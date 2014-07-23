Raising the Costa Concordia
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A woman takes a picture as the Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Tugboats drag cruise liner Costa Concordia after leaving Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is dragged by tugboats after leaving Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Giampiero Sposito
People watch the cruise liner Costa Concordia moving anticlockwise during the refloat operation maneuvers at Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi
Black smoke comes out from the back of the Costa Concordia cruise liner during its refloat operation at Giglio harbour July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The Costa Concordia cruise liner is pictured as it emerges during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
The sign of cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen before the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
People sunbathe as the Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
An aerial view of the Costa Concordia cruise liner is photographed from an Italian Civil Protection plane during the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Italian Civil Protection
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor ahead of it being towed away July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Letters on the cruise liner Costa Concordia are seen at Giglio harbor, ahead of the liner being towed away to be destroyed at the port of Genoa, at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor ahead of it being towed away July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The rear of the cruise liner Costa Concordia is pictured at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A tugboat is seen in front of the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is surrounded by tugboats during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Tourists take a pictures from a ferry boat of the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia as they arrive outside Giglio harbor July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
People dive in front of the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A boat passes next to the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A damaged part of the cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Next Slideshows
Waiting to die at Salvation House
The city of Varanasi, on the banks of the River Ganges, is Hinduism's holiest city and many Hindus believe that dying there and having their remains scattered...
Waiting to die in Varanasi
Varanasi, is Hinduism's holiest city and many Hindus believe that dying there and having their remains scattered in the Ganges allows their soul to escape a...
China's food factories
Inside the food factories that are part of China's massive manufacturing sector.
Evicted from skyscraper slum
Venezuelan soldiers and officials begin moving hundreds of families out of a half-built 45-story skyscraper that dominates the Caracas skyline.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.