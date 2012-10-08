Rain on the campaign
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign rally in a downpour in Newport News, Virginia October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Barack Obama arrives under rainy skies in North Canton, Ohio, on his way to Kent State University, September 26, 2012. Obama is campaigning for re-election in Ohio on Wednesday. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney reaches to shakes hands after speaking at a campaign rally in a downpour in Newport News, Virginia October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Barack Obama gets some help putting on his rain coat during a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks in the rain at campaign rally at Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio, September 14, 2012. The circles are water droplets on the lens. REUTERS/Jim Young more
President Barack Obama arrives during a rain shower at a campaign rally in Glen Allen, Virginia, July 14, 2012. Obama travelled to Virginia on Saturday for campaign events. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama wipes water off his face during a rain shower at a campaign rally in Glen Allen, Virginia, July 14, 2012. Obama travelled to Virginia on Saturday for campaign events. Rain drops on the lens created the highlights in the image....more
President Barack Obama and South Korean President Lee Myung-bak (L) are sheltered from the rain by U.S. military personnel (R) holding umbrellas on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Republican vice presidential nominee Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (L) speaks next to US Republican presidential nominee Senator John McCain (R-AZ) (C), Cindy McCain (L) and Meghan McCain (3nd L) during a rally in Cleveland, Ohio October 8, 2008....more
Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama speaks in pouring rain as Secret Service are pictured on a nearby roof during a rally at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania, October 28, 2008. Obama is campaigning in Pennsylvania and Virginia on...more
Republican presidential candidate Senator John McCain, seen through the window of his campaign bus, talks on his mobile phone in Dallas, Texas March 4, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
In pouring rain, Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama (L) and his vice presidential running mate Senator Joe Biden wave to supporters during a campaign rally at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia September...more
