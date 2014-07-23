Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 24, 2014 | 12:15am IST

Raising the Costa Concordia

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A woman takes a picture as the Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Tugboats drag cruise liner Costa Concordia after leaving Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, July 24, 2014
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is dragged by tugboats after leaving Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Giampiero Sposito

Thursday, July 24, 2014
People watch the cruise liner Costa Concordia moving anticlockwise during the refloat operation maneuvers at Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Black smoke comes out from the back of the Costa Concordia cruise liner during its refloat operation at Giglio harbour July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, July 24, 2014
The Costa Concordia cruise liner is pictured as it emerges during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Thursday, July 24, 2014
The sign of cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen before the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, July 24, 2014
People sunbathe as the Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Thursday, July 24, 2014
An aerial view of the Costa Concordia cruise liner is photographed from an Italian Civil Protection plane during the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Italian Civil Protection

Thursday, July 24, 2014
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor ahead of it being towed away July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Letters on the cruise liner Costa Concordia are seen at Giglio harbor, ahead of the liner being towed away to be destroyed at the port of Genoa, at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, July 24, 2014
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor ahead of it being towed away July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, July 24, 2014
The rear of the cruise liner Costa Concordia is pictured at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A tugboat is seen in front of the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, July 24, 2014
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, July 24, 2014
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is surrounded by tugboats during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Tourists take a pictures from a ferry boat of the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia as they arrive outside Giglio harbor July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, July 24, 2014
People dive in front of the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A boat passes next to the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, July 24, 2014
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A damaged part of the cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, July 24, 2014
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, July 24, 2014
