Pictures | Sun Jun 18, 2017 | 12:05am IST

Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers on the third Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Kolkata, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowduri

Muslims offer prayers on the third Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Kolkata, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowduri

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Muslims offer prayers on the third Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Kolkata, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowduri
Muslims offer the third Friday prayers of the fasting month of Ramadan at an under-construction shopping complex outside a mosque in Allahabad, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Muslims offer the third Friday prayers of the fasting month of Ramadan at an under-construction shopping complex outside a mosque in Allahabad, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Muslims offer the third Friday prayers of the fasting month of Ramadan at an under-construction shopping complex outside a mosque in Allahabad, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Muslims offer the third Friday prayers of the fasting month of Ramadan on a road outside a mosque in Kolkata, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowduri

Muslims offer the third Friday prayers of the fasting month of Ramadan on a road outside a mosque in Kolkata, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowduri

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Muslims offer the third Friday prayers of the fasting month of Ramadan on a road outside a mosque in Kolkata, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowduri
Muslims offer the Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims offer the Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Muslims offer the Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims offer the Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims offer the Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Muslims offer the Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim man arrives to offer the Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim man arrives to offer the Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A Muslim man arrives to offer the Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims offer the Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims offer the Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Muslims offer the Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A young Muslim boy looks on as he attends the third Friday prayers of the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Bengaluru, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A young Muslim boy looks on as he attends the third Friday prayers of the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Bengaluru, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A young Muslim boy looks on as he attends the third Friday prayers of the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Bengaluru, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A young Muslim girl reacts as she attends the third Friday prayers of the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Bengaluru, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A young Muslim girl reacts as she attends the third Friday prayers of the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Bengaluru, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A young Muslim girl reacts as she attends the third Friday prayers of the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Bengaluru, India, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A man prays on the third Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan outside a mosque in Chennai, India June 16, 2017. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A man prays on the third Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan outside a mosque in Chennai, India June 16, 2017. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A man prays on the third Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan outside a mosque in Chennai, India June 16, 2017. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Muslim vendors eat Iftar (breaking fast) meals in front of their garment shops on a roadside during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Muslim vendors eat Iftar (breaking fast) meals in front of their garment shops on a roadside during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Muslim vendors eat Iftar (breaking fast) meals in front of their garment shops on a roadside during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Muslim vendor prays before eating his Iftar (breaking fast) meal on a roadside during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Muslim vendor prays before eating his Iftar (breaking fast) meal on a roadside during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A Muslim vendor prays before eating his Iftar (breaking fast) meal on a roadside during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslim vendors prepare plates of food for Iftar (breaking fast) meals in at their garment shop on a roadside during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Muslim vendors prepare plates of food for Iftar (breaking fast) meals in at their garment shop on a roadside during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Muslim vendors prepare plates of food for Iftar (breaking fast) meals in at their garment shop on a roadside during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A boy offers evening prayers at a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Agartala, India June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A boy offers evening prayers at a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Agartala, India June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A boy offers evening prayers at a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Agartala, India June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A Muslim woman holds prayer beads as she prays inside the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Muslim woman holds prayer beads as she prays inside the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A Muslim woman holds prayer beads as she prays inside the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Vendors eat Iftar (breaking fast) meals next to a roadside shop during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Vendors eat Iftar (breaking fast) meals next to a roadside shop during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Vendors eat Iftar (breaking fast) meals next to a roadside shop during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Vendors eat Iftar (breaking fast) meals next to their shops in a market during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Vendors eat Iftar (breaking fast) meals next to their shops in a market during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Vendors eat Iftar (breaking fast) meals next to their shops in a market during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Muslims eat Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a bus stand during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Allahabad, India June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Muslims eat Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a bus stand during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Allahabad, India June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Muslims eat Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a bus stand during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Allahabad, India June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Security guards eat Iftar (breaking fast) meals next to a train passing on a railway platform during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Security guards eat Iftar (breaking fast) meals next to a train passing on a railway platform during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Security guards eat Iftar (breaking fast) meals next to a train passing on a railway platform during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Security guards eat Iftar (breaking fast) meals next to a train passing on a railway platform during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Security guards eat Iftar (breaking fast) meals next to a train passing on a railway platform during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Security guards eat Iftar (breaking fast) meals next to a train passing on a railway platform during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Security guards eat Iftar (breaking fast) meals at a railway platform during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Security guards eat Iftar (breaking fast) meals at a railway platform during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Security guards eat Iftar (breaking fast) meals at a railway platform during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslims offer prayers inside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Muslims offer prayers inside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Muslims offer prayers inside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslims offer prayers inside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Muslims offer prayers inside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Muslims offer prayers inside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslims offer prayers inside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Muslims offer prayers inside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Muslims offer prayers inside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man takes a nap after offering prayers inside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man takes a nap after offering prayers inside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A man takes a nap after offering prayers inside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking of fast) meal in front of their roadside shops outside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims eat their iftar (breaking of fast) meal in front of their roadside shops outside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking of fast) meal in front of their roadside shops outside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslim men distribute Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Muslim men distribute Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Muslim men distribute Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslims pray as they sit before their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal at a water pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi, India June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims pray as they sit before their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal at a water pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi, India June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Muslims pray as they sit before their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal at a water pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi, India June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim man reads the Koran on the second Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the shrine of Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom, a Sufi saint, in Srinagar June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Muslim man reads the Koran on the second Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the shrine of Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom, a Sufi saint, in Srinagar June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
A Muslim man reads the Koran on the second Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the shrine of Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom, a Sufi saint, in Srinagar June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Muslim woman offers prayers on the second Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the shrine of Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom, a Sufi saint, in Srinagar June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Muslim woman offers prayers on the second Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the shrine of Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom, a Sufi saint, in Srinagar June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
A Muslim woman offers prayers on the second Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the shrine of Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom, a Sufi saint, in Srinagar June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslims offer the second Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on a road outside a mosque in Ahmedabad, India, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Muslims offer the second Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on a road outside a mosque in Ahmedabad, India, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Muslims offer the second Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on a road outside a mosque in Ahmedabad, India, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslims offer the second Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on a road outside a mosque in Ahmedabad, India, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Muslims offer the second Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on a road outside a mosque in Ahmedabad, India, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Muslims offer the second Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on a road outside a mosque in Ahmedabad, India, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslims leave Jama Masjid mosque after offering the second Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, India, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Muslims leave Jama Masjid mosque after offering the second Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, India, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Muslims leave Jama Masjid mosque after offering the second Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, India, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman offers prayers inside the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ajmer, India June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

A woman offers prayers inside the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ajmer, India June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A woman offers prayers inside the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ajmer, India June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A man offers prayers inside the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ajmer, India June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

A man offers prayers inside the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ajmer, India June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A man offers prayers inside the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ajmer, India June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A woman offers prayers inside the shrine of Muslim saint Shah-e-Alam during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India June 7, 2017.REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman offers prayers inside the shrine of Muslim saint Shah-e-Alam during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India June 7, 2017.REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A woman offers prayers inside the shrine of Muslim saint Shah-e-Alam during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India June 7, 2017.REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man reads Koran inside his shop at the shrine of Muslim saint Shah-e-Alam during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India June 7, 2017.REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man reads Koran inside his shop at the shrine of Muslim saint Shah-e-Alam during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India June 7, 2017.REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A man reads Koran inside his shop at the shrine of Muslim saint Shah-e-Alam during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India June 7, 2017.REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man arranges strands of vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, to dry at a factory in Allahabad, India June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man arranges strands of vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, to dry at a factory in Allahabad, India June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A man arranges strands of vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, to dry at a factory in Allahabad, India June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man takes a nap after offering prayers inside Jamia Masjid or Grand Mosque during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man takes a nap after offering prayers inside Jamia Masjid or Grand Mosque during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A man takes a nap after offering prayers inside Jamia Masjid or Grand Mosque during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman prays outside the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A woman prays outside the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A woman prays outside the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A boy practices reading the Arabic alphabet in preparation for reading the Koran, inside his house during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Jammu June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A boy practices reading the Arabic alphabet in preparation for reading the Koran, inside his house during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Jammu June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A boy practices reading the Arabic alphabet in preparation for reading the Koran, inside his house during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Jammu June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a shop selling fish during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a shop selling fish during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a shop selling fish during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man carries Iftar meals to distribute during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan inside Sidi Saiyyed mosque in Ahmedabad, India, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man carries Iftar meals to distribute during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan inside Sidi Saiyyed mosque in Ahmedabad, India, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
A man carries Iftar meals to distribute during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan inside Sidi Saiyyed mosque in Ahmedabad, India, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslims pray before having their Iftar meals during the fasting month of Ramadan inside Sidi Saiyyed mosque in Ahmedabad, India, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Muslims pray before having their Iftar meals during the fasting month of Ramadan inside Sidi Saiyyed mosque in Ahmedabad, India, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
Muslims pray before having their Iftar meals during the fasting month of Ramadan inside Sidi Saiyyed mosque in Ahmedabad, India, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man prays at the entrance of the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man prays at the entrance of the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
A man prays at the entrance of the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Muslim man calls for the evening prayer after having his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India, June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim man calls for the evening prayer after having his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India, June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
A Muslim man calls for the evening prayer after having his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India, June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Allahabad, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Allahabad, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Allahabad, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Muslim man unties the temporary tent after the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim man unties the temporary tent after the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
A Muslim man unties the temporary tent after the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim man leaves after offering the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim man leaves after offering the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
A Muslim man leaves after offering the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim woman adjusts her headscarf as she gets ready to offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim woman adjusts her headscarf as she gets ready to offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
A Muslim woman adjusts her headscarf as she gets ready to offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside Jamia Masjid mosque in Srinagar June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside Jamia Masjid mosque in Srinagar June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside Jamia Masjid mosque in Srinagar June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A muezzin stands as he makes his call to prayer inside Jamia Masjid mosque during the first Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A muezzin stands as he makes his call to prayer inside Jamia Masjid mosque during the first Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
A muezzin stands as he makes his call to prayer inside Jamia Masjid mosque during the first Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside Jamia Masjid mosque in Srinagar June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside Jamia Masjid mosque in Srinagar June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside Jamia Masjid mosque in Srinagar June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside Jamia Masjid mosque in Srinagar June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside Jamia Masjid mosque in Srinagar June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside Jamia Masjid mosque in Srinagar June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan outside a mosque in Kolkata, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan outside a mosque in Kolkata, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan outside a mosque in Kolkata, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Muslim woman offers prayers on the first Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside Sarkhej Roza mosque in Ahmedabad, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Muslim woman offers prayers on the first Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside Sarkhej Roza mosque in Ahmedabad, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
A Muslim woman offers prayers on the first Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside Sarkhej Roza mosque in Ahmedabad, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside Sarkhej Roza mosque in Ahmedabad, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside Sarkhej Roza mosque in Ahmedabad, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside Sarkhej Roza mosque in Ahmedabad, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslims pray after offering the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside Sarkhej Roza mosque in Ahmedabad, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Muslims pray after offering the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside Sarkhej Roza mosque in Ahmedabad, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Muslims pray after offering the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside Sarkhej Roza mosque in Ahmedabad, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man reads the Koran inside his shop during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man reads the Koran inside his shop during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A man reads the Koran inside his shop during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, India June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man reads the Koran at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man reads the Koran at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A man reads the Koran at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man reads the Koran at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man reads the Koran at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A man reads the Koran at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People wait to have their Iftar (breaking fast) meal at a shrine during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People wait to have their Iftar (breaking fast) meal at a shrine during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
People wait to have their Iftar (breaking fast) meal at a shrine during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man arranges Iftar (breaking fast) meals at a shrine during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man arranges Iftar (breaking fast) meals at a shrine during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A man arranges Iftar (breaking fast) meals at a shrine during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman prays at a shrine before breaking her fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman prays at a shrine before breaking her fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A woman prays at a shrine before breaking her fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman prays at a shrine before breaking her fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman prays at a shrine before breaking her fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A woman prays at a shrine before breaking her fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People wait to eat the Iftar (breaking fast) meal during at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in Jammu, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

People wait to eat the Iftar (breaking fast) meal during at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in Jammu, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
People wait to eat the Iftar (breaking fast) meal during at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in Jammu, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
People eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
People eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
People eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People pray after eating their Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People pray after eating their Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
People pray after eating their Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad, India June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman offers prayers at the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Syed Yaqoob Sahib during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A woman offers prayers at the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Syed Yaqoob Sahib during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A woman offers prayers at the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Syed Yaqoob Sahib during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man touches a pendulum tied to the gate of the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Syed Yaqoob Sahib during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man touches a pendulum tied to the gate of the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Syed Yaqoob Sahib during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A man touches a pendulum tied to the gate of the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Syed Yaqoob Sahib during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman reads Koranic supplication at the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Syed Yaqoob Sahib during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A woman reads Koranic supplication at the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Syed Yaqoob Sahib during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A woman reads Koranic supplication at the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Syed Yaqoob Sahib during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man arranges Iftar (breaking fast) meals at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ajmer, India, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

A man arranges Iftar (breaking fast) meals at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ajmer, India, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A man arranges Iftar (breaking fast) meals at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ajmer, India, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Children read the Koran inside a mosque during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Children read the Koran inside a mosque during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Children read the Koran inside a mosque during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A shopkeeper hangs religious pictures for sale during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Kolkata, India May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A shopkeeper hangs religious pictures for sale during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Kolkata, India May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
A shopkeeper hangs religious pictures for sale during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Kolkata, India May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Boys read the Koran inside Markaz Al-Madrasa Al-Islamia, an Islamic seminary and orphanage, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Shadipora on the outskirts of Srinagar May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Boys read the Koran inside Markaz Al-Madrasa Al-Islamia, an Islamic seminary and orphanage, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Shadipora on the outskirts of Srinagar May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Boys read the Koran inside Markaz Al-Madrasa Al-Islamia, an Islamic seminary and orphanage, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Shadipora on the outskirts of Srinagar May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Boys perform ablution before offering their afternoon prayers inside Markaz Al-Madrasa Al-Islamia, an Islamic seminary and orphanage, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Shadipora on the outskirts of Srinagar May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Boys perform ablution before offering their afternoon prayers inside Markaz Al-Madrasa Al-Islamia, an Islamic seminary and orphanage, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Shadipora on the outskirts of Srinagar May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Danish...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Boys perform ablution before offering their afternoon prayers inside Markaz Al-Madrasa Al-Islamia, an Islamic seminary and orphanage, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Shadipora on the outskirts of Srinagar May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Boys read the Koran inside Markaz Al-Madrasa Al-Islamia, an Islamic seminary and orphanage, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Shadipora on the outskirts of Srinagar May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Boys read the Koran inside Markaz Al-Madrasa Al-Islamia, an Islamic seminary and orphanage, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Shadipora on the outskirts of Srinagar May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Boys read the Koran inside Markaz Al-Madrasa Al-Islamia, an Islamic seminary and orphanage, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Shadipora on the outskirts of Srinagar May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Muslim man reads the Koran as he sits outside his shop during the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim man reads the Koran as he sits outside his shop during the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
A Muslim man reads the Koran as he sits outside his shop during the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims pray after having their iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan outside Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims pray after having their iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan outside Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Muslims pray after having their iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan outside Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People wait to have their iftar (breaking fast) meal during Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People wait to have their iftar (breaking fast) meal during Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
People wait to have their iftar (breaking fast) meal during Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People wait to have their iftar (breaking fast) meal during Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People wait to have their iftar (breaking fast) meal during Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
People wait to have their iftar (breaking fast) meal during Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People wait to have their iftar (breaking fast) meal during Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People wait to have their iftar (breaking fast) meal during Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
People wait to have their iftar (breaking fast) meal during Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A girl rests as women read prayers before they have their iftar (breaking fast) meal during Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A girl rests as women read prayers before they have their iftar (breaking fast) meal during Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
A girl rests as women read prayers before they have their iftar (breaking fast) meal during Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Muslim family waits to have their iftar (breaking fast) meal during Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Muslim family waits to have their iftar (breaking fast) meal during Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
A Muslim family waits to have their iftar (breaking fast) meal during Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Muslim family waits to have their iftar (breaking fast) meal during Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Muslim family waits to have their iftar (breaking fast) meal during Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
A Muslim family waits to have their iftar (breaking fast) meal during Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Muslim boy learns to read the Koran at a madrassa, or religious school, during the holy month of Ramadan, on the outskirts of Agartala, India May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A Muslim boy learns to read the Koran at a madrassa, or religious school, during the holy month of Ramadan, on the outskirts of Agartala, India May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A Muslim boy learns to read the Koran at a madrassa, or religious school, during the holy month of Ramadan, on the outskirts of Agartala, India May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Prayer beads are seen hanging on a wall at a mosque, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Prayer beads are seen hanging on a wall at a mosque, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
Prayer beads are seen hanging on a wall at a mosque, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Muslims attend afternoon prayers at a mosque, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Muslims attend afternoon prayers at a mosque, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
Muslims attend afternoon prayers at a mosque, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Muslim man performs ablution before offering the evening prayer on the second day of Ramadan at a mosque in Kolkata, India, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Muslim man performs ablution before offering the evening prayer on the second day of Ramadan at a mosque in Kolkata, India, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A Muslim man performs ablution before offering the evening prayer on the second day of Ramadan at a mosque in Kolkata, India, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Muslim man offers the evening prayer on the second day of Ramadan at a mosque in Kolkata, India, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Muslim man offers the evening prayer on the second day of Ramadan at a mosque in Kolkata, India, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A Muslim man offers the evening prayer on the second day of Ramadan at a mosque in Kolkata, India, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslim vendors eat their iftar meal inside a garment store, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Muslim vendors eat their iftar meal inside a garment store, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
Muslim vendors eat their iftar meal inside a garment store, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People buy food for iftar outside a mosque, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People buy food for iftar outside a mosque, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
People buy food for iftar outside a mosque, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People buy fruits for iftar outside a mosque, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People buy fruits for iftar outside a mosque, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
People buy fruits for iftar outside a mosque, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy cleans the religious pictures for sale at a shop during the holy month of Ramadan outside the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer, India, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

A boy cleans the religious pictures for sale at a shop during the holy month of Ramadan outside the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer, India, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A boy cleans the religious pictures for sale at a shop during the holy month of Ramadan outside the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer, India, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A worker prepares vermicelli at a sweet making workshop to sell it to Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan in Allahabad, India, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A worker prepares vermicelli at a sweet making workshop to sell it to Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan in Allahabad, India, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A worker prepares vermicelli at a sweet making workshop to sell it to Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan in Allahabad, India, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A vendor packs food at a roadside shop to sell it to Muslims for iftar during the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, India, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A vendor packs food at a roadside shop to sell it to Muslims for iftar during the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, India, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A vendor packs food at a roadside shop to sell it to Muslims for iftar during the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, India, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim family prays as they sit before their iftar (breaking of fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim family prays as they sit before their iftar (breaking of fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A Muslim family prays as they sit before their iftar (breaking of fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim man distributes free Iftar (breaking of fast) meals as charity on the first day of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim man distributes free Iftar (breaking of fast) meals as charity on the first day of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A Muslim man distributes free Iftar (breaking of fast) meals as charity on the first day of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslim street vendors eat their iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan along a roadside in Kolkata, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Muslim street vendors eat their iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan along a roadside in Kolkata, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
Muslim street vendors eat their iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan along a roadside in Kolkata, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslims prepare their iftar (breaking of fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan at mosque in Ahmedabad, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Muslims prepare their iftar (breaking of fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan at mosque in Ahmedabad, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
Muslims prepare their iftar (breaking of fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan at mosque in Ahmedabad, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan at a mosque in Ahmedabad, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Muslims eat their iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan at a mosque in Ahmedabad, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan at a mosque in Ahmedabad, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim man takes picture of their iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan at a mosque in Kolkata, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Muslim man takes picture of their iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan at a mosque in Kolkata, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A Muslim man takes picture of their iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan at a mosque in Kolkata, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Muslim man arranges iftar (breaking fast) meal plates on the first day of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim man arranges iftar (breaking fast) meal plates on the first day of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A Muslim man arranges iftar (breaking fast) meal plates on the first day of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims sit before having their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Muslims sit before having their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
Muslims sit before having their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A Muslim woman prays after having her iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim woman prays after having her iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A Muslim woman prays after having her iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims eat their iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims eat their iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
