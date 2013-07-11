Ramadan in detention
Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants gather at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perewongmetha
Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants clean themselves before prayers at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, July 10, 2013. More than a hundred Rohingya Muslims gathered to pray and...more
Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants clean themselves before prayers at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, July 10, 2013. More than a hundred Rohingya Muslims gathered to pray and break fast as they welcome the first day of Ramadan in Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perewongmetha
A Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrant prays at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, July 10, 2013. The stateless people arrived in Thailand earlier in January this year after fleeing...more
A Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrant prays at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, July 10, 2013. The stateless people arrived in Thailand earlier in January this year after fleeing a bloody conflict between the Buddhist and Muslims in Myanmar's western Rakhine State. REUTERS/Athit Perewongmetha
A Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrant prepares plates of food at the Immigration Detention Centre during the holy month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perewongmetha
Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants pray at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perewongmetha
A Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrant looks out from the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perewongmetha
A Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrant cries as he prays at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perewongmetha
Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants gesture at the end of their prayers at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perewongmetha
Rohingya Muslims illegal immigrants break their fast at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perewongmetha
Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants look out from the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perewongmetha
A Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrant puts his hand on the railing inside the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perewongmetha
Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants clean themselves before prayers at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perewongmetha
Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants pray at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perewongmetha
