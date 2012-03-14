Railway Budget 2012
Passengers stand in a queue as they board a train at a railway station in Kolkata March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A passenger train moves along the Jammu-Udhampur rail line on the outskirts of Jammu March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Passengers ride at the open doorways of a commuter train during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A man sells locks and chains on a platform at a railway station in New Delhi March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Commuters sit inside a passenger train as milk containers hang on the windows in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Railways Minister Dinesh Trivedi waves as he arrives at his office before heading to present the annual budget for the country's railway system, at the parliament in New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
A worker uses a hose to clean between tracks at a railway station in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Passengers offer prayers before boarding a train at a railway station in New Delhi March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Milk containers hang from the windows of a passenger train in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Milk containers hang from the windows of a passenger train in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Railways Minister Dinesh Trivedi (C) waves as he leaves his office to present the annual budget for the country's railway system, at the parliament in New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Railways Minister Dinesh Trivedi arrives to present the annual budget for the country's railway system, at the parliament in New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Commuters try to get onto an overcrowded train on a railway platform during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Commuters travel in a crowded suburban train during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Passengers ride at the open doorways of commuter trains during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Passengers hold onto handrails inside a commuter train during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Commuters wait for a train on a crowded railway platform during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A passenger train moves along the Jammu-Udhampur rail line on the outskirts of Jammu March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A passenger train travelling the Jammu-Udhampur rail line comes out of a tunnel on the outskirts of Jammu March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
