Rain comes to California
People walk through mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People walk through mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A security guard walks past an Oscar statue covered with plastic as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A security guard walks past an Oscar statue covered with plastic as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A swirling Eastern Pacific Ocean storm system headed for California is seen in an image from NOAA's GOES-West satellite, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/NOAA/Handout
A swirling Eastern Pacific Ocean storm system headed for California is seen in an image from NOAA's GOES-West satellite, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/NOAA/Handout
Rain falls as workers try to contain mud and water flowing from an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Rain falls as workers try to contain mud and water flowing from an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A worker pushes water off the red carpet as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A worker pushes water off the red carpet as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rain falls as workers try to contain mud and water flowing from an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Rain falls as workers try to contain mud and water flowing from an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
An Oscar statue is covered with plastic as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An Oscar statue is covered with plastic as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People walk through mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People walk through mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Morning rush hour traffic crawls along a Los Angeles freeway into Hollywood as Southern California receives much needed rain in the form of a winter storm February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Morning rush hour traffic crawls along a Los Angeles freeway into Hollywood as Southern California receives much needed rain in the form of a winter storm February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People walk next to mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People walk next to mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Workers set up K-rails to serve as flood protection barriers in a residential neighborhood in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Workers set up K-rails to serve as flood protection barriers in a residential neighborhood in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Workers set up K-rails to serve as flood protection barriers in a residential neighborhood in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Workers set up K-rails to serve as flood protection barriers in a residential neighborhood in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Resident Lorenzo Tatone (L) speaks to an Azusa police gang detective giving evacuation orders to residents in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Resident Lorenzo Tatone (L) speaks to an Azusa police gang detective giving evacuation orders to residents in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
A resident dumps sandbags in front of his neighbor's house below a fire-charred hillside in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
A resident dumps sandbags in front of his neighbor's house below a fire-charred hillside in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Amanda Hartrell puts possessions in her car to voluntarily evacuate from a neighborhood below recently burned hillsides in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Amanda Hartrell puts possessions in her car to voluntarily evacuate from a neighborhood below recently burned hillsides in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Lorenzo Tatone, 70, lays sandbags to protect his house near fire-charred hillsides in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Lorenzo Tatone, 70, lays sandbags to protect his house near fire-charred hillsides in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Next Slideshows
Yanukovich reappears
Ukraine's ousted President Viktor Yanukovich speaks in Russia after a week on the run.
Flooding in Bolivia
Heavy rains trigger floods in the north of the Andean country.
Drug kingpin's secret tunnels
Mexican cartel head Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman recently escaped arrest through this series of tunnels before his ultimate capture.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.