Pictures | Fri Jul 1, 2016 | 5:20pm IST

Ramadan prayers in India

Muslims attend prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Muslims attend prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Asifi Masjid in Lucknow, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Muslims offer prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Allahabad, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers inside a house during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan outside Jamia Masjid in Srinagar July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
A Muslim woman prays during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Muslims arrive to attend prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Muslims attend prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Muslims attend prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Muslims attend prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan outside Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
