Ramadan in India
Muslim men offer prayers at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Muslim woman touches a wooden wall as she prays at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A baby (R) lies as Muslim women offer prayers at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Muslim cleric leads the afternoon prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Mumbai, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Muslim men look towards the sky to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslim women walk at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) after spotting the crescent moon in the sky, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the old quarters of Delhi, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A salesman hangs religious pictures for sale ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Kolkata, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A salesman carries a prayer timetable to display it for sale ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Kolkata, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Muslim woman reads the Koran at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan outside a mosque in Srinagar June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan outside a mosque in Srinagar June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan outside a mosque in Srinagar June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Chandigarh, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Chandigarh, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Muslims offer their prayers in a roadside market outside a mosque on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Kolkata, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslim women pray during the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Muslims arrive to offer prayers during the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Muslim women pray during the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Muslim women pray during the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Muslims leave after offering the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim man prays during the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims wait to offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims pray on a road outside a mosque on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Kolkata, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Allahabad, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking of fast) meal at a water pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in the old quarters of Delhi, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
