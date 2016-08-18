Raksha Bandhan celebrations
A girl looks for "Rakhis� or sacred threads at a roadside stall on the eve of Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan, in Ahmedabad, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Eunuchs apply make-up before Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A eunuch applies make-up as another is reflected in a mirror before Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A eunuch performs during Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, show �Rakhis� or sacred threads with a picture of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on them, as they wait to tie Rakhis to Hindu saints to celebrate Raksha Bandhan festival at a temple in Vrindavan...more
A man arranges "Rakhis" or sacred threads as he waits for customers at his roadside stall ahead of the Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan celebrations, in Kolkata, India, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A girl selects �Rakhis� or sacred threads at a roadside stall on the eve of Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan, in Ajmer, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Brahmins or upper-caste Hindus wearing the "janeu" (sacred thread), also called "yagnopavit", perform prayers in a temple on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival in Ahmedabad, India, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Brahmins or upper-caste Hindus wearing the "janeu" (sacred thread), also called "yagnopavit", perform prayers in a temple on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival in Ahmedabad, India, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy ties "Rakhi" or traditional Indian sacred thread onto the wrist of a girl during Raksha Bandhan celebrations in Bengaluru, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A woman ties "Rakhi" or sacred thread onto the wrists of her brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival at the Shri Laxmi Narayan temple in Karachi, Pakistan, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Women light incense while holding roses and a coconut to perform ritual on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival at the Shri Laxmi Narayan temple in Karachi, Pakistan, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A woman holds her palms together while offering prayers in front of holy fire (unseen) on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival at the Shri Laxmi Narayan temple in Karachi, Pakistan, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Laxmi, a hindu woman with tattoos on her arms, sits beside a pillar on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival at the Shri Laxmi Narayan temple in Karachi, Pakistan, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Women perform ritual in front of holy fire on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival at the Shri Laxmi Narayan temple in Karachi, Pakistan, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
