 9
A farmer stands as he listens to a speech by Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) at a farmers rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A farmer stands as he listens to a speech by Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) at a farmers rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
A farmer stands as he listens to a speech by Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) at a farmers rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
6 / 9
Farmers cheer as they listen to a speech by Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) at a farmers rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Farmers cheer as they listen to a speech by Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) at a farmers rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Farmers cheer as they listen to a speech by Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) at a farmers rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
7 / 9
Farmers cheer as they listen to a speech by Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) at a farmers rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Farmers cheer as they listen to a speech by Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) at a farmers rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Farmers cheer as they listen to a speech by Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) at a farmers rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
8 / 9
Farmers cheer as they listen to a speech by Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) as police (front) stand guard at a farmers rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Farmers cheer as they listen to a speech by Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) as police (front) stand guard at a farmers rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Farmers cheer as they listen to a speech by Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) as police (front) stand guard at a farmers rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Unrest in Kashmir

Unrest in Kashmir

Next Slideshows

Unrest in Kashmir

Unrest in Kashmir

Violent clashes erupt between protesters and police in Kashmir, after days of unrest in the Himalayan region over the killing of a youth by the army and a...

18 Apr 2015
India this week

India this week

A pictorial look at India this week.

18 Apr 2015
Cholera spikes in Haiti

Cholera spikes in Haiti

A spike in cholera cases and an early rainy season has public health workers worried in Haiti.

18 Apr 2015
ISIS at the gates of Ramadi

ISIS at the gates of Ramadi

Civilians flee as Iraqi security forces fight Islamic State militants at the gates of Ramadi.

18 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast