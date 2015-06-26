Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 26, 2015

Ramadan in India

A man arranges strands of vermicelli, which are kept for drying at a factory in Allahabad, India, June 23, 2015. Vermicelli is a specialty that is eaten during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A Kashmiri Muslim woman reads the Koran inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Sheikh Hamzah Makhdoomi during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A Kashmiri Muslim man rests before having his Iftar (breaking of fast) meal inside Kashmir's grand mosque (Jamia Masjid) during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A Muslim man prepares his Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A Muslim woman carries her son as she leaves Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) after having her Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A Muslim man passes a cup to another as they sit before their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A Kashmiri Muslim man touches an ornament, engraved with verses from the Koran, tied to a chain at the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A Muslim man carries a boy, to protect him from walking on a slippery surface caused by rains, as they arrive in a mosque to offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan in Bengaluru, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A Muslim man offers prayers on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Ahmedabad, India, June 19, 2015. Ramadan is observed in India from Friday. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Muslims walk after having their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A girl with her body covered with Multani Mitti or Fuller's earth is seen at a marketplace in the old quarters of Delhi June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Young Muslims rest before offering the first Friday prayers during the second day of Ramadan in Panama City June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Allahabad, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Kashmiri Muslim women offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, in Srinagar June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Muslims walk after offering the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Muslim men run to take cover from the rain as they arrive in a mosque to offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan in Bengaluru, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Muslims perform ablution before offering the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Kashmiri Muslim girls read the Koran on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, in Srinagar June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A Muslim woman prays as she and others assemble to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Muslims assemble to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A Muslim man looks at the skies to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A Muslim man looks towards the sky to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A Muslim man and his son look toward the sky to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A Muslim man takes photograph with his mobile phone of the illuminated Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A Muslim man buys vermicelli on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A Muslim boy prepares to distribute the Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
An illuminated view of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) is pictured during the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A Kashmiri Muslim man sits inside Jamia Masjid (Grand Mosque) before having his Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A Muslim woman prays before having her Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
