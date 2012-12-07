Raised behind bars

Sandra Valdez, with her eight-month-old daughter Nicole, looks through bars at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos, near La Plata October 13, 2007. Valdez has nine children from three different relationships, and now lives with a fourth partner in a slum on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, receiving subsidies to help feed three of her youngest kids. Valdez was pregnant with Nicole in 2006 when she was sentenced to two years in prison for selling drugs. She raised Nicole in prison until she was two when they left together. Argentine law allows women prisoners to raise their infant children in jail until the age of four, after which they must leave to live with family or in a state home. REUTERS/Carolina Camps/Files