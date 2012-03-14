Edition:
Railway Budget 2012

Passengers stand in a queue as they board a train at a railway station in Kolkata March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Passengers stand in a queue as they board a train at a railway station in Kolkata March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Passengers stand in a queue as they board a train at a railway station in Kolkata March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A passenger train moves along the Jammu-Udhampur rail line on the outskirts of Jammu March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A passenger train moves along the Jammu-Udhampur rail line on the outskirts of Jammu March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

A passenger train moves along the Jammu-Udhampur rail line on the outskirts of Jammu March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Passengers ride at the open doorways of a commuter train during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Passengers ride at the open doorways of a commuter train during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Passengers ride at the open doorways of a commuter train during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A man sells locks and chains on a platform at a railway station in New Delhi March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man sells locks and chains on a platform at a railway station in New Delhi March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

A man sells locks and chains on a platform at a railway station in New Delhi March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Commuters sit inside a passenger train as milk containers hang on the windows in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Commuters sit inside a passenger train as milk containers hang on the windows in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Commuters sit inside a passenger train as milk containers hang on the windows in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Railways Minister Dinesh Trivedi waves as he arrives at his office before heading to present the annual budget for the country's railway system, at the parliament in New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Railways Minister Dinesh Trivedi waves as he arrives at his office before heading to present the annual budget for the country's railway system, at the parliament in New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Railways Minister Dinesh Trivedi waves as he arrives at his office before heading to present the annual budget for the country's railway system, at the parliament in New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

A worker uses a hose to clean between tracks at a railway station in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

A worker uses a hose to clean between tracks at a railway station in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

A worker uses a hose to clean between tracks at a railway station in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Passengers offer prayers before boarding a train at a railway station in New Delhi March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Passengers offer prayers before boarding a train at a railway station in New Delhi March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Passengers offer prayers before boarding a train at a railway station in New Delhi March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Milk containers hang from the windows of a passenger train in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Milk containers hang from the windows of a passenger train in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Milk containers hang from the windows of a passenger train in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Milk containers hang from the windows of a passenger train in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Milk containers hang from the windows of a passenger train in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Milk containers hang from the windows of a passenger train in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Railways Minister Dinesh Trivedi (C) waves as he leaves his office to present the annual budget for the country's railway system, at the parliament in New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Railways Minister Dinesh Trivedi (C) waves as he leaves his office to present the annual budget for the country's railway system, at the parliament in New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Railways Minister Dinesh Trivedi (C) waves as he leaves his office to present the annual budget for the country's railway system, at the parliament in New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Railways Minister Dinesh Trivedi arrives to present the annual budget for the country's railway system, at the parliament in New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Railways Minister Dinesh Trivedi arrives to present the annual budget for the country's railway system, at the parliament in New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Railways Minister Dinesh Trivedi arrives to present the annual budget for the country's railway system, at the parliament in New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Commuters try to get onto an overcrowded train on a railway platform during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Commuters try to get onto an overcrowded train on a railway platform during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Commuters try to get onto an overcrowded train on a railway platform during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Commuters travel in a crowded suburban train during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Commuters travel in a crowded suburban train during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Commuters travel in a crowded suburban train during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Passengers ride at the open doorways of commuter trains during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Passengers ride at the open doorways of commuter trains during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Passengers ride at the open doorways of commuter trains during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Passengers hold onto handrails inside a commuter train during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Passengers hold onto handrails inside a commuter train during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Passengers hold onto handrails inside a commuter train during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Commuters wait for a train on a crowded railway platform during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Commuters wait for a train on a crowded railway platform during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Commuters wait for a train on a crowded railway platform during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A passenger train moves along the Jammu-Udhampur rail line on the outskirts of Jammu March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A passenger train moves along the Jammu-Udhampur rail line on the outskirts of Jammu March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

A passenger train moves along the Jammu-Udhampur rail line on the outskirts of Jammu March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A passenger train travelling the Jammu-Udhampur rail line comes out of a tunnel on the outskirts of Jammu March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A passenger train travelling the Jammu-Udhampur rail line comes out of a tunnel on the outskirts of Jammu March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

A passenger train travelling the Jammu-Udhampur rail line comes out of a tunnel on the outskirts of Jammu March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

