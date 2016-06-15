Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 15, 2016 | 7:50am IST

Rainbow lights for Orlando

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in memory of the victims of the gay nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, in Paris, France, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in memory of the victims of the gay nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, in Paris, France, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in memory of the victims of the gay nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, in Paris, France, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 13
People attend a candlelight vigil at City Hall in San Francisco, California, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

People attend a candlelight vigil at City Hall in San Francisco, California, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
People attend a candlelight vigil at City Hall in San Francisco, California, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Close
2 / 13
The Helmsley Building is lit in rainbow colors in Manhattan, New York, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Helmsley Building is lit in rainbow colors in Manhattan, New York, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
The Helmsley Building is lit in rainbow colors in Manhattan, New York, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 13
The Sydney Harbour Bridge is lit in rainbow colors in Sydney, Australia, June 13, 2016. AAP/Sam Mooy/via REUTERS

The Sydney Harbour Bridge is lit in rainbow colors in Sydney, Australia, June 13, 2016. AAP/Sam Mooy/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
The Sydney Harbour Bridge is lit in rainbow colors in Sydney, Australia, June 13, 2016. AAP/Sam Mooy/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 13
The spire of One World Trade Center is lit in rainbow colors in Manhattan, New York, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The spire of One World Trade Center is lit in rainbow colors in Manhattan, New York, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
The spire of One World Trade Center is lit in rainbow colors in Manhattan, New York, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 13
St Georges Hall is illuminated with a rainbow flag in Liverpool, northern England, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

St Georges Hall is illuminated with a rainbow flag in Liverpool, northern England, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
St Georges Hall is illuminated with a rainbow flag in Liverpool, northern England, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
6 / 13
Boston's City Hall is lit in the colors of the pride flag in Boston, Massachusetts, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Boston's City Hall is lit in the colors of the pride flag in Boston, Massachusetts, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Boston's City Hall is lit in the colors of the pride flag in Boston, Massachusetts, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
7 / 13
Sydney's Town Hall is illuminated pink in memory of the victims in Sydney, Australia, June 13, 2016. AAP/Paul Miller/via REUTERS

Sydney's Town Hall is illuminated pink in memory of the victims in Sydney, Australia, June 13, 2016. AAP/Paul Miller/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Sydney's Town Hall is illuminated pink in memory of the victims in Sydney, Australia, June 13, 2016. AAP/Paul Miller/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 13
Mexico's Foreign Affairs building is illuminated in Mexico City, Mexico, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mexico's Foreign Affairs building is illuminated in Mexico City, Mexico, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Mexico's Foreign Affairs building is illuminated in Mexico City, Mexico, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
9 / 13
Madison Square Garden is lit in rainbow colors in Manhattan, New York, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Madison Square Garden is lit in rainbow colors in Manhattan, New York, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Madison Square Garden is lit in rainbow colors in Manhattan, New York, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 13
City Hall is lit in rainbow colors in Manhattan, New York, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

City Hall is lit in rainbow colors in Manhattan, New York, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
City Hall is lit in rainbow colors in Manhattan, New York, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
11 / 13
A picture which reads "We Stand With Orlando" is projected on the castle hill in Nice, France, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A picture which reads "We Stand With Orlando" is projected on the castle hill in Nice, France, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A picture which reads "We Stand With Orlando" is projected on the castle hill in Nice, France, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
12 / 13
St Georges Hall is illuminated with a rainbow flag in Liverpool, northern England, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

St Georges Hall is illuminated with a rainbow flag in Liverpool, northern England, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
St Georges Hall is illuminated with a rainbow flag in Liverpool, northern England, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
France protests labor reforms

France protests labor reforms

Next Slideshows

France protests labor reforms

France protests labor reforms

Protesters clash with police against plans to loosen the country's protective labor law.

15 Jun 2016
NATO flexes military muscle

NATO flexes military muscle

Large-scale military training exercises involving more than 20 NATO and partner countries kick off across eastern Europe and Turkey.

14 Jun 2016
Orlando: Worst mass shooting in the U.S.

Orlando: Worst mass shooting in the U.S.

A look back at some of the worst shooting incidents in America since the Columbine school shooting.

14 Jun 2016
Mass shooting at Orlando gay nightclub

Mass shooting at Orlando gay nightclub

A gunman armed with an assault rifle killed 49 people and injured 53 at a packed gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

13 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast