Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 5, 2017 | 9:40pm IST

Ram Navami celebrations

A man carries his daughter, dressed as Kumari, on a bicycle, as they arrive to attend rituals to celebrate the Navratri Festival, inside the Adyapeath Temple, on the outskirts of Kolkata, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Children dressed as Hindu god Rama and his wife Sita during a religious procession on the occasion of Ramnavmi festival in Jammu, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Hindu devotees worship young girls dressed as Kumari during rituals to celebrate the Navratri Festival, inside the Adyapeath Temple, on the outskirts of Kolkata, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Hindu devotees worship young girls dressed as Kumari during rituals to celebrate the Navratri Festival, inside the Adyapeath Temple, on the outskirts of Kolkata, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Girls dressed as Kumari attend rituals to celebrate the Navratri Festival, inside the Adyapeath Temple, on the outskirts of Kolkata, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
A girl dressed as Kumari, drinks as she sits on stairs after attending rituals to celebrate the Navratri Festival inside the Adyapeath Temple, on the outskirts of Kolkata, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Hindu devotees worship young girls dressed as Kumari, during rituals to celebrate the Navratri Festival, inside the Adyapeath Temple, on the outskirts of Kolkata, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
A Hindu priest spreads rose petals around different food items on the occasion of Ramnavmi festival inside a temple in Ahmedabad, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Hindu devotees carry oil lamps and perform prayers on the occasion of Ramnavmi festival inside a temple in Ahmedabad, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
An artiste is reflected in a mirror as he applies make-up backstage before taking part in a celebration to mark Hindu festival of Ramnavami inside the premises of a temple in Bengaluru, India April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
