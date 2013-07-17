Ramadan in India
Muslim boys read Koran inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Kolkata July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslim boys read Koran inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Kolkata July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A roadside vendor arranges bread for sale at a market in Kolkata July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker dries vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at a factory in Allahabad July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Muslim man reads the Koran inside the Mecca Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Muslims offer evening prayers after breaking their fast during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherje
A Muslim man rolls a prayer mat after offering evening prayers following iftar, or breaking fast, during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Muslim man sits as he waits to offer evening prayers and to break his fast during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Muslim offer first Friday prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in the northern Indian city of Allahabad July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Muslim man offers first Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Chennai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A Muslim girl watches after the first Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Chennai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslims sit before their iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim man reads a Koran before his Iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim boy sits before his iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim man sits before his iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim man takes a nap before his iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim man offers prayers before his iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The moon rises over the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India in the old quarters of Delhi July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim boy arranges plates before iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim girl arranges plates before iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim woman walks while others pray after their iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Muslim man looks at an Islamic poster before buying it a day before the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan outside the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim youth uses a piece of cloth to cool himself while waiting to offer the evening prayers a day before the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim man makes a phone call as he sits on the rooftop of a mosque before the evening prayers a day before the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A vendor selling prayer mats waits for customers a day before the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
