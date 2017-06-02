Ramadan prayers outside demolished Belgrade mosque
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. Local authorities demolished the mosque on the outskirts of Belgrade after Serbian police secured the area in a pre-dawn action on...more
Muslims carry carpets for praying on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. The construction of a two-storey mosque without a minaret in the Zemun Polje neighbourhood started in 2014 even...more
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. In the Serbian capital of around 1.6 million, there are about 20,000 practising Muslims and only one mosque, which was built in 1575...more
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Muslim boy cleans carpets for praying on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Muslims prepare carpets for praying on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
