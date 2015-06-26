Ramadan in India
A man arranges strands of vermicelli, which are kept for drying at a factory in Allahabad, India, June 23, 2015. Vermicelli is a specialty that is eaten during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Kashmiri Muslim woman reads the Koran inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Sheikh Hamzah Makhdoomi during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri Muslim man rests before having his Iftar (breaking of fast) meal inside Kashmir's grand mosque (Jamia Masjid) during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Muslim man prepares his Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim woman carries her son as she leaves Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) after having her Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim man passes a cup to another as they sit before their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Kashmiri Muslim man touches an ornament, engraved with verses from the Koran, tied to a chain at the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Muslim man carries a boy, to protect him from walking on a slippery surface caused by rains, as they arrive in a mosque to offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan in Bengaluru, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A Muslim man offers prayers on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Ahmedabad, India, June 19, 2015. Ramadan is observed in India from Friday. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslims walk after having their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A girl with her body covered with Multani Mitti or Fuller's earth is seen at a marketplace in the old quarters of Delhi June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Young Muslims rest before offering the first Friday prayers during the second day of Ramadan in Panama City June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Allahabad, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Kashmiri Muslim women offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, in Srinagar June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslims walk after offering the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Muslim men run to take cover from the rain as they arrive in a mosque to offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan in Bengaluru, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Muslims perform ablution before offering the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Kashmiri Muslim girls read the Koran on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, in Srinagar June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Muslim woman prays as she and others assemble to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Muslims assemble to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Muslim man looks at the skies to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Muslim man looks towards the sky to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim man and his son look toward the sky to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim man takes photograph with his mobile phone of the illuminated Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim man buys vermicelli on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim boy prepares to distribute the Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An illuminated view of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) is pictured during the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Kashmiri Muslim man sits inside Jamia Masjid (Grand Mosque) before having his Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Muslim woman prays before having her Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
