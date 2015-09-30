Edition:
Ralph Lauren steps down

Designer Ralph Lauren greets the crowd after presenting his Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 17, 2015. The American designer who built a fashion powerhouse on luxury designs inspired by country club chic, announced that he is stepping down as chief executive officer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Models present creations for the Spring 2016 Polo Ralph Lauren Men�s Presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Creations are displayed during the Spring 2016 Polo Ralph Lauren Men�s Presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A model wears a Ralph Lauren�s PoloTech shirt in New York, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
Designer Ralph Lauren acknowledges the crowd following the Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2012
Models present creations for the Spring 2016 Polo Ralph Lauren Men�s Presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Designer Ralph Lauren greets the audience after his Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A model presents a creation at the Ralph Lauren 2011 Spring/Summer collection during New York Fashion Week September 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Thursday, September 16, 2010
A model presents creations from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2011
Designer Ralph Lauren acknowledges the audience after presenting his Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2013
Designer Ralph Lauren greets family members after presenting his Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2010
Fashion designers Calvin Klein (L) and Ralph Lauren greet each other as they attend a ceremony to open the Anna Wintour Costume Center at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, May 05, 2014
U.S. fashion designer Ralph Lauren (R) receives the Chevalier of the Legion of Honour from France's President Nicolas Sarkozy during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2010
U.S. fashion designer Ralph Lauren (L) poses with his wife Ricky after being named Chevalier of the Legion of Honour at a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2010
U.S. fashion designer Ralph Lauren (R), with his Chevalier of the Legion of Honour, and Carine Roitfeld, Editor-in-Chief of the French edition of Vogue, watch as German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld (2ndL) dances with Lauren's wife Ricky (L) during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2010
Designer Ralph Lauren arrives at the 2009 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York June 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2009
Designer Ralph Lauren greets an audience member after his Spring 2008 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2007
American designer Ralph Lauren acknowledges applause after his fashion show in the Spaso House, the U.S. ambassador's residence in Moscow, May 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2007
Designer Ralph Lauren is kissed by his wife as he walks the runway after the presentation of his Spring 2004 fashion collection in New York, September 19, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009
The late Princess Diana (R) is joined at the podium by (L-R) Vogue editor Anna Wintour, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, former First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and the late Washington Post publisher Kartherine Graham at a White House breakfast September 24 1996 in recognition of the Nina Hyde Center for Breast Cancer Research in Washington D.C. REUTERS/Stephen Jaffe

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2009
Designer Ralph Lauren walks the runway at the conclusion of his Fall 1997 presentation in New York on April 9, 1997. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

Reuters / Thursday, June 19, 2008
Fashion Designer Ralph Lauren stands in front of his 1938 Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic Coupe as he unveils a new exhibit called, "Speed, Style, and Beauty: Cars from the Ralph Lauren Collection" at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, Massachusetts, February 25, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2009
Fashion designer Ralph Lauren (R) watches Roger Federer of Switzerland plays Paul Capdeville of Chile at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York, August 29, 2007. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2007
Ralph Lauren (C) and his family pose for photographers as they arrive at the GQ Magazine Men of the Year Awards, in New York City, October16, 2002. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Fashion designers Ralph Lauren (L) and Donna Karan (2nd L) and model Carolyn Murphy (R) wear a limited edition t-shirt whose sales will benefit the victims of the World Trade Center attack, at a press conference in New York October 23, 2001. REUTERS/Brad Rickerby

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Former President Clinton (L) fashion designer Ralph Lauren (C) and former First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton cover their hearts during the national anthem July 13 1998 at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
