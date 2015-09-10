Rain and refugees
A Syrian refugee kisses his son as he walks through a rainstorm towards Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants and refugees beg Macedonian policemen to allow passage to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees walk through the mud as they cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee cries as she carries her baby walking through the mud to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee girl and her brother try to escape from an armed Macedonian policeman as they try to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee woman begs a Macedonian policeman to allow members of her family to cross to her side at Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Macedonian policemen try to keep migrants and refugees under control before they cross the border line from Greece into Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee carries her baby as she walks through the mud to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Armed Macedonian policemen stand in front of migrants and refugees in an attempt to control a crowd waiting to cross the border line from Greece into Macedonia, during a rainstorm near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis...more
Syrian refugees carry a sick man as they walk through the mud to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee tries to protect his sisters as they walk through the mud to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Macedonian policeman carries a Syrian refugee baby across the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants and refugees beg a Macedonian policeman (R) to allow them to cross the border line from Greece into Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees walk through the mud as they cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, during a rainstorm near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees walk through the mud as they cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees carry a sick relative through the mud as they cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee carries his child through the mud as they cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Macedonian policeman lifts his baton against refugees and migrants as they wait to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Pakistani migrant falls in the mud as a Macedonian policeman stands in front refugees and migrants as they wait to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Macedonian policemen try to keep migrants and refugees under control before they cross the border line from Greece into Macedonia, during a rainstorm near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Macedonian policemen try to keep migrants and refugees under control before they cross the border line from Greece into Macedonia, during a rainstorm near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee girl cries as she walks through a rainstorm towards Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
