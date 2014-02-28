Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Mar 1, 2014 | 3:35am IST

Rain comes to California

<p>People walk through mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

People walk through mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Saturday, March 01, 2014

People walk through mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
1 / 17
<p>Preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, March 01, 2014

Preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
2 / 17
<p>A security guard walks past an Oscar statue covered with plastic as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A security guard walks past an Oscar statue covered with plastic as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, March 01, 2014

A security guard walks past an Oscar statue covered with plastic as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
3 / 17
<p>A swirling Eastern Pacific Ocean storm system headed for California is seen in an image from NOAA's GOES-West satellite, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/NOAA/Handout</p>

A swirling Eastern Pacific Ocean storm system headed for California is seen in an image from NOAA's GOES-West satellite, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/NOAA/Handout

Saturday, March 01, 2014

A swirling Eastern Pacific Ocean storm system headed for California is seen in an image from NOAA's GOES-West satellite, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/NOAA/Handout

Close
4 / 17
<p>Rain falls as workers try to contain mud and water flowing from an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Rain falls as workers try to contain mud and water flowing from an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Saturday, March 01, 2014

Rain falls as workers try to contain mud and water flowing from an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
5 / 17
<p>A worker pushes water off the red carpet as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A worker pushes water off the red carpet as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, March 01, 2014

A worker pushes water off the red carpet as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
6 / 17
<p>Rain falls as workers try to contain mud and water flowing from an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Rain falls as workers try to contain mud and water flowing from an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Saturday, March 01, 2014

Rain falls as workers try to contain mud and water flowing from an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
7 / 17
<p>An Oscar statue is covered with plastic as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

An Oscar statue is covered with plastic as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, March 01, 2014

An Oscar statue is covered with plastic as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
8 / 17
<p>People walk through mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

People walk through mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Saturday, March 01, 2014

People walk through mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
9 / 17
<p>Morning rush hour traffic crawls along a Los Angeles freeway into Hollywood as Southern California receives much needed rain in the form of a winter storm February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Morning rush hour traffic crawls along a Los Angeles freeway into Hollywood as Southern California receives much needed rain in the form of a winter storm February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, March 01, 2014

Morning rush hour traffic crawls along a Los Angeles freeway into Hollywood as Southern California receives much needed rain in the form of a winter storm February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
10 / 17
<p>People walk next to mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

People walk next to mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Saturday, March 01, 2014

People walk next to mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
11 / 17
<p>Workers set up K-rails to serve as flood protection barriers in a residential neighborhood in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Workers set up K-rails to serve as flood protection barriers in a residential neighborhood in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Saturday, March 01, 2014

Workers set up K-rails to serve as flood protection barriers in a residential neighborhood in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
12 / 17
<p>Workers set up K-rails to serve as flood protection barriers in a residential neighborhood in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Workers set up K-rails to serve as flood protection barriers in a residential neighborhood in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Saturday, March 01, 2014

Workers set up K-rails to serve as flood protection barriers in a residential neighborhood in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
13 / 17
<p>Resident Lorenzo Tatone (L) speaks to an Azusa police gang detective giving evacuation orders to residents in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Resident Lorenzo Tatone (L) speaks to an Azusa police gang detective giving evacuation orders to residents in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Saturday, March 01, 2014

Resident Lorenzo Tatone (L) speaks to an Azusa police gang detective giving evacuation orders to residents in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
14 / 17
<p>A resident dumps sandbags in front of his neighbor's house below a fire-charred hillside in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A resident dumps sandbags in front of his neighbor's house below a fire-charred hillside in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Saturday, March 01, 2014

A resident dumps sandbags in front of his neighbor's house below a fire-charred hillside in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
15 / 17
<p>Amanda Hartrell puts possessions in her car to voluntarily evacuate from a neighborhood below recently burned hillsides in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Amanda Hartrell puts possessions in her car to voluntarily evacuate from a neighborhood below recently burned hillsides in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Saturday, March 01, 2014

Amanda Hartrell puts possessions in her car to voluntarily evacuate from a neighborhood below recently burned hillsides in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
16 / 17
<p>Lorenzo Tatone, 70, lays sandbags to protect his house near fire-charred hillsides in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Lorenzo Tatone, 70, lays sandbags to protect his house near fire-charred hillsides in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Saturday, March 01, 2014

Lorenzo Tatone, 70, lays sandbags to protect his house near fire-charred hillsides in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Yanukovich reappears

Yanukovich reappears

Next Slideshows

Yanukovich reappears

Yanukovich reappears

Ukraine's ousted President Viktor Yanukovich speaks in Russia after a week on the run.

01 Mar 2014
Flooding in Bolivia

Flooding in Bolivia

Heavy rains trigger floods in the north of the Andean country.

01 Mar 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

01 Mar 2014
Drug kingpin's secret tunnels

Drug kingpin's secret tunnels

Mexican cartel head Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman recently escaped arrest through this series of tunnels before his ultimate capture.

28 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures