Rains in India
A man takes shelter inside his rickshaw during a heavy rain shower in Kolkata, India, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An aerial view shows flood victims standing atop their submerged houses in Amreli district of Gujarat, in this June 24, 2015 handout provided by the Indian Air Force. REUTERS/Indian Air Force/Handout via Reuters
A Kashmiri woman walks on a footbridge as it rains in Srinagar, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman tries to hold an umbrella as she walks through a busy road during a rain shower in Ahmedabad, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man holds an umbrella and a teapot as he walks through a busy road during a rain shower in Ahmedabad, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Roadside eatery hawkers use a plastic sheet to cover themselves from a rain shower in front of India Gate in New Delhi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A couple takes cover from rain under an umbrella along the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A commuter prepares to park his scooter as his passenger holds an umbrella during a heavy rain shower in New Delhi, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Commuters take shelter under trees during a heavy rain shower in New Delhi, India, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A motorcyclist is helped by others as he rides through a flooded road due to heavy rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Muslim men run to take cover from the rain as they arrive in a mosque to offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan in Bengaluru, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A man carries a boy as they cross a flooded street during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A schoolboy rows his boat past partially submerged huts in a flooded paddy field after heavy rains in Balimukh village in Morigaon district of Assam, India, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl runs through the beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds at Fort Kochi beach in Kerala June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Next Slideshows
Ramadan in India
Indian Muslims observe holy month of Ramadan.
France's vanishing beaches
Erosion from winter storms, with huge waves and unusual high tides, have threatened buildings and private homes on the coast of France.
Dogs of protest
Man's best friend makes an appearance at protests around the world.
Ich bin the Queen
Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh are on a three day state visit to Germany.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.