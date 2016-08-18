Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 18, 2016 | 11:25pm IST

Raksha Bandhan celebrations

A girl looks for "Rakhis� or sacred threads at a roadside stall on the eve of Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan, in Ahmedabad, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A girl looks for "Rakhis� or sacred threads at a roadside stall on the eve of Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan, in Ahmedabad, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A girl looks for "Rakhis� or sacred threads at a roadside stall on the eve of Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan, in Ahmedabad, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
1 / 15
Eunuchs apply make-up before Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Eunuchs apply make-up before Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Eunuchs apply make-up before Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 15
A eunuch applies make-up as another is reflected in a mirror before Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A eunuch applies make-up as another is reflected in a mirror before Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A eunuch applies make-up as another is reflected in a mirror before Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 15
A eunuch performs during Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A eunuch performs during Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A eunuch performs during Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 15
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, show �Rakhis� or sacred threads with a picture of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on them, as they wait to tie Rakhis to Hindu saints to celebrate Raksha Bandhan festival at a temple in Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, show �Rakhis� or sacred threads with a picture of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on them, as they wait to tie Rakhis to Hindu saints to celebrate Raksha Bandhan festival at a temple in Vrindavan...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, show �Rakhis� or sacred threads with a picture of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on them, as they wait to tie Rakhis to Hindu saints to celebrate Raksha Bandhan festival at a temple in Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
5 / 15
A man arranges "Rakhis" or sacred threads as he waits for customers at his roadside stall ahead of the Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan celebrations, in Kolkata, India, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man arranges "Rakhis" or sacred threads as he waits for customers at his roadside stall ahead of the Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan celebrations, in Kolkata, India, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A man arranges "Rakhis" or sacred threads as he waits for customers at his roadside stall ahead of the Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan celebrations, in Kolkata, India, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
6 / 15
A girl selects �Rakhis� or sacred threads at a roadside stall on the eve of Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan, in Ajmer, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

A girl selects �Rakhis� or sacred threads at a roadside stall on the eve of Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan, in Ajmer, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A girl selects �Rakhis� or sacred threads at a roadside stall on the eve of Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan, in Ajmer, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Close
7 / 15
Brahmins or upper-caste Hindus wearing the "janeu" (sacred thread), also called "yagnopavit", perform prayers in a temple on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival in Ahmedabad, India, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Brahmins or upper-caste Hindus wearing the "janeu" (sacred thread), also called "yagnopavit", perform prayers in a temple on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival in Ahmedabad, India, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Brahmins or upper-caste Hindus wearing the "janeu" (sacred thread), also called "yagnopavit", perform prayers in a temple on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival in Ahmedabad, India, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
8 / 15
Brahmins or upper-caste Hindus wearing the "janeu" (sacred thread), also called "yagnopavit", perform prayers in a temple on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival in Ahmedabad, India, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Brahmins or upper-caste Hindus wearing the "janeu" (sacred thread), also called "yagnopavit", perform prayers in a temple on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival in Ahmedabad, India, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Brahmins or upper-caste Hindus wearing the "janeu" (sacred thread), also called "yagnopavit", perform prayers in a temple on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival in Ahmedabad, India, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
9 / 15
A boy ties "Rakhi" or traditional Indian sacred thread onto the wrist of a girl during Raksha Bandhan celebrations in Bengaluru, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A boy ties "Rakhi" or traditional Indian sacred thread onto the wrist of a girl during Raksha Bandhan celebrations in Bengaluru, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A boy ties "Rakhi" or traditional Indian sacred thread onto the wrist of a girl during Raksha Bandhan celebrations in Bengaluru, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
10 / 15
A woman ties "Rakhi" or sacred thread onto the wrists of her brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival at the Shri Laxmi Narayan temple in Karachi, Pakistan, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A woman ties "Rakhi" or sacred thread onto the wrists of her brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival at the Shri Laxmi Narayan temple in Karachi, Pakistan, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A woman ties "Rakhi" or sacred thread onto the wrists of her brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival at the Shri Laxmi Narayan temple in Karachi, Pakistan, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
11 / 15
Women light incense while holding roses and a coconut to perform ritual on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival at the Shri Laxmi Narayan temple in Karachi, Pakistan, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Women light incense while holding roses and a coconut to perform ritual on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival at the Shri Laxmi Narayan temple in Karachi, Pakistan, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Women light incense while holding roses and a coconut to perform ritual on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival at the Shri Laxmi Narayan temple in Karachi, Pakistan, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
12 / 15
A woman holds her palms together while offering prayers in front of holy fire (unseen) on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival at the Shri Laxmi Narayan temple in Karachi, Pakistan, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A woman holds her palms together while offering prayers in front of holy fire (unseen) on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival at the Shri Laxmi Narayan temple in Karachi, Pakistan, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A woman holds her palms together while offering prayers in front of holy fire (unseen) on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival at the Shri Laxmi Narayan temple in Karachi, Pakistan, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
13 / 15
Laxmi, a hindu woman with tattoos on her arms, sits beside a pillar on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival at the Shri Laxmi Narayan temple in Karachi, Pakistan, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Laxmi, a hindu woman with tattoos on her arms, sits beside a pillar on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival at the Shri Laxmi Narayan temple in Karachi, Pakistan, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Laxmi, a hindu woman with tattoos on her arms, sits beside a pillar on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival at the Shri Laxmi Narayan temple in Karachi, Pakistan, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
14 / 15
Women perform ritual in front of holy fire on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival at the Shri Laxmi Narayan temple in Karachi, Pakistan, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Women perform ritual in front of holy fire on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival at the Shri Laxmi Narayan temple in Karachi, Pakistan, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Women perform ritual in front of holy fire on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival at the Shri Laxmi Narayan temple in Karachi, Pakistan, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Devoted to Shiva

Devoted to Shiva

Next Slideshows

Devoted to Shiva

Devoted to Shiva

Pictures of Shiva devotees celebrating Shravan festival in India and Nepal.

17 Aug 2016
India at 70

India at 70

Pictures of the India Independence Day celebration from across the country.

16 Aug 2016
Pokemon Go-ing to Virginia

Pokemon Go-ing to Virginia

The small town of Occoquan, Virginia, has the perfect mix of geography and history to attract Pokemon and the people who want to catch them in the augmented...

15 Aug 2016
India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

14 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast