Rainbow flag burned at Ukraine Pride event
Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 in Kiev, Ukraine, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An LGBT activist is seen before the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 as servicemen of the National Guard stand guard in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Anti-LGBT protesters take part in a rally during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
