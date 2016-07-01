Ramadan prayers in India
Muslims attend prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Muslims attend prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Asifi Masjid in Lucknow, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Muslims offer prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Allahabad, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers inside a house during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan outside Jamia Masjid in Srinagar July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Muslim woman prays during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Muslims arrive to attend prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Muslims attend prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Muslims attend prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Muslims attend prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan outside Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
