Rahul Gandhi holds rally
Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi gestures during an address at a farmers' rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (C) lifts a plough given to her by the head of the party's Delhi branch Ajay Maken as Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi (seated L) and former prime minister Manmohan Singh (R) look on during a farmers'...more
Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi addresses a farmers' rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A farmer balances himself on a barricade as he shouts slogans during a farmers rally addressed by Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A farmer shouts slogans as he holds up a placard during a farmers rally addressed by Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A farmer stands as he listens to a speech by Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) at a farmers rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Farmers cheer as they listen to a speech by Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) at a farmers rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Farmers cheer as they listen to a speech by Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) at a farmers rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Farmers cheer as they listen to a speech by Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) as police (front) stand guard at a farmers rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
