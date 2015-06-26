Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 26, 2015 | 3:00pm IST

Rains in India

A man takes shelter inside his rickshaw during a heavy rain shower in Kolkata, India, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
An aerial view shows flood victims standing atop their submerged houses in Amreli district of Gujarat, in this June 24, 2015 handout provided by the Indian Air Force. REUTERS/Indian Air Force/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A Kashmiri woman walks on a footbridge as it rains in Srinagar, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A woman tries to hold an umbrella as she walks through a busy road during a rain shower in Ahmedabad, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A man holds an umbrella and a teapot as he walks through a busy road during a rain shower in Ahmedabad, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Roadside eatery hawkers use a plastic sheet to cover themselves from a rain shower in front of India Gate in New Delhi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A couple takes cover from rain under an umbrella along the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A commuter prepares to park his scooter as his passenger holds an umbrella during a heavy rain shower in New Delhi, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Commuters take shelter under trees during a heavy rain shower in New Delhi, India, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A motorcyclist is helped by others as he rides through a flooded road due to heavy rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Muslim men run to take cover from the rain as they arrive in a mosque to offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan in Bengaluru, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A man carries a boy as they cross a flooded street during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A schoolboy rows his boat past partially submerged huts in a flooded paddy field after heavy rains in Balimukh village in Morigaon district of Assam, India, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A girl runs through the beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds at Fort Kochi beach in Kerala June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
